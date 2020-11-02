« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 190057 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 09:13:34 PM »
Offline Circa1892

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 09:19:03 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:13:34 PM
Good news in Texas

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/11/02/politics/texas-houston-republican-drive-thru-ballot/index.html

Still suspicious. Throw out the Republican appeals in places like Texas to make it seems more legit when their bullshit is upheld in Pennsylvania. Texas wont go blue (and if it did thered be no point in anything as itd be the landslide to end all landslides)
Offline Lusty

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 09:28:06 PM »
It feels like such a long time since any election result over here and over there has been anything other than thoroughly depressing. So many countries falling to populism/nationalism. I know it's just the US, but it feels like the world could really do with a win.

At the moment it's just New Zealand adrift in a world full of c*nts.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:28:06 PM
It feels like such a long time since any election result over here and over there has been anything other than thoroughly depressing. So many countries falling to populism/nationalism. I know it's just the US, but it feels like the world could really do with a win.

At the moment it's just New Zealand adrift in a world full of c*nts.
yes it was similar in the 1980s, it took Clinton's win in 1992 to break 13 years of shite, followed by Blair 5 years later.

Things will change and hopefully this week is the start
Offline telekon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:28:06 PM
It feels like such a long time since any election result over here and over there has been anything other than thoroughly depressing. So many countries falling to populism/nationalism. I know it's just the US, but it feels like the world could really do with a win.

At the moment it's just New Zealand adrift in a world full of c*nts.

Centre-left government is Sweden.
Left wing government in Spain.
Canada still Liberal.
Denmark is Social Democrat.
France Centre.
Iceland Left Wing.
Mexico social democrat.

To name a few.
Still some shitty trends but not all gloom.
Offline Hazell

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 09:37:09 PM »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 09:36:20 PM
Centre-left government is Sweden.

Jammy bastard.
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 09:39:20 PM »
The world needs a bit of good news , 2020 has been too grim.

Never been more interested in an election, especially one thousands of miles away.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 09:46:59 PM »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 09:36:20 PM
Canada still Liberal.

Two-thirds of the Canadian elctorate voted for centre-left parties. The conservatives are a minority and official federal opposition who seem hellbent on doing what populists do best: try to stop government from functioning, inventing scandals, embarking on the memefication of politics, working alongside alt-right shitebags posing as journalists and legitimate news organizations, trying their best to ram through shit that should never see the light of day in provinces they control (i.e Alberta and Ontario) while blaming everyone but themselves for their non-action over COVID

In other words, even in places where centre-left parties are in power, they are having to deal with childish alt-right pricks
Offline Fiasco

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 PM »
What is making people panic over the tightening of polls? Where is this coming from? If anything they seem pretty steady to me.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 PM »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 09:36:20 PM
Centre-left government is Sweden.
Left wing government in Spain.
Canada still Liberal.
Denmark is Social Democrat.
France Centre.
Iceland Left Wing.
Mexico social democrat.

To name a few.
Still some shitty trends but not all gloom.

Been an absolute disaster so far.  He's also about to pull the plug on their science sector.
Offline telekon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:04:24 PM
What is making people panic over the tightening of polls? Where is this coming from? If anything they seem pretty steady to me.

A positive from that is also that it can urge some people to go out and vote. Could work for Conservatives too but likely a more push for Liberals who sat on the couch for years ago.
Offline filopastry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 10:17:50 PM »
From a quick look at polling, any tightening has been pretty gradual and limited, its been a remarkably stable race in terms of polls for a while now.

Late moves in opinion also have a lit less impact when so many have voted early.

My only real concern in this election is Republicans taking levels of voter suppression to greater heights than ever before, in terms of not counting postal ballots which will be heavily Democrat.
Offline Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 10:48:54 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:47:23 PM
Ive got 600 quid on various biden wins, 200 on winning election, 100 on over 300 electoral votes, 100 to win North carolina, 100 to win pensylvania, and other bits and bobs.


Oh shit, that's the result fucked then.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 10:50:58 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 01:16:06 PM
Yougov's final update.

Haha not quite. They got nerves too? One last one.

Quote
FINAL pre-election YouGov/The Economist poll of the 2020 presidential race:

Biden: 53%
Trump: 43
Other: 2
Not sure: 2

Indies favor Biden 48-39. People who already voted report supporting Biden 61 - 36, with election-day voters breaking 56-38 for Trump

96m+ votes cast already? Projected turnout around 150m?
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:48:54 PM
Oh shit, that's the result fucked then.

If it goes the same way as my cricket bets, dont even bother staying up for it.

Offline cptrios

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 10:57:12 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:17:50 PM
From a quick look at polling, any tightening has been pretty gradual and limited, its been a remarkably stable race in terms of polls for a while now.

Late moves in opinion also have a lit less impact when so many have voted early.

It's definitely worth looking at the difference between this year's 'tightening' and 2016's:



Biden is still much further ahead than Hillary was, and Trump doesn't have the benefit of Comey's October surprise (unless you count 'Hunter's laptop,' which is totally a real thing and a big deal). Yes, it is tightening, as you figure it would near the end of the race. And no, I'm not confident at all. But I doubt there's been any real movement in Trump's favor. More likely it's always been closer than the polls suggest.

Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 PM »
You may call me a hopeless optimist, but I have the feeling that Biden is going to do the business tomorrow. Bigly. I don't know what will happen after that though.
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 11:14:42 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:59:23 PM
You may call me a hopeless optimist, but I have the feeling that Biden is going to do the business tomorrow. Bigly. I don't know what will happen after that though.

I'm convinced too, and further, I think he will take Texas.

To me, if the Trump campaign felt they had a prayer of winning the election fairly, they wouldn't be going all in on the narrative that it's a fix, and Trumplethinskin wouldn't be shouting that his lawyers are ready to challenge the result in Pennsylvania the moment the polls close. Everything these people ever say is projection.

That's not to say the election can't be challenged and a coup attempted. But they don't think they will win fairly and so the public polls are almost certainly backed by their own.

Plus, it looks to be a huge turnout already, let alone on polling day. That favours the Democratic Party and bodes well for a Senate win as well.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 PM »
If Trump loses, one of the most satisfying things will be seeing all those people losing their jobs: Jared & Ivanka, Stephen Miller, Bill Barr, Kayleigh Mcenany,  etc etc...and the likes of Bannon, Hannity, Carlson, etc. having to acknowledge that he failed and lost.

On a different issue, been watching the excellent film 'Recount' about the 2000 election - just shows what Republicans will get up to to try and win, even then. Can't even imagine the dodgy stuff they'll do this time, if it's even remotely close.
Online GreatEx

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 11:59:38 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:59 PM
Two-thirds of the Canadian elctorate voted for centre-left parties. The conservatives are a minority and official federal opposition who seem hellbent on doing what populists do best: try to stop government from functioning, inventing scandals, embarking on the memefication of politics, working alongside alt-right shitebags posing as journalists and legitimate news organizations, trying their best to ram through shit that should never see the light of day in provinces they control (i.e Alberta and Ontario) while blaming everyone but themselves for their non-action over COVID

In other words, even in places where centre-left parties are in power, they are having to deal with childish alt-right pricks

The view from Australia was that Trudeau was romping to reelection but then almost lost it because of a high school party costume. I'm sure it was media overhype, but it's still sad to think the alt-right can sink a progressive candidate so easily while indulging in moral and ethical decrepitude on a daily basis.

Somewhat similarly in Australia, the conservative government (nowhere near as bad as Republicans, probably more Tory level though they've redeemed themselves somewhat over COVID) were able to win reelection despite consistent polling doom, via a flurry of disinformation about "death taxes", most sown by a so-called independent candidate, a billionaire who plunged millions into a Trumpist campaign ("Make Australia Great" - I'm not kidding) designed to curry favour for his proposed coal mining operations that would obliterate Paris targets (or even the status quo) in Australia and much of Asia.

Yep, the right wing are masters of election scumbaggery, and can even "steal" an election in a country with compulsory voting. So yeah, I'd take a Biden landslide over #20 at this time. For better or for worse (definitely worse), America is the bellwether of Western democracy, and we all desperately need right wing populism to be dealt a bloody nose.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 12:53:04 AM »
This is brilliant. Economist's G.Eliot Morris released the code for how to use the Economist's model to see the odds of Trump/Biden winning through the night. Someone following him on twitter (a chap called Sajid Anwar) has turned it into a browser app so you can do it yourself as the night goes on. Find it here:

https://www.sajidanwar.me/election-live-playground/

(Just don't scare yourself by giving Trump Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina ahead of time...)
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 01:35:53 AM »
Trump spouting violence on the streets due to decision in PA to accept ballots after Election Day.  What an utter, utter c*nt - needs to be defeated early and then charged with inciting violence.
Online Mr_Shane

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 01:37:43 AM »
He and his trumpists have already made it a referendum on him even more

What with 

intimating that he is going to sack Fauci if he wins

Trying to run a Biden campaign bus off the road in Texas

Jamming up highways in New York and New Jersey

and

his rallies are starting to hit the red states with Covid.

I think he has already lost Michigan and Wisconsin

He will still try to steal the election though
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 02:02:24 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:53:04 AM
This is brilliant. Economist's G.Eliot Morris released the code for how to use the Economist's model to see the odds of Trump/Biden winning through the night. Someone following him on twitter (a chap called Sanjid Anwar) has turned it into a browser app so you can do it yourself as the night goes on. Find it here:

https://www.sajidanwar.me/election-live-playground/

(Just don't scare yourself by giving Trump Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina ahead of time...)

That's very interesting. I don't know what I did but I turned Florida blue and it gave Biden something like a 96% of winning. Seeing as that Florida may actually be called tomorrow night or at least much earlier than most other battleground states, if Biden takes that than that really would be it.
Online Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 02:42:17 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:53:04 AM
This is brilliant. Economist's G.Eliot Morris released the code for how to use the Economist's model to see the odds of Trump/Biden winning through the night. Someone following him on twitter (a chap called Sanjid Anwar) has turned it into a browser app so you can do it yourself as the night goes on. Find it here:

https://www.sajidanwar.me/election-live-playground/

(Just don't scare yourself by giving Trump Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina ahead of time...)

That's very good, thank you for finding it.

I gave Biden Texas and Florida (because I actually think he'll get both) and the software immediately starting playing a sobbing sound and a little cartoon aeroplane struggled to lift off from DC and travel towards Russia.

 ;D

I read that Mary Trump has said that if there's a big margin win for Biden, her Orange Uncle would be so narcissistically injured he would leave office because his ego couldn't cope. It's a lovely thought, but with the ever-present terror of imprisonment, I don't think he'd go that easy.
Online Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 02:56:47 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:02:24 AM
That's very interesting. I don't know what I did but I turned Florida blue and it gave Biden something like a 96% of winning. Seeing as that Florida may actually be called tomorrow night or at least much earlier than most other battleground states, if Biden takes that than that really would be it.

Yeah, it's the swing in Florida being extrapolated out as meaning Biden gets to 270. See it more dramatically with Texas, as BG did, because if Texas has gone blue then the overall swing is pointing to a landslide with Iowa and Ohio as the only toss-ups.

edit: This is what G.Elliott Morris is saying tonight, "I think its actually fairly likely that well be able to call the whole election by 9 or 10 PM, based on the shift we see in full results from rural counties and in FL, NC, and VA, which count election day and early/absentee ballots very quickly. Could all be over by midnight." Obviously if results go a certain way. If not then could be a long one.
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 02:56:55 AM »
Mystery uk banker(wanker)  bets 5m on Trump . Set to walk away with 12m if he wins.
Online The North Bank

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 02:58:11 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:56:47 AM
Yeah, it's the swing in Florida being extrapolated out as meaning Biden gets to 270. See it more dramatically with Texas, as BG did, because if Texas has gone blue then the overall swing is pointing to a landslide with Iowa and Ohio as the only toss-ups.

If Biden wins either Florida or Texas its all over. The party can start.
