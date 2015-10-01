President Donald Trumps re-election campaign issued a poorly-timed attack on his Democratic opponent, mocking former Vice President Joe Biden as he visited his sons grave on Election Day morning.Hogan Gidley, national press secretary for the presidents re-election campaign, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday as the Democratic nominee was leaving church after visiting the burial grounds where his son, Beau Biden, was buried: Hey, anyone know if Joe Biden has called a lid yet?The mocking tweet was part of a series of attacks Mr Trumps campaign has lodged against Mr Biden, claiming the former vice president was not campaigning extensively for the White House and did not have the energy or mental fitness to the job.Mr Biden and Democrats have condemned the president and his inner circles baseless attacks on the former vice presidents mental capacity in the final months of the campaign, saying Mr Trump was spewing disinformation as part of an attempt to hold onto his power, with national polls showing the Democrat with a significant lead in key battleground states.