Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 206713 times)

Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 04:49:54 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:47:27 AM
Nate Cohn saying that there's been all sorts of confusion in North Carolina and Georgia with votes left to count, turns out they're both still competitive races although looking like narrow Trump victories (+1 or whatever).

Yep, NYT tracker for Georgia down to 75% Trump from over 80% earlier.  A lot of counting issues in the Atlanta area with a lot to come tomorrow.

2 Senate seats up for grabs with at least 1 already guaranteed to be a run-off in January.

Could be waiting for a while to have everything settled.
King Kenny.

Online Mimi

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 04:50:53 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:36:52 AM
Why do early votes in Pennsylvania get counted last? What an absolutely stupid law.

The Republicans of that state refused the request from the Democrats to count the mail in votes as they came in.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 04:53:40 AM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:49:38 AM
They look really nervous over at CNN. John King looks like he's aged another 20 years.

They look nervous over on Fox News too.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 04:54:26 AM »
Ugh. What a crappy way to wake up. This is close enough that it'll probably get messy.
Online PaulF

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 04:55:16 AM »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 04:50:53 AM
The Republicans of that state refused the request from the Democrats to count the mail in votes as they came in.
Presumably so Trump could declare victory on the day?
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 04:55:21 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:49:54 AM
Yep, NYT tracker for Georgia down to 75% Trump from over 80% earlier.  A lot of counting issues in the Atlanta area with a lot to come tomorrow.

2 Senate seats up for grabs with at least 1 already guaranteed to be a run-off in January.

Could be waiting for a while to have everything settled.

Trust Georgia to fuck things up like they did two years ago when they stole the election from Stacey Abrams.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 04:55:24 AM »
I know there's still the postal votes to count but those margins for Trump in Michigan and Pennslyvania look rough.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 04:57:26 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:55:16 AM
Presumably so Trump could declare victory on the day?

But it's really come down to the mail in ballots it looks like. The narrative was essentially predicted.
Online Mimi

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 04:57:57 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:55:16 AM
Presumably so Trump could declare victory on the day?

Same thing in Michigan and Wisconsin. That is why the results will not be know tonight. I think for sure they thought that delay in counting the mail in votes would help Trump. That is why Trump was spending all of last week saying that the winner must be known by Election Day.
Online skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 04:58:31 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:55:21 AM
Trust Georgia to fuck things up like they did two years ago when they stole the election from Stacey Abrams.

Yea, I don't hold out much hope there.  Imagine 49-49 in the Senate and having 2 runoffs in Georgia.

The shenanigans would be through the roof.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 05:00:30 AM »
NBC and Fox calling Ohio for Trump
Offline Garrus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 05:01:39 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:00:30 AM
NBC and Fox calling Ohio for Trump
Not unexpected but still disappointing. Solidly red state I think now, no longer a swing state.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 05:03:22 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:01:39 AM
Not unexpected but still disappointing. Solidly red state I think now, no longer a swing state.

Yup. He's won it by pretty much the same margin as well, around 8%. That's not a swing state, it's a reliably red state.
Online OOS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 05:04:51 AM »
Wow. Still early days, but how can the political media be so out of step with the everyday American. Trump seems to be plucking voters out of thin air it seems. Gonna be very interesting reading the breakdowns once everything settles down.
