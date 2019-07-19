Trying to get people to lose faith in the democratic process is so wrong. Especially when a lot of the world actually have elections that arent conducted properly.



If he loses and there are riots from his supporters then he should be locked up. He is like a dictator.



Hes not losing from here. Hes got the people with the levers of power on his side, hes dressed it up as doing what hes doing in order to stop the other side stealing it and that hes saving America. Hes got just under half the country lapping it up, and the Democrats have, and still are, acting like the other side will act in good faith. Theyll throw their hands up and say hey youve cheated...again and nothing will be, or can be, done.Sorry. In a bad mood...and Im not even American. Its exhausting from thousands of miles away, goodness knows what its like if youre actually there.