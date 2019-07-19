Hasn't New Hampshire been called for Joe? If so with those 4 as well he'll be on 283 (and President)
Biden now has to pull an Istanbul like we did.
Kanye West concedes defeat.
Theres no way Trump is accepting a 270-268 defeat, is he?
I think Ive seen NH called somewhere. Nevadas still early though.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.
actually after all that stress, 270-268 biden win would be a dream scenario
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
It's basically down to Michigan and Wisconsin I think. Georgia doesn't look good, neither does Pennsylvania.
Fox are adamant that there's no chance of Trump mounting a comeback in AZ.In other news, NE-2 looks likely to be Biden's and this could potentially allow him to lose Pennsylvania and still win by 1 electoral vote.
That's insane - NE-2 could decide it
Trump would rage.
What's the significance of NE-2?
Oh boy, it'll be 2000 all over again and decided by the Supreme Court.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Win Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and NE-2 and all the Clinton States and Biden wins the election. He does not need Pennsylvania
This is pretty straightforward. Looking at MI & WI right now, based on huge # of outstanding mail ballots in urban cores, you'd much rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump.
you'd much rather be Joe Biden than Donald Trump.
So...how's it looking?
why does Nebraska have that electoral vote split?
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.22]