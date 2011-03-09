I'll go relatively conservative with my predictions:



-Biden to go over 300 electoral votes

-Democrats to retain the House

-Democrats to net 5 seats in the Senate for 52



Would be curious if the Dems could get the double in Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina, three very different states but good opportunities. Georgia too.

-Arizona could hand the Democrats 6 out of 6 Senate seats in AZ, NM, and NV, doubling from 2016 when they only had 3 in those changing-demographic states; it's a state that gets a lot of migration (not just abroad but from California too).

-Iowa's purple state that Obama has won; very white; 3 of the 4 House districts went to the Dems in 2018; governor's race was also close; not as important of a Midwestern state but one where the Democrats could absolutely use a senator, and one where they've got a track record of success despite it not being a big state or hot topic in terms of demographics.

-North Carolina's been posited as the next Virginia (going purple then more solidly blue) but hasn't materialized to that extent. Democratic governor elected in 2018. Could see the Dems wrestle back that Senate seat. Another attractive state for professionals (Charlotte's a big financial hub and Raleigh-Durham's got some tech going on) that don't want NYC/CA prices.



Georgia's also interesting as like Arizona and North Carolina, it's got appeal to moving populations and is anchored by a large city with a lot of businesses attracting workers. Not saying it becomes Illinois or something overnight, but another interesting state to trend. Could be a double for the Democrats also.



Will assume the Democratic Senate candidates will end up falling just short in South Carolina, Montana, Kansas, Alaska, and Mississippi despite closely contested races, but the thought of having 2 Democratic Senators from Montana is a fun one. As is the thought of Graham losing his seat.



Lose Alabama, win Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, and 1 of the Georgia seats. Seems doable electoral shenanigans aside.



As for Biden, an electoral landslide is certainly possible though it could be fine margins in Florida, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa, and the famed trio of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. That's 179 electoral votes that all went to Trump last time. Biden working from a base of 232 (from Hillary) could run up a big score if he has a good night/week.