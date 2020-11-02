Two-thirds of the Canadian elctorate voted for centre-left parties. The conservatives are a minority and official federal opposition who seem hellbent on doing what populists do best: try to stop government from functioning, inventing scandals, embarking on the memefication of politics, working alongside alt-right shitebags posing as journalists and legitimate news organizations, trying their best to ram through shit that should never see the light of day in provinces they control (i.e Alberta and Ontario) while blaming everyone but themselves for their non-action over COVID



In other words, even in places where centre-left parties are in power, they are having to deal with childish alt-right pricks



The view from Australia was that Trudeau was romping to reelection but then almost lost it because of a high school party costume. I'm sure it was media overhype, but it's still sad to think the alt-right can sink a progressive candidate so easily while indulging in moral and ethical decrepitude on a daily basis.Somewhat similarly in Australia, the conservative government (nowhere near as bad as Republicans, probably more Tory level though they've redeemed themselves somewhat over COVID) were able to win reelection despite consistent polling doom, via a flurry of disinformation about "death taxes", most sown by a so-called independent candidate, a billionaire who plunged millions into a Trumpist campaign ("Make Australia Great" - I'm not kidding) designed to curry favour for his proposed coal mining operations that would obliterate Paris targets (or even the status quo) in Australia and much of Asia.Yep, the right wing are masters of election scumbaggery, and can even "steal" an election in a country with compulsory voting. So yeah, I'd take a Biden landslide over #20 at this time. For better or for worse (definitely worse), America is the bellwether of Western democracy, and we all desperately need right wing populism to be dealt a bloody nose.