I mean Trump will more than likely win even if they count all the votes in the states he wants to stop the counting in, his campaign must realise that. So why make that speech? It can only be because he wants create more division, more chaos, and see if he can get away with declaring himself the winner. To see just how far he can push things, to see how many people, and just as crucially who, will come along with him before he even gets to work on his 2nd term.