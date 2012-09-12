It feels like tonight is either going to be the beginning of the overdue fightback against cruel, rancid, propaganda-driven demagoguery or well be swirled ever faster and ever closer to the plughole. Its as sobering and terrifying as it is optimistic and hopeful. The fact that weve fallen foul of a watered down version of the same style of brazen, reason-circumventing leadership here just makes me feel all the more invested in this election for some sign of better things to come and a way out of the woods.



Even the fact that there are so many people still willing to go out there and shout for Trump, buy into the blatant lies and forgive the personality and behaviours of the man, is a terrifying indictment of where the free world is at. Theyre not all going to just disappear if he loses, not now that monster has been fed a diet of hate and intolerance for four years. Fingers crossed for a semblance of decency and rationality to be restored though, starting tonight.