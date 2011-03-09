Nice one.



I hope you have like-minded friends.



I wrote it after a liberal friend of mine said she couldn't "in all good conscience, vote for either of these two clowns". My friend is pansexual and had to sit their with her husband to pressure a doctor into giving her a hysterectomy, despite doctors saying she had the worst case of endometriosis they had ever seen. She's been an LGTBQ activist for years so I honestly couldn't fathom her response, so I simply replied at the time, "then do it in bad conscience, but do it."It was a stark reminder to me that Americans themselves, inside the bubble, see the situation very differently to us non-Americans on the outside looking in. My comments weren't aimed at her specifically, but in general to all my American friends who might have been harbouring similar thoughts (like one last time who wrote in Bernie Sanders on her ballot paper).