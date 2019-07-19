« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 208612 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 06:20:38 AM »
AP Politics
@AP_Politics
BREAKING: Democrat Tina Smith wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Minnesota. #APracecall at 12:16 a.m. CST. #Election2020 #MNelection
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 06:20:55 AM »
A large chunk of the uncounted vote in Georgia is Atlanta and the early mail, which will not be counted until later. These very likely skew heavily toward Biden, but not sure whether the deficit can be made up
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 06:21:14 AM »
John King looks so dejected. "Texas...."
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 06:21:27 AM »
Theres no way Trump is accepting a 270-268 defeat, is he?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 06:21:51 AM »
Kanye West concedes defeat.  :-X
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 06:22:13 AM »
Biden now has to pull an Istanbul like we did.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 06:22:46 AM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:10:05 AM
Hasn't New Hampshire been called for Joe? If so with those 4 as well he'll be on 283 (and President)

Yep, the 300+ scenario would require him to carry all Hillary states (which he should be favorite to do so).

I think Ive seen NH called somewhere. Nevadas still early though.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 06:24:16 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:22:13 AM
Biden now has to pull an Istanbul like we did.
Nah, this is the political equivalent of being 6 points behind but having 3 favourable games in hand.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 06:24:21 AM »
It's basically down to Michigan and Wisconsin I think. Georgia doesn't look good, neither does Pennsylvania.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 06:25:10 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:21:51 AM
Kanye West concedes defeat.  :-X
It was still early, he disappointed the 4 fans who voted for him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 06:25:52 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:21:51 AM
Kanye West concedes defeat.  :-X

He was never likely to win.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 06:26:19 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:21:27 AM
Theres no way Trump is accepting a 270-268 defeat, is he?
He might not like it but he'll have no choice. Let's hope Biden gets it over the line and it doesn't come to that and Joe hits 300+.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 06:27:01 AM »
actually after all that stress, 270-268 biden win would be a dream scenario
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 06:27:58 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:22:46 AM
I think Ive seen NH called somewhere. Nevadas still early though.

AP has called it for Biden.

Only 7% of votes counted in Nevada so can't say anything yet.

The more I read about Georgia and the voting in Atlanta, the more optimistic I'm getting. :D
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 06:28:05 AM »
They have to have a second leg of this in 2 weeks.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6655 on: Today at 06:28:10 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:27:01 AM
actually after all that stress, 270-268 biden win would be a dream scenario

Would take that all day long at the moment. It really hasn't been a good night.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6656 on: Today at 06:28:18 AM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:24:21 AM
It's basically down to Michigan and Wisconsin I think. Georgia doesn't look good, neither does Pennsylvania.
2 million votes left to count in PA. Hasn't Georgia moved back into toss-up territory during the count?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6657 on: Today at 06:28:50 AM »
Imagine having a President who is openly undermining democracy at Election Day. It would have been unthinkable only a few years back. Its depressing.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6658 on: Today at 06:29:43 AM »
I actually think a 270-268 win would be sweet justice for that lot come to think of it

Especially if Hilary Clinton then is on tv every day for the next 4 years telling them that they "smashed em" haha
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6659 on: Today at 06:29:54 AM »
I cant believe this is happening, again.  ???
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6660 on: Today at 06:30:03 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:18:59 AM
Fox are adamant that there's no chance of Trump mounting a comeback in AZ.

In other news, NE-2 looks likely to be Biden's and this could potentially allow him to lose Pennsylvania and still win by 1 electoral vote.

That's insane - NE-2 could decide it  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6661 on: Today at 06:30:46 AM »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:30:03 AM
That's insane - NE-2 could decide it  ;D

Trump would rage.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6662 on: Today at 06:30:50 AM »
I think one of the problems with Americans is, they are not "worldly" enough so they don't even realize how big screw up Trump's response to pandemic was and they didn't punish him for that since they are clueless.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6663 on: Today at 06:31:16 AM »
Fox calls NE-2 for Biden.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6664 on: Today at 06:31:16 AM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 06:30:46 AM
Trump would rage.  ;D

What's the significance of NE-2?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6665 on: Today at 06:31:47 AM »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:30:03 AM
That's insane - NE-2 could decide it  ;D

Oh boy, it'll be 2000 all over again and decided by the Supreme Court.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6666 on: Today at 06:32:53 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:31:16 AM
What's the significance of NE-2?
The state of Nebraska has 5 electoral votes, 1 for NE-2, 2 for the rest of the state and whoever wins the state gets an additional 2 electoral votes.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6667 on: Today at 06:33:48 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:31:16 AM
What's the significance of NE-2?

Win Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and NE-2 and all the Clinton States and Biden wins the election. He does not need Pennsylvania
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6668 on: Today at 06:34:30 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:31:47 AM
Oh boy, it'll be 2000 all over again and decided by the Supreme Court.

 :puke2
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6669 on: Today at 06:34:38 AM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 06:33:48 AM
Win Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and NE-2 and all the Clinton States and Biden wins the election. He does not need Pennsylvania

Holy hell
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6670 on: Today at 06:34:51 AM »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 06:31:16 AM
What's the significance of NE-2?

Basically it opens up a route to victory for Biden that means he can afford to lose Pennsylvania so long as he wins Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and all the states Clinton won.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6671 on: Today at 06:35:14 AM »
So...how's it looking?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6672 on: Today at 06:35:28 AM »
why does Nebraska have that electoral vote split?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6673 on: Today at 06:35:34 AM »
ABC has called NE-2 for Biden  too
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6674 on: Today at 06:36:05 AM »
https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1323866842318983169

Quote
This is pretty straightforward. Looking at MI & WI right now, based on huge # of outstanding mail ballots in urban cores, you'd much rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump.

Please, please be true.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6675 on: Today at 06:37:08 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:36:05 AM
you'd much rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump.

In general also
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6676 on: Today at 06:37:22 AM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6677 on: Today at 06:38:05 AM »
So which states Hillary couldn't win but Biden did?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6678 on: Today at 06:38:25 AM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 06:30:46 AM
Trump would rage.  ;D

Nate Silver says NE-2 going Blue pushes Biden from 69% to 85% chance of winning.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6679 on: Today at 06:38:38 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:35:28 AM
why does Nebraska have that electoral vote split?
Maine and Nebraska decided to use proportional voting.
