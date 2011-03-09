Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?



Tough question, Im quite torn over how much I care about the election. I would be very happy if Biden wins, but at the same time Im not going to lose sleep if Trump wins although I will be very disappointed. I dont live in the US, have no close family or friends there, as much as I hate Trump he doesnt really affect me, I dont see the country or its leaders above any other, I find the whole leader of the free world and all this talk of democracy when they spend so much time trying to stop people voting hugely insulting and arrogant like so much to do with the US, and very much subscribe to the Nye Bevan adage that a society cant consider itself civilised if it denies someone medical aid based on their means to pay for it, so it has little moral authority for me either. But what I really do hope, it that it gives the Tories and Brexiteers a wake up call, that the days of the populist right winger are numbered and that they should keep that in mind when they come up with their next crackpot policy but in reality it wont make a blind bit of difference to anything and they will carry on walking over anyone and everyone that gets in their way for as long as they can, so fuck it, Id rather win the league.