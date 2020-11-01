« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 01:35:53 AM
Trump spouting violence on the streets due to decision in PA to accept ballots after Election Day.  What an utter, utter c*nt - needs to be defeated early and then charged with inciting violence.

If violence breaks out because he loses he should be charged with some sort of sedition.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote
This has got to be demoralizing for Republicans: Analyst Charlie Cook gives final 2020 preview


Veteran elections analyst Charlie Cook was interviewed on election eve by MSNBCs Lawrence ODonnell on The Last Word.

On nights like this, everyone in Washington wants to know, what does Charlie think? Charlie Cook is Washingtons most experienced election analyst who always has the sharpest focus on the balance of power in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the individual elections that can change those balances of power, ODonnell said.

Charlie Cook is a meticulously careful analyst whose judgments are never influenced by partisanship, just the facts he finds in the data, ODonnell continued. In the presidential race, Charlie Cook is now saying with something close to certainty that Joe Biden will win the election and the only question now is whether it will be a narrow win or a landslide. Charlie Cook says a landslide is more likely.


He expects Democrats in the House of Representatives to pick up more seats to strengthen their majority, by about ten more seats, he continued. And the United States Senate, which will be my focus of coverage tomorrow night, Charlie Cook says the Senate is increasingly less the case whether Democrats will take a majority, but how how large it will be.

The reason I will have a good sleep tonight  I always trust the judgment of Charlie Cook and I recommend you do the same, ODonnell added.

So in terms of most likely flips from Republicans to Democrat, youre looking at the most likely are Colorado and Arizona in your view? ODonnell asked.

I would throw North Carolina in, Cook replied. This has got to be demoralizing for Republicans, is when a Democrat is ahead 5 to 7 points and has a sex scandal in a southern state and it knocks maybe two points off.

It tells me the names on the jersey are more important than the color of the jersey. Sometimes youre the party, sometimes youre the windshield, sometimes youre the bug and this year just like in 2006, it looks like the Republicans are the bug, he explained.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZTTpFe--VA&feature=emb_logo

skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
I'll go relatively conservative with my predictions:

-Biden to go over 300 electoral votes
-Democrats to retain the House
-Democrats to net 5 seats in the Senate for 52

Would be curious if the Dems could get the double in Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina, three very different states but good opportunities.  Georgia too.
-Arizona could hand the Democrats 6 out of 6 Senate seats in AZ, NM, and NV, doubling from 2016 when they only had 3 in those changing-demographic states; it's a state that gets a lot of migration (not just abroad but from California too).
-Iowa's purple state that Obama has won; very white; 3 of the 4 House districts went to the Dems in 2018; governor's race was also close; not as important of a Midwestern state but one where the Democrats could absolutely use a senator, and one where they've got a track record of success despite it not being a big state or hot topic in terms of demographics.
-North Carolina's been posited as the next Virginia (going purple then more solidly blue) but hasn't materialized to that extent.  Democratic governor elected in 2018.  Could see the Dems wrestle back that Senate seat.  Another attractive state for professionals (Charlotte's a big financial hub and Raleigh-Durham's got some tech going on) that don't want NYC/CA prices.

Georgia's also interesting as like Arizona and North Carolina, it's got appeal to moving populations and is anchored by a large city with a lot of businesses attracting workers.  Not saying it becomes Illinois or something overnight, but another interesting state to trend.  Could be a double for the Democrats also.

Will assume the Democratic Senate candidates will end up falling just short in South Carolina, Montana, Kansas, Alaska, and Mississippi despite closely contested races, but the thought of having 2 Democratic Senators from Montana is a fun one.  As is the thought of Graham losing his seat.

Lose Alabama, win Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, and 1 of the Georgia seats.  Seems doable electoral shenanigans aside.

As for Biden, an electoral landslide is certainly possible though it could be fine margins in Florida, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa, and the famed trio of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.  That's 179 electoral votes that all went to Trump last time.  Biden working from a base of 232 (from Hillary) could run up a big score if he has a good night/week.
