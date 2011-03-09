« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 191145 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 05:39:08 AM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:35:53 AM
Trump spouting violence on the streets due to decision in PA to accept ballots after Election Day.  What an utter, utter c*nt - needs to be defeated early and then charged with inciting violence.

If violence breaks out because he loses he should be charged with some sort of sedition.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 05:44:50 AM »
Quote
This has got to be demoralizing for Republicans: Analyst Charlie Cook gives final 2020 preview


Veteran elections analyst Charlie Cook was interviewed on election eve by MSNBCs Lawrence ODonnell on The Last Word.

On nights like this, everyone in Washington wants to know, what does Charlie think? Charlie Cook is Washingtons most experienced election analyst who always has the sharpest focus on the balance of power in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the individual elections that can change those balances of power, ODonnell said.

Charlie Cook is a meticulously careful analyst whose judgments are never influenced by partisanship, just the facts he finds in the data, ODonnell continued. In the presidential race, Charlie Cook is now saying with something close to certainty that Joe Biden will win the election and the only question now is whether it will be a narrow win or a landslide. Charlie Cook says a landslide is more likely.


He expects Democrats in the House of Representatives to pick up more seats to strengthen their majority, by about ten more seats, he continued. And the United States Senate, which will be my focus of coverage tomorrow night, Charlie Cook says the Senate is increasingly less the case whether Democrats will take a majority, but how how large it will be.

The reason I will have a good sleep tonight  I always trust the judgment of Charlie Cook and I recommend you do the same, ODonnell added.

So in terms of most likely flips from Republicans to Democrat, youre looking at the most likely are Colorado and Arizona in your view? ODonnell asked.

I would throw North Carolina in, Cook replied. This has got to be demoralizing for Republicans, is when a Democrat is ahead 5 to 7 points and has a sex scandal in a southern state and it knocks maybe two points off.

It tells me the names on the jersey are more important than the color of the jersey. Sometimes youre the party, sometimes youre the windshield, sometimes youre the bug and this year just like in 2006, it looks like the Republicans are the bug, he explained.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZTTpFe--VA&feature=emb_logo

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,723
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 05:47:12 AM »
I'll go relatively conservative with my predictions:

-Biden to go over 300 electoral votes
-Democrats to retain the House
-Democrats to net 5 seats in the Senate for 52

Would be curious if the Dems could get the double in Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina, three very different states but good opportunities.  Georgia too.
-Arizona could hand the Democrats 6 out of 6 Senate seats in AZ, NM, and NV, doubling from 2016 when they only had 3 in those changing-demographic states; it's a state that gets a lot of migration (not just abroad but from California too).
-Iowa's purple state that Obama has won; very white; 3 of the 4 House districts went to the Dems in 2018; governor's race was also close; not as important of a Midwestern state but one where the Democrats could absolutely use a senator, and one where they've got a track record of success despite it not being a big state or hot topic in terms of demographics.
-North Carolina's been posited as the next Virginia (going purple then more solidly blue) but hasn't materialized to that extent.  Democratic governor elected in 2018.  Could see the Dems wrestle back that Senate seat.  Another attractive state for professionals (Charlotte's a big financial hub and Raleigh-Durham's got some tech going on) that don't want NYC/CA prices.

Georgia's also interesting as like Arizona and North Carolina, it's got appeal to moving populations and is anchored by a large city with a lot of businesses attracting workers.  Not saying it becomes Illinois or something overnight, but another interesting state to trend.  Could be a double for the Democrats also.

Will assume the Democratic Senate candidates will end up falling just short in South Carolina, Montana, Kansas, Alaska, and Mississippi despite closely contested races, but the thought of having 2 Democratic Senators from Montana is a fun one.  As is the thought of Graham losing his seat.

Lose Alabama, win Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, and 1 of the Georgia seats.  Seems doable electoral shenanigans aside.

As for Biden, an electoral landslide is certainly possible though it could be fine margins in Florida, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa, and the famed trio of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.  That's 179 electoral votes that all went to Trump last time.  Biden working from a base of 232 (from Hillary) could run up a big score if he has a good night/week.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 06:30:32 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:50:58 PM
Haha not quite. They got nerves too? One last one.

96m+ votes cast already? Projected turnout around 150m?
If anywhere near true and with voter turn out of 150mill

I make that:

BIDEN: 79,080,000
TRUMP: 64,801,000

A difference of 14,279,000 to BIDEN
 
(with the caveat that I'm shit at maths, and English)
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 06:40:08 AM »
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,288
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 06:41:17 AM »
Good Luck, America.

I hope you don't need it, but I fear you might.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,296
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 07:13:31 AM »
Behind the scenes, they are preparing for the worst. A special working group of high-powered lawyers led by three former solicitors generalWalter Dellinger; Donald B. Verrilli Jr.; and a recent addition, Seth Waxmanhas overseen a massive planning exercise for rapid responses to dozens of scenarios in which Trump tries to interfere with the normal functioning of the election. Thousands of pages of legal analysis, according to an authoritative campaign source, have been boiled down into template pleadings for at least 49 predrafted emergency motions in state or federal court. The campaign will be ready on an hours notice to file for a temporary restraining order in any case it has thus far been able to anticipate.

Theres no question that the Biden campaign has worked through every imaginable scenario and is certainly preparedlegally, at leastfor any of these possibilities, says Richard H. Pildes, a constitutional-law professor at NYU. Nothing Trump might do would surprise the enormous legal team theyve created to deal with twists and turns in the election. I assure you theyve thought of more scenarios than the media would ever get to.

The Biden team says it is ready even for scenarios it is sure will never happen, and were not worried about it, a Biden-campaign lawyer told me. There have been a couple of lawsuits challenging Kamala Harriss eligibility to be vice president, he said. Do we have stuff on that? Yeah. Do I think we have to worry about it? Absolutely not.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/11/how-trump-could-attempt-coup/616954/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,068
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 07:26:24 AM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 06:30:32 AM
If anywhere near true and with voter turn out of 150mill

I make that:

BIDEN: 79,080,000
TRUMP: 64,801,000

A difference of 14,279,000 to BIDEN
 
(with the caveat that I'm shit at maths, and English)

Useful to see it broken down to that, nice one.

Just was interested in latest estimates/figures because they're pretty unusual as well as reflecting two different campaign strategies playing out on their target voters. McDonald has got 99.6m having voted by end of day (US) yesterday with an estimate of hundreds of thousands of early votes in NY alone waiting to be entered into the system. Nate Silver's estimating a turnout of 158m (closer to the 160m some on here were estimating). Don't think it particularly changes much.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,218
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 07:27:29 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 08:51:39 PM
Number 20

Im not stupid enough to think any American president will make a difference to working class people. They are all pricks

Millions of working class people bankrupted by healthcare costs.
LGBTQ rights devastated.
Womens rights devastated.
Employment laws trashed.
Climate change running out if control.
JIm Crow laws effectively reistated to disenfranchise minority voters.
Police given free reign to murder young black men with impugnity.
Neo-nazis on the rise...

All of these and worse will happen under Trum and won't happen under Biden.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,068
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 08:01:24 AM »
Patrick Gathara is a Kenyan satirist. He's been doing BREAKING NEWS from the US for the past few days. I think he's still going. Twatter

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,770
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 08:17:46 AM »
Good luck tomorrow you american types.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 08:25:55 AM »
The final 538 forecast (by state) unsurprisingly gives Biden a comfortable win - taking AZ, FL, GA, NC and of course PA:



A 3% polling error in favour of Trump gives Biden a 278-260 win, a 3% polling error in favour of Biden gives Biden a 413-125 win.

https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/status/1323507732629102592
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,014
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 08:28:34 AM »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:50:18 PM
If Trump loses, one of the most satisfying things will be seeing all those people losing their jobs: Jared & Ivanka, Stephen Miller, Bill Barr, Kayleigh Mcenany,  etc etc...and the likes of Bannon, Hannity, Carlson, etc. having to acknowledge that he failed and lost.

On a different issue, been watching the excellent film 'Recount' about the 2000 election - just shows what Republicans will get up to to try and win, even then. Can't even imagine the dodgy stuff they'll do this time, if it's even remotely close.

Hopefully that rancid man Bannon will be contemplating it all from a jail cell
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 08:39:39 AM »
Zeb those Patrick Gathara tweets are brilliant thanks for sharing!
Logged
Believer

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,418
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 08:40:35 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:28:34 AM
Hopefully that rancid man Bannon will be contemplating it all from a jail cell
President Pence will pardon them all.
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
  • Believer
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 08:44:31 AM »
For all our american friends out there, and quite frankly for the rest of us, I have everything crossed for you.

I sincerely hope that this all doesn`t descend into something seriously ugly, although I am fearful that it will.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 08:50:01 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:32:30 PM
If you're going to make a bet, try betting on how Trump leaves office. ;)

a) with surprising dignity
b) in handcuffs with his coat over his head
c) dragged kicking and screaming by the USSS and Sergeant at Arms
d) in a box
No bet. But I would plumb/hope for C. But I'd settle for B or D.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 08:52:18 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:45:25 PM
We've been through this. The polls don't provide better evidence as they have no inside knowledge. They reflect the risk and profit the bookies see in the market.
A bit late this - the tread has moved on no doubt - but I assume your meant 'odds' there.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,925
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 08:52:43 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:32:30 PM
If you're going to make a bet, try betting on how Trump leaves office. ;)

a) with surprising dignity
b) in handcuffs with his coat over his head
c) dragged kicking and screaming by the USSS and Sergeant at Arms
d) in a box

You missed out e) in 2028 after a 3rd term, being pardoned by President Ivanka...
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 08:58:11 AM »
If only the religious zealots could read statistics, theyd vote Democrat. Statistically, the abortion rate is always and often significantly lower when democrats are in control. Its almost as if proper funding of birth control and sex education programs reduce unwanted pregnancies...
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 09:00:45 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:27:29 AM
Millions of working class people bankrupted by healthcare costs.
LGBTQ rights devastated.
Womens rights devastated.
Employment laws trashed.
Climate change running out if control.
JIm Crow laws effectively reistated to disenfranchise minority voters.
Police given free reign to murder young black men with impugnity.
Neo-nazis on the rise...

All of these and worse will happen under Trum and won't happen under Biden.

But Alan, didn't you read? He's not stupid. Working class people are never gay, women or a minority.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 09:09:17 AM »
Don't let us down America.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,282
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5422 on: Today at 09:09:33 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:13:31 AM
Behind the scenes, they are preparing for the worst. A special working group of high-powered lawyers led by three former solicitors generalWalter Dellinger; Donald B. Verrilli Jr.; and a recent addition, Seth Waxmanhas overseen a massive planning exercise for rapid responses to dozens of scenarios in which Trump tries to interfere with the normal functioning of the election. Thousands of pages of legal analysis, according to an authoritative campaign source, have been boiled down into template pleadings for at least 49 predrafted emergency motions in state or federal court. The campaign will be ready on an hours notice to file for a temporary restraining order in any case it has thus far been able to anticipate.

Theres no question that the Biden campaign has worked through every imaginable scenario and is certainly preparedlegally, at leastfor any of these possibilities, says Richard H. Pildes, a constitutional-law professor at NYU. Nothing Trump might do would surprise the enormous legal team theyve created to deal with twists and turns in the election. I assure you theyve thought of more scenarios than the media would ever get to.

The Biden team says it is ready even for scenarios it is sure will never happen, and were not worried about it, a Biden-campaign lawyer told me. There have been a couple of lawsuits challenging Kamala Harriss eligibility to be vice president, he said. Do we have stuff on that? Yeah. Do I think we have to worry about it? Absolutely not.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/11/how-trump-could-attempt-coup/616954/

Biden's best weapon is that Trump is so routinely incompetent and reactionary. His strategy will be to present flimsy cases and appeal their inevitable defeat all the way to his stacked supreme court,  because he's too lazy to come up with a more effective plan.  He'll just look to short circuit the system so it works in his favour.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,282
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5423 on: Today at 09:17:50 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:58:11 AM
If only the religious zealots could read statistics, theyd vote Democrat. Statistically, the abortion rate is always and often significantly lower when democrats are in control. Its almost as if proper funding of birth control and sex education programs reduce unwanted pregnancies...

Get with the programme dude. Sex Ed and contraception only promote promiscuity  and are no substitute for self control and abstinence.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 