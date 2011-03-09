It's getting closer and closer and closer in the polls
PA and AZ are for me the two biggest states that will decide the outcome the the election. Whilst Biden has leads in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina Trump has reduced the gap and keeps reducing the gap in the polls. Especially in Ohio and in the last few days a sudden surge towards him in NC has emerged.
Whilst Biden can easily win those states and also PA to make it a win of more than plus 80 electoral votes, I have have Biden winning Arizona and a district in Nebraska taking him over the line. But winning PA is the key for unlocking a winning margin on other battle ground states.
For instance if Biden wins PA his chances of winning Florida goes to 74% but if he loses PA his chances of winning Florida is 27%. In North Carolina if Biden wins PA his chances in NC is 74% but loses PA is 18% chance of winning NC. If Biden wins PA then he has a 76% chance of winning AZ but lose PA and that goes down to 38%. If he wins PA he has a 58% chance of winning Ohio but losing PA puts that down to just 4%. So PA is THE KEY.
I also pay attention to betting odds (betting odds ALWAYS provide better evidence then polls IMO) and Biden has been drifting whilst Trump's odds have been shortening. Biden is now 1/2 and Trump 7/4. A few days ago Trump was 11/4. Early this year around April I predicted a Biden win of around a 50-75 college votes more than Trump and that can easily happen if Biden wins PA but it's now not so certain. However I think Arizona will ultimately save him and the Democrats which in itself is crazy.
We've been through this. The polls don't provide better evidence as they have no inside knowledge. They reflect the risk and profit the bookies see in the market.
From 2016:PaddyPowers Premature Political Payout Cost them 4 Million
November 09, 2016
Sarah Hamid
While the national blunder that has resulted in Donald Trump winning the presidential election is difficult to top, Irish online sports betting company PaddyPower recently made a headline-making mistake by prematurely predicting the outcome of the 2016 US election.
Yesterday, the sports betting organization decided to pay out approximately 1 million to political bettors who predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the election before the polls officially closed. Unfortunately, Donald Trump won the presidential election this morning, meaning that the winners who took to Twitter yesterday to boast about their wins should be receiving some pretty bad news right about now.https://www.pokernews.com/news/2016/11/paddypowers-premature-political-payout-cost-4-million-26312.htm85% chance of Clinton winning the US election, say UK betting firms
Hillary Clinton has an 85 percent chance of winning the U.S. presidential election, at least according to two prominent U.K. betting companies.
Those considering placing money on the outcome of the U.S. election can get odds of 2/11 with Ladbrokes and Betfair, which implies an 85 percent probability of a Clinton win. At those odds, the gambler would receive just 18 cents for every dollar they bet.
Unfortunately for rival candidate Donald Trump, the odds of him winning the election are 6/1 (a 15 percent chance) according to Betfair, though any gamblers backing him would win back their stake six-fold. Ladbrokes has slightly better odds at 4/1.https://www.cnbc.com/2016/10/26/85-chance-of-clinton-winning-the-us-election-say-uk-betting-firms.html