Was talking to my brother-in-law last night. Similar politically to me, maybe a bit more to the left. He's legitimately convinced Biden is going to pull the upset off in Texas. He's a high school AP US History and Government teacher and has years of experience in political research. He of course added that he could very well be wrong but it was stunning to hear him say that last night.



Yeah, I think there's something going on. The map that was posted on here in the last page points exactly to that; turnout in democratic strongholds is significantly up from four years ago. I think they're genuinely shitting it and they must know from their own sources and internal polls that Biden could well pull it off. I'm not saying he will, but they wouldn't be resorting to what they are if it was absolutely nailed on for Trump. It's one to watch. We keep talking about Pennsylvania and Michigan and others but if Texas flips, that's the election.