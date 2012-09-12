« previous next »
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5440 on: Today at 10:49:04 AM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:46:19 AM
;D Not direct family but relatives.

Fucking weather gods messing up. Sunny in Texas, North Carolina, Florida, etc.

I read the early vote is favouring the Repugs in Florida and the Dems are counting on a good turnout today to get the win
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5441 on: Today at 10:51:07 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:52 AM
My voting history of either voting for, or heavily backing, a campaign can be summarised as thus:

2010: Labour
2010: Burnham
2011?: Yes to AV
2015: Labour
2016: Remain
2016: Owen Smith
2016 (not voting obvs): Clinton
2017: (Reluctantly but ultimately they not Tories) Labour
2019: (I had a really really good local MP which was justification enough and they are NOT TORIES) Labour

Please let Biden/Harris break the trend!


Every election since Obama has been one giant kick in the balls after another.
Offline Lusty

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5442 on: Today at 10:59:09 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:52 AM
My voting history of either voting for, or heavily backing, a campaign can be summarised as thus:

2010: Labour
2010: Burnham
2011?: Yes to AV
2015: Labour
2016: Remain
2016: Owen Smith
2016 (not voting obvs): Clinton
2017: (Reluctantly but ultimately they not Tories) Labour
2019: (I had a really really good local MP which was justification enough and they are NOT TORIES) Labour

Please let Biden/Harris break the trend!

Yeah it's been a tough decade. 

Looking back on those, I think the one I cared the least about at the time was the AV referendum, and it's probably the one I'm most gutted about now.
Offline dirks digglers

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 11:01:12 AM »
It feels like tonight is either going to be the beginning of the overdue fightback against cruel, rancid, propaganda-driven demagoguery or well be swirled ever faster and ever closer to the plughole. Its as sobering and terrifying as it is optimistic and hopeful. The fact that weve fallen foul of a watered down version of the same style of brazen, reason-circumventing leadership here just makes me feel all the more invested in this election for some sign of better things to come and a way out of the woods.

Even the fact that there are so many people still willing to go out there and shout for Trump, buy into the blatant lies and forgive the personality and behaviours of the man, is a terrifying indictment of where the free world is at. Theyre not all going to just disappear if he loses, not now that monster has been fed a diet of hate and intolerance for four years. Fingers crossed for a semblance of decency and rationality to be restored though, starting tonight.
Offline Big Red Richie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 11:03:36 AM »
And so it starts. Well, the home straight, to be precise.

See you on the other side.



Make us proud America.  Do the right thing.
Offline OOS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 11:12:33 AM »
CNN graphic saying total pre-election 99521972 have voted,  about 73% of the 2016 vote.

Online TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 11:13:41 AM »
Expecting to see footage of voter harassment as the day progresses
Online newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5447 on: Today at 11:37:12 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:13:41 AM
Expecting to see footage of voter harassment as the day progresses

For sure.

It's going to be hard to get any work done today.
Offline PaulF

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5448 on: Today at 11:41:28 AM »
I've been waking up at 4/5 am of late. I'm quite excited to get a look at the results, though I expect it to be too close to call for several days...
Online Yorkykopite

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 11:42:29 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 08:51:39 PM
Im not stupid enough to think any American president will make a difference to working class people. They are all pricks

Such contempt. What have you got against the working class?
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 11:45:48 AM »
Just a few pointers for when polls close in potential swing states (UK time) and when to start expecting some results.

Midnight: Florida, Georgia
Half past midnight: North Carolina, Ohio
1 am: Pennsylvania (postal votes will also be received after today and they won't start counting absentee votes until tomorrow morning).
2 am: Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Arizona
3 am: Iowa, Nevada

Online KillieRed

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 11:47:10 AM »
Reading the comments on the Miles Taylor tweets about Trumps (insane & mostly illegal) demands was sobering; so many of them just responded good and backed him in his downright evilness. Even the desire to fill his moat with alligators & snakes. Thats the man they back to run the country...so many lost, broken & ignorant people. Its crazy that >40% still back him. It makes you despair.
Online Libertine

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 12:05:16 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:47:10 AM
Reading the comments on the Miles Taylor tweets about Trumps (insane & mostly illegal) demands was sobering; so many of them just responded good and backed him in his downright evilness. Even the desire to fill his moat with alligators & snakes. Thats the man they back to run the country...so many lost, broken & ignorant people. Its crazy that >40% still back him. It makes you despair.

It does make you despair for society.

But imagine being someone like this - and just being constantly filled with rage, anger and hate. What miserable and pointless lives they must lead.
Online TSC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 12:06:37 PM »
100,286,748 votes in advance of today according to CNN
Online David in Edinburgh

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 12:11:45 PM »
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.
Online S

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 12:15:03 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:52 AM
My voting history of either voting for, or heavily backing, a campaign can be summarised as thus:

2010: Labour
2010: Burnham
2011?: Yes to AV
2015: Labour
2016: Remain
2016: Owen Smith
2016 (not voting obvs): Clinton
2017: (Reluctantly but ultimately they not Tories) Labour
2019: (I had a really really good local MP which was justification enough and they are NOT TORIES) Labour

Please let Biden/Harris break the trend!
Same here, 2010 was my first vote. I've tactically voted Lib Dem as Labour never get close down here, and even that seat has been Tory since 2010. Crushing blows, one after another. Can't see it being any different tonight.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 12:15:38 PM »
I'm going to make a crazy prediction:

I think we will see a Trump concession speech, even though it tears his soul apart.
Online S

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 12:16:51 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:11:45 PM
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.
Unless you judge the two candidates to be exactly as bad as each other, wouldn't it make more sense to vote for the one you prefer?
Offline mallin9

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 12:18:48 PM »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 12:11:45 PM
If I was a yank and thankfully I'm not I'd just not vote (which actually goes against what I believe about democracy) as the choice, if that's what you can call it, is horrendous. America has needed to do something about it's political system for decades but has failed to see the decline. It may now be past the point of no return.

Cheers Dave! 
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 12:19:31 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:15:38 PM
I'm going to make a crazy prediction:

I think we will see a Trump concession speech, even though it tears his soul apart.

Not a chance,in fact you have more chance of waking up tomorrow with 12 nipples and a tail.
