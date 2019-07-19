« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 211578 times)

Online Jshooters

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 07:42:36 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:28:28 AM
Are people actually thick enough to confuse counting and voting. Disingenuous little orange prick of a man.

Yep, far too many of the thick c*nts lap up everything he says
Believer

Online Circa1892

  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 07:43:26 AM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:42:03 AM
Ive stopped following it because I cant stomach the orange balloon, but is this where I find out hes rigged the Supreme Court in his favour with exactly this scenario in mind?

Yes.

Basically it all hinges on whether McConnell throws him under the bus where he belongs or goes the whole hog.
Online Kekule

  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 07:43:52 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:36:57 AM
Trying to get people to lose faith in the democratic process is so wrong. Especially when a lot of the world actually have elections that arent conducted properly.

If he loses and there are riots from his supporters then he should be locked up. He is like a dictator.

Hes not losing from here. Hes got the people with the levers of power on his side, hes dressed it up as doing what hes doing in order to stop the other side stealing it and that hes saving America. Hes got just under half the country lapping it up, and the Democrats have, and still are, acting like the other side will act in good faith.  Theyll throw their hands up and say hey youve cheated...again and nothing will be, or can be, done.

Sorry. In a bad mood...and Im not even American.  Its exhausting from thousands of miles away, goodness knows what its like if youre actually there.
Online kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 07:46:29 AM »
The fact c*nt Chris Christie just tore into Trump on ABC news.

I think that feeling will be common among other current and former Republicans. Trump may try and pull his shenanigans but plenty of people there to oppose his actions.
Online Red_Mist

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 07:47:43 AM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:36:57 AM
Trying to get people to lose faith in the democratic process is so wrong. Especially when a lot of the world actually have elections that arent conducted properly.

If he loses and there are riots from his supporters then he should be locked up. He is like a dictator.
Absolutely. My 87 year old mum said to me the other day, he reminds me of the way Hitler behaved in Nazi Germany.
Online damomad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 07:47:54 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:07:05 AM
Bookies follow the money, which if the general public is reacting the same way as this thread is basically not an indicator of anything.

I was following a few exchanges yesterday and there were more big bets on Trump even though he had longer odds at the time. I was tempted to put a wedge on Biden based on the polls, but now I've a feeling some people had their ear closer to the ground than the pollsters.
Online Circa1892

  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 07:50:02 AM »
First sightings are that not many are willing to die on this hill with Trump.

Fox News prematurely calling Arizona was an attempt to stop this, Pence didnt go with it. Biden getting 300+ is still as likely as Trump getting 270.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 07:52:20 AM »
CNN 'States count the votes. This is the United States of America, not Belarus'
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 07:52:55 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 07:32:03 AM
So Trump is attempting to stop counting.

Did he make it to ten?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 07:52:59 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 07:52:20 AM
CNN 'States count the votes. This is the United States of America, not Belarus'

Thats an insult to Belarus!

Well maybe not quite.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 07:53:20 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:50:02 AM
First sightings are that not many are willing to die on this hill with Trump.

Fox News prematurely calling Arizona was an attempt to stop this, Pence didn’t go with it. Biden getting 300+ is still as likely as Trump getting 270.

Biden can't get to over 300 even if he won PA, WI, and MI.
Online KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 07:53:42 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 07:52:20 AM
CNN 'States count the votes. This is the United States of America, not Belarus'

Yep, and hypocritical republicans will tell you : we dont live in a democracy, we live in a republic.
Online Circa1892

  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 07:53:45 AM »
The ultimately really weird thing about that awful statement is, he could still very feasibly win anyway. Especially with the postal votes that got missed.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 07:53:56 AM »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:47:54 AM
I was following a few exchanges yesterday and there were more big bets on Trump even though he had longer odds at the time. I was tempted to put a wedge on Biden based on the polls, but now I've a feeling some people had their ear closer to the ground than the pollsters.

Yeah i couldnt get over the discrepancy between the polling and the bookies odds. Pointed to unknown factors that worried me.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 07:55:24 AM »
Who lies to a pollster anyway? Its only one person? Have some fucking balls to stick up for your party/President you pieces of chicken shit.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 07:55:42 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:52:55 AM
Did he make it to ten?

It was the best set of.. people have been saying.. that counting, they said, "Hey. We've never seen someone understand counting as much as I did. The top people in world at counting were saying 'he gets it'" and then.. it was the best counting.. But people.. Those people, even though the counting was.. those people are saying my counting aren't, I'm mean.. I was the best. They said that I'm the best, a lot of people said that.."
Online filopastry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 07:55:48 AM »
AP have now called Arizona for Biden as well
Online emergency exit

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 07:56:12 AM »
How sure are we even that those postal votes would swing heavily in Biden's favour? And that they would do so enough to make up for what looks like a lot of lost ground in those states?
Online Red_Mist

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6858 on: Today at 07:56:38 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:35:03 AM
If he's on TV blurting out bollocks about fraud and vote fixing, surely he knows he's losing and is trying to stick his spoon into the pot?
This is the main thing giving me hope. He must think hes lost, surely? And hell know the numbers better than anyone.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 07:56:40 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 07:55:42 AM
It was the best set of.. people have been saying.. that counting, they said, "Hey. We've never seen someone understand counting as much as I did. The top people in world at counting were saying 'he gets it'" and then.. it was the best counting.. But people.. Those people, even though the counting was.. those people are saying my counting aren't, I'm mean.. I was the best. They said that I'm the best, a lot of people said that.."

:D
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 07:57:52 AM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 07:56:12 AM
How sure are we even that those postal votes would swing heavily in Biden's favour? And that they would do so enough to make up for what looks like a lot of lost ground in those states?

We are not sure.
Online kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 07:58:08 AM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 07:56:12 AM
How sure are we even that those postal votes would swing heavily in Biden's favour? And that they would do so enough to make up for what looks like a lot of lost ground in those states?

Looking at Trump's press conference - very sure.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:57:52 AM
We are not sure.

Speak for yourself. :P
Online Devon Red

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 08:00:04 AM »
CNN saying Biden would need to win 75% of mail in ballots to overturn Trump lead in Pennsylvania. Michigan is also going to need a big comeback from mail ins. Biden needs at least one of those states. Not looking good.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 08:00:10 AM »
Oh fuck off Raab
Offline Lusty

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 08:00:31 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:53:56 AM
Yeah i couldnt get over the discrepancy between the polling and the bookies odds. Pointed to unknown factors that worried me.

That's exactly how I talked myself out of a big bet on Brexit the night it happened. Polls were really close but you could get 4/1, I assumed someone knew something I didn't.

There's few people out there who think less rationally than gamblers ;D
Online 1892tillforever

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 08:00:41 AM »
I know mail ins favour Biden but surely he isn't going to get enough in PA? He needs 3.5 times the votes of Mussolini.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 08:01:38 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:00:41 AM
I know mail ins favour Biden but surely he isn't going to get enough in PA? He needs 3.5 times the votes of Mussolini.

Doesn't need PA

"With Arizona in his column, Biden could potentially afford to lose Pennsylvania and still win the election if he carries Wisconsin and Michigan."

Online deano2727

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 08:02:14 AM »
Looking like this could be much closer than expected.  :butt
Online KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 08:03:08 AM »
Its astounding that that many people think hes done a good job & are willing to give him another crack at it.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 08:03:31 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:01:38 AM
Doesn't need PA

"With Arizona in his column, Biden could potentially afford to lose Pennsylvania and still win the election if he carries Wisconsin and Michigan."



He is 6% down in Michigan with 70% counted. Is he making that number up?
Online Jake

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 08:03:57 AM »
He needs popping off. I would be very very very happy if that happened.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 08:04:18 AM »
winning the Senate looks very unlikely now
Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 08:05:38 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:03:31 AM
He is 6% down in Michigan with 70% counted. Is he making that number up?
Possible. Less than 43% counted in Wayne County (Detroit)
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6873 on: Today at 08:05:42 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:55:24 AM
Who lies to a pollster anyway?

I don't think it's lying, it's a problem with how the pollsters try to extrapolate their limited data set out to the whole state. They ask each respondee what their age, gender, education status, etc are, then look at how that data sits and try to map it against the demographics of the state. The polling misses in 2016 were attributed to not weighting by education, but either they haven't corrected them enough or there's another underlying demographic that isn't being accounted for. Like racists. Or c*nts.
Online AndyMuller

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6874 on: Today at 08:05:59 AM »
Dominic Raab is one of the thickest MPs about.
Online Kashinoda

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6875 on: Today at 08:07:01 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:03:08 AM
Its astounding that that many people think hes done a good job & are willing to give him another crack at it.

Am I allowed to say Biden was yet another shite Dem candidate without being jumped on?

People can blame the electorate all they want but they're there to be won over.
Online Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6876 on: Today at 08:07:16 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:05:59 AM
Dominic Raab is one of the thickest MPs about.

Top 3 with Francois and Burgon.
Online Riquende

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6877 on: Today at 08:07:36 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:03:08 AM
Its astounding that that many people think hes done a good job & are willing to give him another crack at it.

Terrified of that incoming tax increase if Biden gets in.
Online filopastry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6878 on: Today at 08:07:48 AM »
Don't forget Biden still has a decent shot at Georgia as well.

Are Dems comfortable with Nevada, that one is still pretty close
Online 12C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6879 on: Today at 08:07:49 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:03:08 AM
Its astounding that that many people think hes done a good job & are willing to give him another crack at it.

A lot of people are racists in America.
Black lives may matter to some, but blacks asking for equality has energised the good ol poor boys and the rich white folks to vote for racial oppression.
