Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 188853 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 06:37:27 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:32:30 PM
Yep. The polls have shortened markedly.

The polls and the bookies are just covering their rear ends just in case.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 06:38:47 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:31:25 PM
If you've ever wondered how Britain would vote in a US presidential election, Politico has you covered: https://www.politico.eu/article/not-a-single-uk-constituency-would-vote-for-donald-trump-poll/

Polling of c.4k, and then same sort of MRP as would be done for an election here.

Spoiler: we should probably split into three (NI not covered) to make sure Dems control the senate for all eternity.

But they voted the British version into power last December  :-\
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 06:40:43 PM »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 06:22:26 PM
According to who? And at what stage?

According to Official results, at any time someone gets to 270.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 06:44:33 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:38:47 PM
But they voted the British version into power last December  :-\

That's as true as the polls closing to any marked degree.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 06:45:25 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 06:25:55 PM
It's getting closer and closer and closer in the polls  :-[ :'(

PA and AZ are for me the two biggest states that will decide the outcome the the election. Whilst Biden has leads in Ohio, Florida and North Carolina Trump has reduced the gap and keeps reducing the gap in the polls. Especially in Ohio and in the last few days a sudden surge towards him in NC has emerged.

Whilst Biden can easily win those states and also PA to make it a win of more than plus 80 electoral votes, I have have Biden winning Arizona and a district in Nebraska taking him over the line. But winning PA is the key for unlocking a winning margin on other battle ground states.

For instance if Biden wins PA his chances of winning Florida goes to 74% but if he loses PA his chances of winning Florida is 27%. In North Carolina if Biden wins PA his chances in NC is 74% but loses PA is 18% chance of winning NC. If Biden wins PA then he has a 76% chance of winning AZ but lose PA and that goes down to 38%. If he wins PA he has a 58% chance of winning Ohio but losing PA puts that down to just 4%. So PA is THE KEY.

 I also pay attention to betting odds (betting odds ALWAYS provide better evidence then polls IMO) and Biden has been drifting whilst Trump's odds have been shortening. Biden is now 1/2 and Trump 7/4. A few days ago Trump was 11/4. Early this year around April I predicted a Biden win of around a 50-75 college votes more than Trump and that can easily happen if Biden wins PA but it's now not so certain. However I think Arizona will ultimately save him and the Democrats which in itself is crazy.

We've been through this. The polls don't provide better evidence as they have no inside knowledge. They reflect the risk and profit the bookies see in the market.

From 2016:

PaddyPowers Premature Political Payout Cost them 4 Million
November 09, 2016
Sarah Hamid


While the national blunder that has resulted in Donald Trump winning the presidential election is difficult to top, Irish online sports betting company PaddyPower recently made a headline-making mistake by prematurely predicting the outcome of the 2016 US election.

Yesterday, the sports betting organization decided to pay out approximately 1 million to political bettors who predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the election before the polls officially closed. Unfortunately, Donald Trump won the presidential election this morning, meaning that the winners who took to Twitter yesterday to boast about their wins should be receiving some pretty bad news right about now.

https://www.pokernews.com/news/2016/11/paddypowers-premature-political-payout-cost-4-million-26312.htm

85% chance of Clinton winning the US election, say UK betting firms

Hillary Clinton has an 85 percent chance of winning the U.S. presidential election, at least according to two prominent U.K. betting companies.

Those considering placing money on the outcome of the U.S. election can get odds of 2/11 with Ladbrokes and Betfair, which implies an 85 percent probability of a Clinton win. At those odds, the gambler would receive just 18 cents for every dollar they bet.

Unfortunately for rival candidate Donald Trump, the odds of him winning the election are 6/1 (a 15 percent chance) according to Betfair, though any gamblers backing him would win back their stake six-fold. Ladbrokes has slightly better odds at 4/1.

https://www.cnbc.com/2016/10/26/85-chance-of-clinton-winning-the-us-election-say-uk-betting-firms.html
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 06:45:41 PM »
I think what's important to note is that the polls shortening now, after so many ballots have already been cast, might not be as significant as it might otherwise have been.

A fair chunk of the electorate are now locked in; it may not matter if an increasing number of those who have still yet to vote begin to favour Trump.  It will be harder on the day for Republicans to close any gap that might have built up over the previous two weeks' worth of early voting.

The narrowing of the polls might just reflect those so called "shy" Trumpsters who are now less shy now that they have voted.

It's ridiculous that it should even feel this close, but Trump isn't a politician - he's a cult.  And as such he has the vast majority of his support wrapped around his stubby little finger.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 06:53:45 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:45:41 PM
I think what's important to note is that the polls shortening now, after so many ballots have already been cast, might not be as significant as it might otherwise have been.

A fair chunk of the electorate are now locked in; it may not matter if an increasing number of those who have still yet to vote begin to favour Trump.  It will be harder on the day for Republicans to close any gap that might have built up over the previous two weeks' worth of early voting.

The narrowing of the polls might just reflect those so called "shy" Trumpsters who are now less shy now that they have voted.

It's ridiculous that it should even feel this close, but Trump isn't a politician - he's a cult.  And as such he has the vast majority of his support wrapped around his stubby little finger.

Close, but no cigar.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 06:55:40 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:53:45 PM
Close, but no cigar.

He's a strategically placed asterisk?
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 06:56:06 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:53:45 PM
Close, but no cigar.

Incorrect, as Trump serves no purpose and one of those does.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 06:57:12 PM »
Trying to find some Trump video content for a contrast. Has there been anything objectively good from that campaign yet? Even Biden's GOTV message is pretty decent.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5p3iMZBzW7M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5p3iMZBzW7M</a>
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 07:01:29 PM »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:11:14 PM
It never ceases to amaze that the term Republican hasn't fully turned into a slur / curseword / pariah term yet.  Just going by reports,  the party in unison has tried to cut food stamps,  cut aid,  cut ACA.  They have got Trump out of impeachment,  backed him as his actions have contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands,  both at home and abroad and ruined the credibility of the USA.

Calling yourself a Republican should engender the same reaction as that of a Nazi, al Qaeda terrorist,  KKK member or a notorious mass murderer,  considering the consequences of their actions. Hell even from that list only the Nazis can claim more kills.  As an outsider I'm looking at the voters' work on both Trump and the Republican party as a collective. Both are significant,  credible threats to human life and well being not just in the USA but also the world considering the USA's unfortunate influence / reach. A masked guy in the desert brandishing a rifle looks dramatic but you look at the substance,  the Republican party now are the biggest mass murderers in my lifetime.
I was going to post something very similar to this last night mate. Besides a Government that has committed genocide on its own people its hard to remember an administration that has treated its citizens so badly as these Trump shisters.
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 07:34:53 PM »
Is there a link to the 538 projection?
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 07:49:45 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:34:53 PM
Is there a link to the 538 projection?

If you're after a traditional map, the 'pick the winner' starts off with their current 'most likely winner' for each state.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-biden-election-map/
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 07:55:48 PM »
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 07:58:13 PM »
There's really been no real change in the polls. There's been precious little change for months.

The remarkable thing about this race is how stable it has been and and how wide the apparent margin is given the polarisation in the country (assuming no major systematic polling error of course).



« Reply #5335 on: Today at 07:58:15 PM »
Just got a promo email from my local fried chicken sandwich place. They have two special sandwiches on offer: the Trump, which includes American cheese, Cheetos and nacho cheese. "It's unhealthy and unnaturally orange but you know someone that's gonna love it"

Or, the Biden which comes with a slice of aged white cheddar and blackberry jam. "It's old and white but it does have black friends"

I'll pick up a Biden tomorrow  ;D
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 07:58:23 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:48 PM
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?

Biden
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 08:00:25 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:49:45 PM
If you're after a traditional map, the 'pick the winner' starts off with their current 'most likely winner' for each state.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-biden-election-map/

Thanks thats the one.

I have betted big on Biden. Dont let me down yanks.
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 08:00:32 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:48 PM
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?

Biden win. Had we not won last season it would be a much tougher decision and I'd probably choose Liverpool as I watched the world burn
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:48 PM
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?

Biden.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:48 PM
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?

At the end of the day, football is just a sport.  This election is hugely important!  A Biden win.
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 08:14:59 PM »
What if it were a Biden win coupled with a Utd League/CL double?
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 08:17:39 PM »
Short odds I know, but looking at Betfair and the 1.15 for Biden to win the popular vote, I couldn't help but think that was basically free money
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 08:18:26 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:14:59 PM
What if it were a Biden win coupled with a Utd League/CL double?
I think the latter is only slightly more likely to happen than Kanye becoming president. But only just.
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 08:20:47 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:14:59 PM
What if it were a Biden win coupled with a Utd League/CL double?

Now that really is wishful thinking. There's probably a bigger chance of Ole going on to become the Norwegian PM after getting sacked at United than that happening.  ;D
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 08:24:16 PM »

[/quote]
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:53:13 PM
Someone has placed a £1m bet on Betfair on a Biden win (at 1.5 odds)

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:00:25 PM
Thanks thats the one.

I have betted big on Biden. Dont let me down yanks.

You think you know people.
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 08:25:59 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:58:13 PM
There's really been no real change in the polls. There's been precious little change for months.

The remarkable thing about this race is how stable it has been and and how wide the apparent margin is given the polarisation in the country (assuming no major systematic polling error of course).

Think part of it is 2016 flashback jitters plus there's been a load of one off polls just before the 3rd with ranges all over the place so aggregators like Real Clear Politics are having a bit more of a wild time than if you're looking at a quality poll over time (eg Yougov, even Rasmussen is still +1 Biden from +3 Biden a month ago).
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:48 PM
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?

Liverpool
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 08:17:39 PM
Short odds I know, but looking at Betfair and the 1.15 for Biden to win the popular vote, I couldn't help but think that was basically free money

It is free money. I may bet the house on it.
« Reply #5349 on: Today at 08:40:11 PM »
Texas Judge rules that Republicans who brought action against drive in voting have no standing to bring the case. Votes will be counted .....for now.......
« Reply #5350 on: Today at 08:40:28 PM »
A Federal judge has rejected a GOP challenge to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Texas.

Good news.
« Reply #5351 on: Today at 08:47:23 PM »
Ive got 600 quid on various biden wins, 200 on winning election, 100 on over 300 electoral votes, 100 to win North carolina, 100 to win pensylvania, and other bits and bobs.


I can see it all going tits up in an epic way, with the orange buffoon doing that stupid dance and pointing at people and that thing with his lips, while the crowd roars 4 more years and usa usa . Sickening.
« Reply #5352 on: Today at 08:51:39 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:48 PM
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?

Number 20

Im not stupid enough to think any American president will make a difference to working class people. They are all pricks
« Reply #5353 on: Today at 08:54:17 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:55:48 PM
Question: If you were offered another title for Liverpool this season or a Biden win tomorrow and us not winning #20, which would you take?

Tough question, Im quite torn over how much I care about the election. I would be very happy if Biden wins, but at the same time Im not going to lose sleep if Trump wins although I will be very disappointed. I dont live in the US, have no close family or friends there, as much as I hate Trump he doesnt really affect me, I dont see the country or its leaders above any other, I find the whole leader of the free world and all this talk of democracy when they spend so much time trying to stop people voting hugely insulting and arrogant like so much to do with the US, and very much subscribe to the Nye Bevan adage that a society cant consider itself civilised if it denies someone medical aid based on their means to pay for it, so it has little moral authority for me either. But what I really do hope, it that it gives the Tories and Brexiteers a wake up call, that the days of the populist right winger are numbered and that they should keep that in mind when they come up with their next crackpot policy but in reality it wont make a blind bit of difference to anything and they will carry on walking over anyone and everyone that gets in their way for as long as they can, so fuck it, Id rather win the league.
Biden win over Liverpool every day of the week.

If Trump wins then America topples into an age of insanity and probably drags the entire planet with it.  The past four years have just been the preamble. This goes beyond personal politics, sport or ideology.
« Reply #5355 on: Today at 09:00:47 PM »
Trump's tactic seems clear.

1. Call himself a winner of the election tomorrow night
2. All ballots are counted and shows Biden as winner
3. Trump claims fraud and stolen election, and can claim he won even though he didn't

It's the only way his fragile ego can take a loss.
