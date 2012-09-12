« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

legendkiller

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6160 on: Today at 01:46:13 AM
Biden 3% lead in Texas
BobPaisley3

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6161 on: Today at 01:47:10 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:46:09 AM
There's a path here where much of Biden's popular vote advantage builds up in narrowly losing states Trump won handily last time and it gets very tight indeed on electoral votes.
I cant see how Trump wins from here. Ohio had to be a shoe in and it isnt which makes Michigan and PA very very tough.
Rouge

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6162 on: Today at 01:48:05 AM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:44:22 AM
Black male voters staying away from voting in North Carolina, Florida and Ohio. This is going to hurt Democrats.

Yup. Not looking very optimistic right now.

Where did you see that?  to be honest Biden collation is not the same as Obama, he pulls in much more white non educated people, white suburban women then Obama did, and even if some black males arent voting he still has over 85% of the black male vote
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6163 on: Today at 01:48:06 AM
I find the Sky graphics easier to read but is CNN quicker/more accurate?

Sky totals are ahead, but are they based more on early projections?

(Watching on mute!)
JerseyKloppite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6164 on: Today at 01:48:22 AM
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:47:10 AM
I cant see how Trump wins from here. Ohio had to be a shoe in and it isnt which makes Michigan and PA very very tough.

It would be nice to believe this but far too much assumption for me ;D
y2w902

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6165 on: Today at 01:48:55 AM
Quote from: legendkiller on Today at 01:46:13 AM
Biden 3% lead in Texas

Where on earth did you see this?
BobPaisley3

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6166 on: Today at 01:49:11 AM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:48:22 AM
It would be nice to believe this but far too much assumption for me ;D
Of course but had it not been for the Latino vote hed have lost Florida. Much fewer Latinos in the Midwest.
b_joseph

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6167 on: Today at 01:49:30 AM
Quote from: legendkiller on Today at 01:46:13 AM
Biden 3% lead in Texas
He isnt going to win Texas...come on now
newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6168 on: Today at 01:50:06 AM
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 01:49:30 AM
He isnt going to win Texas...come on now

Yeah its not even close.
TheShanklyGates

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6169 on: Today at 01:50:19 AM
Quote from: legendkiller on Today at 01:46:13 AM
Biden 3% lead in Texas

Don't do it to yourself.
newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6170 on: Today at 01:50:23 AM
So much of this is ratings play for the stations too
Phineus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6171 on: Today at 01:50:23 AM
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:48:55 AM
Where on earth did you see this?

It's on CNN, but only circa 60% of the vote so far. Trump will likely still win it, but will be closer than usual. Texas is shaping up to swing to blue in next decade which should hopefully offset Florida going the complete opposite direction.
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6172 on: Today at 01:50:33 AM
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:47:10 AM
I cant see how Trump wins from here. Ohio had to be a shoe in and it isnt which makes Michigan and PA very very tough.

Yeah, that seems right. If he's narrowed in Ohio then surely it's reflected elsewhere. Arizona would be nice tonight but probably just out of reach too.
legendkiller

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6173 on: Today at 01:51:02 AM
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:48:55 AM
Where on earth did you see this?
New York times .................probably reading it wrong  :butt
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6174 on: Today at 01:51:08 AM
Quote from: legendkiller on Today at 01:46:13 AM
Biden 3% lead in Texas

Too early. Having said that, I'd tattoo my gentleman's sausage if Biden wins Texas.
kloppismydad

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6175 on: Today at 01:51:11 AM
Quote from: Rouge on Today at 01:48:05 AM
Where did you see that?  to be honest Biden collation is not the same as Obama, he pulls in much more white non educated people, white suburban women then Obama did, and even if some black males arent voting he still has over 85% of the black male vote

ABC news discussing this. It's a major reason why Biden is behind by so many votes in Florida. They are seeing similar trends in NC and urban pockets of Ohio like Cleveland.

EDIT: Biden ended up with a lead of 95k in Miami-Dade. Hillary had a 300k lead and lost. Significant underperformance by Biden there.
Last Edit: Today at 01:53:45 AM by kloppismydad
Rob Dylan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6176 on: Today at 01:51:26 AM
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:48:55 AM
Where on earth did you see this?

CNN. Now a 2.6% lead with 62% counted.
Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6177 on: Today at 01:51:41 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:50:23 AM
So much of this is ratings play for the stations too

If it's irritating you, try PBS. It's a welcome change at times to people breathing through their ears.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WbNBp5mSqg
rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6178 on: Today at 01:52:57 AM
Noticed this on the NYT site

Patricia Cohen, in New York 5m ago
In Florida exit polls, 42% said they were better off today than 4 years ago. Only 20% said they were worse off. And 3 out of 4 people in that better-off group went for Trump
legendkiller

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6179 on: Today at 01:53:13 AM
Good start in Pennsylvania too for Biden
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6180 on: Today at 01:54:10 AM
If Trump carries this against such a massive increase in voter turnout I'm turning in my fancard for being human.  The concept of Biden winning the popular vote by a massive margin but not being president will simply make me give up on life.

The doom and gloom in hear is too much for me, regardless of whether it's justified or not.  I'm out.
Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6181 on: Today at 01:55:19 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:51:41 AM
If it's irritating you, try PBS. It's a welcome change at times to people breathing through their ears.


 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Phineus

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6182 on: Today at 01:55:32 AM
Ohio looking really good...
Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6183 on: Today at 01:55:54 AM
Biden looking very promising in Ohio! Florida disappointment is fading fast with what is happening there.
Rouge

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6184 on: Today at 01:56:15 AM
CNN
Wolfe: Is Biden underperforming in anywhere in Ohio

John King: Short answer to that is No!

Please god
Last Edit: Today at 01:58:14 AM by Rouge
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6185 on: Today at 01:56:41 AM
John King aka the CNN map guy should probably receive a pay raise for all of this.  ;D
Rob Dylan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6186 on: Today at 01:56:59 AM
Just a lot of waiting at the moment. Any idea when we should get something decisive in  Ohio, Texas or Pennsylvania?
J_Kopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6187 on: Today at 01:57:03 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:56:41 AM
John King aka the CNN map guy should probably receive a pay raise for all of this.  ;D

I poked fun at him earlier, but he's actually doing an outstanding job.
1892tillforever

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6188 on: Today at 01:57:06 AM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:55:54 AM
Biden looking very promising in Ohio! Florida disappointment is fading fast with what is happening there.
Early votes in Ohio are expected to skew blue then turn red later on. It depends on whether Biden has a big enough early lead really.
TheShanklyGates

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6189 on: Today at 01:57:32 AM
Looking like a polling miss outside the margin of error in Florida.

Grim.
Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6190 on: Today at 01:57:56 AM
If Biden wins Ohio, I may have to be nice to a Browns fan.

I am willing to make that sacrifice.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6191 on: Today at 01:58:02 AM
North Carolina starting to tighten as expected, with the today's votes starting to come in. Biden still 4.5% up  with 73% reporting, but it's closing quite fast.
The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6192 on: Today at 01:58:26 AM
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:56:59 AM
Just a lot of waiting at the moment. Any idea when we should get something decisive in  Ohio, Texas or Pennsylvania?

Every % that goes by, with Biden in the lead, is what matters, expecting a late surge from the orange one but Biden doing well everywhere so he might hold out.
Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6193 on: Today at 01:58:35 AM
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:57:32 AM
Looking like a polling miss outside the margin of error in Florida.

Grim.

If Biden gets Ohio it doesnt matter.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6194 on: Today at 01:58:37 AM
Fucking Florida
Andy82lfc

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6195 on: Today at 01:59:13 AM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:57:06 AM
Early votes in Ohio are expected to skew blue then turn red later on. It depends on whether Biden has a big enough early lead really.

Ohio early voting has not all been counted only around 25% so far.
skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6196 on: Today at 01:59:14 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:46:09 AM
There's a path here where much of Biden's popular vote advantage builds up in narrowly losing states Trump won handily last time and it gets very tight indeed on electoral votes.

Yep.  Biden had a lot of ground to make up in states like Ohio, NC, Texas, Georgia, etc and could end up really close without getting over the top.

PA, MI, and WI still looming large.  Just 80K votes combined last time that put Trump over the top.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6197 on: Today at 01:59:21 AM
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 01:57:56 AM
If Biden wins Ohio, I may have to be nice to a Browns fan.

I am willing to make that sacrifice.

I'm willing to start following American football and become a Browns fan if he wins Ohio.
Rouge

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6198 on: Today at 01:59:47 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:56:41 AM
John King aka the CNN map guy should probably receive a pay raise for all of this.  ;D

Its true he reminds me of hacker in a 80s movie - just pressing lots of buttons and talking super fast trying to explain to layman his super complex plan
scotkop

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #6199 on: Today at 01:59:58 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:56:41 AM
John King aka the CNN map guy should probably receive a pay raise for all of this.  ;D
I wonder if having this much coverage was the initial plan. ;D
