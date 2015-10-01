« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5520 on: Today at 03:39:45 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:48:56 PM
Just voted for the first time ever in the US elections.

Voted for every damn democrat on the ballot   :P   

From waiting to voting, the process took around 80 mins.

Glad to get it over with!

Well in DN
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5521 on: Today at 03:41:04 PM
President Donald Trumps re-election campaign issued a poorly-timed attack on his Democratic opponent, mocking former Vice President Joe Biden as he visited his sons grave on Election Day morning.

Hogan Gidley, national press secretary for the presidents re-election campaign, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday as the Democratic nominee was leaving church after visiting the burial grounds where his son, Beau Biden, was buried: Hey, anyone know if Joe Biden has called a lid yet?

The mocking tweet was part of a series of attacks Mr Trumps campaign has lodged against Mr Biden, claiming the former vice president was not campaigning extensively for the White House and did not have the energy or mental fitness to the job.

Mr Biden and Democrats have condemned the president and his inner circles baseless attacks on the former vice presidents mental capacity in the final months of the campaign, saying Mr Trump was spewing disinformation as part of an attempt to hold onto his power, with national polls showing the Democrat with a significant lead in key battleground states.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-biden-election-day-2020-grave-tweet-b1560661.html
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5522 on: Today at 03:42:28 PM
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:11:45 PM
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.

What fucking Shangri-La country do you live in where there are perfect or even near perfect candidates to vote for? Its often been a choice of the lesser of 2 evils. Almost everyone has skeletons in their closets, mistresses on the side, compromises in the past they aren't proud of. Point is you still at least get to make a choice.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5523 on: Today at 04:01:32 PM
CNN couple of interesting snippets.  Undertook polls in UK and France to assess European views.  75% of UK would vote Biden and 86% of France would vote Biden. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5524 on: Today at 04:05:18 PM





Kayleigh McEnany predicts landslide win: The Black vote came to President Trump
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6c8mO0D03oc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6c8mO0D03oc</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5525 on: Today at 04:07:58 PM
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:11:45 PM
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.

This line was utter bullshit in 2016 and is even more bullshit this year, the idea that both sides are equally bad is fuckwitted in the extreme.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5526 on: Today at 04:09:25 PM
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:11:45 PM
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.

Fuck me, lad. Have you watched any news over the past four years? He's a fucking demagogue.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5527 on: Today at 04:12:08 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:48:56 PM
Just voted for the first time ever in the US elections.

Voted for every damn democrat on the ballot   :P   

From waiting to voting, the process took around 80 mins.

Glad to get it over with!

Always seemed crazy how long so many have to wait to vote over there, not sure if I have spent that long waiting to vote in total over more than 25 years of voting.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5528 on: Today at 04:13:57 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 12:24:08 PM
Thing that gets me is the sheer number of people doing home TV Interviews (From their computer) and the sheer number of massive American flags in the background.

Just trying to imagine British people getting interviewed with a fuck off flag in the background in their houses..

One of those things that show just how different these countries are.

Ever been to Northern Ireland?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5529 on: Today at 04:23:02 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:12:08 PM
Always seemed crazy how long so many have to wait to vote over there, not sure if I have spent that long waiting to vote in more than 25 years of voting.

yeah its a bit mad! Last time I voted in person in the UK was a 10-15 minute process from start to finish! Although Im guessing how long I waited today wasnt anywhere near as long as many will be waiting in more populated areas and cities. Where I live is a smallish town, and the voting place was in a hall in a church, with room for about 6 people at a time to vote.  But the queue wasnt so bad and you could see it moving along. Probably about 50-60 in the line when I arrived, and about the same amount when I left.

I think the fact the ballots are so damn big doesnt help  ;D  Not a simple case of ticking one box when you are voting for multiple things.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5530 on: Today at 04:26:00 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:23:02 PM
yeah its a bit mad! Last time I voted in person in the UK was a 10-15 minute process from start to finish! Although Im guessing how long I waited today wasnt anywhere near as long as many will be waiting in more populated areas and cities. Where I live is a smallish town, and the voting place was in a hall in a church, with room for about 6 people at a time to vote.  But the queue wasnt so bad and you could see it moving along. Probably about 50-60 in the line when I arrived, and about the same amount when I left.

I think the fact the ballots are so damn big doesnt help  ;D  Not a simple case of ticking one box when you are voting for multiple things.

Always impressed people stick it out to do in some places over there. Hope you got a sticker. That's one thing which would most definitely improve British elections if you got a sticker at the end of it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5531 on: Today at 04:27:00 PM
Don't know if this is the right thread, but what are peoples predictions? I reckon Biden will get over 400 electoral votes. Biden 412 - 126 Trump.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5532 on: Today at 04:31:04 PM
Why the hell do people keep quoting that David in Edinburgh troll?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5533 on: Today at 04:32:05 PM
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:27:00 PM
Don't know if this is the right thread, but what are peoples predictions? I reckon Biden will get over 400 electoral votes. Biden 412 - 126 Trump.

*subscribes to OOS's digital newsletter/podcast/blog-type thingy*
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5534 on: Today at 04:34:02 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 04:13:57 PM
Ever been to Northern Ireland?

Not too many have a flag in their house. They just hang them from lampposts making their area look scummy as fuck then hang them outside their house at certain times of the year.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5535 on: Today at 04:35:38 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:52:01 PM
It is odd to British eyes. It is even quite common to see huge flag poles and flags (in upper-middle class areas), or a pole and flag jutting out from the house structure.

To be fair, their racists have their own flag over there so it is less of an issue for more normal people to have the proper one, whereas the British racists nick the proper flag for their fuckwittery.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5536 on: Today at 04:38:47 PM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:31:04 PM
Why the hell do people keep quoting that David in Edinburgh troll?

Sometimes you just need to call a fuckwit a fuckwit, even if they want the attention.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5537 on: Today at 04:40:54 PM
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:27:00 PM
Don't know if this is the right thread, but what are peoples predictions? I reckon Biden will get over 400 electoral votes. Biden 412 - 126 Trump.

I actually had a little bet on Biden 400+

Trump landslide incoming...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5538 on: Today at 04:42:04 PM
Voted, took all of 5 min exactly the same as every other election but then again my state isn't hellbent on voter suppression.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5539 on: Today at 04:44:26 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Today at 04:32:05 PM
*subscribes to OOS's digital newsletter/podcast/blog-type thingy*

Haha, its the first time in a decade I'm more than confident what I want to happen politically, will happen. Can a man be positive for once.  :(
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5540 on: Today at 04:44:49 PM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:56:55 AM
Mystery uk banker(wanker)  bets 5m on Trump . Set to walk away with 12m if he wins.


He should have waited. Trump's odds of winning been getting longer all day. Over 2/1 now on the exchanges.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5541 on: Today at 04:50:00 PM
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 04:44:49 PM
He should have waited. Trump's odds of winning been getting longer all day. Over 2/1 now on the exchanges.

Thing we were talking about last night. Real Clear Politics average is narrowing. Real Clear Politics' average has a very clear finger on the scales to make it narrow. Dubious af.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5542 on: Today at 04:50:25 PM
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:11:45 PM
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:48:56 PM
Just voted for the first time ever in the US elections.

Voted for every damn democrat on the ballot   :P   

From waiting to voting, the process took around 80 mins.

Glad to get it over with!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5543 on: Today at 04:51:49 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:40:54 PM
I actually had a little bet on Biden 400+

Trump landslide incoming...

This is true, I can vouch for him. The fucker is rarely right in the Boxing thread with predictions.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5544 on: Today at 04:51:57 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:50:00 PM
Thing we were talking about last night. Real Clear Politics average is narrowing. Real Clear Politics' average has a very clear finger on the scales to make it narrow. Dubious af.

When you look at the media sources/stories RCP links to, it should hardly come as a surprise that it isn't exactly an unbiased website just interested in presenting data without any spin. So no great surprise when you look at the polls they give weight to.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5545 on: Today at 04:52:45 PM
Not gonna lie, feeling pretty stressed now. Can't imagine what I'll be like at 1.00am and I'm screaming about the results from Duval County or some other shithole that I'll never visit.
