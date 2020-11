Trying to get people to lose faith in the democratic process is so wrong. Especially when a lot of the world actually have elections that arent conducted properly.



If he loses and there are riots from his supporters then he should be locked up. He is like a dictator.



He’s not losing from here. He’s got the people with the levers of power on his side, he’s dressed it up as doing what he’s doing in order to stop the other side stealing it and that he’s “saving” America. He’s got just under half the country lapping it up, and the Democrats have, and still are, acting like the other side will act in good faith. They’ll throw their hands up and say “hey you’ve cheated...again” and nothing will be, or can be, done.Sorry. In a bad mood...and I’m not even American. It’s exhausting from thousands of miles away, goodness knows what it’s like if you’re actually there.