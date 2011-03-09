« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 185619 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Apparently the GOP (I really hate that abbreviation, I cant think of a political party less befitting that title) are trying to get votes cast at drive through polling stations cancelled. Do they even pretend not to try and vote rig? How the fuck do these people even get to sleep at night?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:19:05 PM
Apparently the GOP (I really hate that abbreviation, I cant think of a political party less befitting that title) are trying to get votes cast at drive through polling stations cancelled. Do they even pretend not to try and vote rig? How the fuck do these people even get to sleep at night?

They dont need to pretend. The people they disenfranchise are disproportionately young, black and/or poor. Not their voters. The people that get angry are people whod never vote for them anyway. Crooks.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:57:45 PM
Even the idea of the 'shy Tory' effect is now really contentious (to the point of common usage needing to catch back up with academic studies trying to find it).

If you want a bit of optimism for a Sunday evening. Ralston is pretty darn good at working out the math for Nevada elections ahead of time - early voting there is usually quite predictive. This is his current view of the count there.

https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/the-early-voting-blog-3

I remember this guy in 2016 and he was spot on.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Biden will win the election Trump will steal it in the Supreme Court. Welcome to a dictatorship
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:21:56 PM
They dont need to pretend. The people they disenfranchise are disproportionately young, black and/or poor. Not their voters. The people that get angry are people whod never vote for them anyway. Crooks.

Yep. They're trying to keep the country out of the hands of the people they're disenfranchising, so in their mind the end justifies the means. It's not politics - it's ideology.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:44:17 PM
Biden will win the election Trump will steal it in the Supreme Court. Welcome to a dictatorship

Fully expect Trump to declare victory before voting count is completed.  Then it will end up Supreme Court.  Hell do anything to cling to power.  The main difference between Trump and other departing presidents (beyond incompetence) is that hes exposed to various legal actions.

Breaking on CNN; most mail-in ballots are not moving on time.  Problem relates to a lot of states.  So if theyre not received obviously theyre not counted.

Trump appears to have his whole cabal of a family out campaigning today.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
They're not even really campaigning.  They're just driving home the message that it's fraudulent if daddy doesn't win.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:21:56 PM
They dont need to pretend. The people they disenfranchise are disproportionately young, black and/or poor. Not their voters. The people that get angry are people whod never vote for them anyway. Crooks.

Thats my point, its so very blatant what they are trying to do and who it impacts most, what I dont understand is when its this obvious why more cant be done to stop it. Granted this particular attempt has been rejected, but we know a lot of their attempts to gerrymander are successful.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Lindsey Graham:

"Theres a place for you in America  if you are pro-life  if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure."
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM
Lindsey Graham:

"Theres a place for you in America  if you are pro-life  if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure."

Can't wait for him to lose the election, retire, come out of the closet and move to California.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
This is one of the most bizarre endorsement videos so far this cycle.

Lady Gaga        @ladygaga

"Im voting for America #vote #election2020"

https://www.twitter.com/ladygaga/status/1322665368108716033
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM
Lindsey Graham:

"Theres a place for you in America  if you are pro-life  if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure."

Replace 'america' with 'the caliphate' and im pretty sure thats a recruitment line for ISIS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM
Lindsey Graham:

"Theres a place for you in America  if you are pro-life  if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure."


Pretty amazing
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:44:17 PM
Biden will win the election Trump will steal it in the Supreme Court.
Nailed on.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM
Lindsey Graham:

"Theres a place for you in America  if you are pro-life  if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure."


And that quote was aimed at women
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Those pesky, noisy neighbors.                 :champ



If Canada could vote, Joe Biden would win in a landslide

Canadas location, as comedian Robin Williams once put it, makes us the equivalent of a really nice apartment over a meth lab.

If the American family downstairs starts going to rehab and gets itself cleaned up, that will reduce the chance of them accidentally burning down our common home. And if they can evict the guy running the drug lab  which, as you may have noticed, is currently on fire  itll improve the neighbourhood, lower our property insurance rates and allow us to stop sleeping with one eye open.

Geography long made us lucky beneficiaries of the spillover effects of American success; it has more recently made us undeserving collateral damage of American dysfunction and failure. Thats why there is no country with more of a stake in the outcome of the U.S. election.

Replacing President Donald Trump with Democratic challenger Joe Biden wont instantly fix everything that ails America. But it would be one hell of a good start.

Consider Mr. Bidens platform. He promises to roll back Mr. Trumps tax cuts, which were tilted toward the wealthy and make it difficult to fund social programs. Mr. Biden would increase the top federal tax bracket on those earning more than US$400,000, to 39.6 per cent from 37 per cent. He would also impose higher payroll taxes on income over US$500,000, and remove the preferred rate on capital gains for those earning more than US$1-million.

Assuming Mr. Biden can get this through Congress  and that depends on whether Democrats win the Senate  it would give Washington some badly needed revenue. The U.S., with the developed worlds most threadbare safety net, needs to bulk up on inequality-fighting, opportunity-creating programs, to reduce poverty and improve health.

And to the extent that the U.S. moves to slightly higher taxes on top earners, that will undercut talk of Canadian tax rates allegedly driving a brain drain.

The biggest program Mr. Biden aims to improve is health care. Millions of Americans have no health insurance, and millions more have a bad case of health-insurance uncertainty, including the risk of losing it if they lose a job.

Mr. Trump has no health plan at all, other than wanting to kill the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare  a formerly conservative plan that involves using private insurance and public subsidies to gradually get to universal coverage. Mr. Biden would beef up Obamacare and, decades late, finally bring Americas safety net into the last century.

On immigration, Mr. Biden offers sanity, including the goal of extending citizenship to millions of long-term illegal residents. He also aims to enforce border security while fairly adjudicating refugee claims. That last point would be a boon to Canada, since Mr. Trumps flouting of international law means the Canada-U.S. safe-third-country agreement risks being thrown out by Canadas courts.

Mr. Biden would also take climate change seriously, from removing the Trump roadblocks to rules encouraging automakers to build more electric cars, to giving America a real greenhouse-gas emissions plan. On this issue, as on many others, Canada cant go in one direction if the U.S. is going in the other.

Mr. Bidens election would be overwhelmingly positive for Canada  but not entirely. One major negative involves the Keystone XL pipeline expansion. Former president Barack Obama blocked the project, while Mr. Trump promised to get it built. (He didnt.) Mr. Biden has pledged to follow in Mr. Obamas footsteps.

But over all, Mr. Bidens election would mean a return to an America that is capable of some level of long-term thinking and coherence, including not haphazardly disparaging allies or cozying up to foes. Mr. Trump, in contrast, always seems dedicated to shedding friends and dismantling alliances.

And finally there is COVID-19. A Biden victory wont instantly end the pandemic. But it would transfer the authority of Americas chief executive from a man whose preferred course is evasion and denial to someone who wont undermine his own experts, and will face up to reality.

Mr. Biden, despite his opponents taunts, is not the candidate of socialism or the emissary of the woke. The man who, if elected, would enter office as the oldest-ever U.S. president is offering something America badly needs: maturity.

Our downstairs neighbours have gone long enough without an adult in the White House.


https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/editorials/article-if-canada-could-vote-joe-biden-would-win-in-a-landslide/
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 03:02:01 AM


It now makes sense as to why they're trying to toss out 100,000 or so ballots in the courts. They must have internal polling that points to Biden pulling a major upset there.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:32:01 AM
It now makes sense as to why they're trying to toss out 100,000 or so ballots in the courts. They must have internal polling that points to Biden pulling a major upset there.

I don't think even the hyper-conservative federal judge they've pulled could invalidate 100k votes. He could perhaps shut down the drive-through voting now, but those people voted legally as far as everyone apart from the GOP is concerned. Forcing them to vote again would be insane. I don't see Texas going for Biden, but a close loss will still be pretty good for the morale.

Meanwhile, here in MA, I applied for my mail-in ballot 3 weeks ago and it was apparently sent to me on freaking Friday. If it doesn't arrive tomorrow I'll just have to vote in person. I really, really can't see this all turning out well.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
A scissor lift collapsed at one of DT's recent rallies sending the oversized flag straight to the ground.

Welcome to the resistance!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 03:02:01 AM


Are some of those counties @ over 100%?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:20:30 AM
Are some of those counties @ over 100%?

"They're reporting 120% of people in the liberal cities have voted folks. 120%! How many busloads of Mexicans have been driven overnight to Houston to get that number?"

Or

"They're reporting 120% of people in the liberal cities have voted folks. 120%! They're telling everyone your dead great grandpa voted for Biden".

Take your pick at how those numbers will be repeated to the morans.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:20:30 AM
Are some of those counties @ over 100%?

Correct, everything in any shade of green. Those are primarily the Urban areas, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

Would be quite something if Biden could win Texas. Texas was hit pretty badly by COVID, highest recorded number of cases and second highest death toll (though not per capita).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:10:21 AM
"They're reporting 120% of people in the liberal cities have voted folks. 120%! How many busloads of Mexicans have been driven overnight to Houston to get that number?"

Or

"They're reporting 120% of people in the liberal cities have voted folks. 120%! They're telling everyone your dead great grandpa voted for Biden".

Take your pick at how those numbers will be repeated to the morans.

"They're reporting 120% of people in the liberal cities have voted folks. 120%! All those young big tech liberal employees who moved to Texas from California for the 0% income tax voted for Biden."
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 03:44:31 AM
Why cant it just be that I think he will win? No psychological trickery involved on my part.

I can desperately want him to lose and still make a rational prediction that hell win.

Someone stating that they think Trump will get re-elected is not in the least bit controversial.

What's your rational explanation? If it's rational it must be based on some evidence. Otherwise it's just a hunch.

And as none of the pollsters (who have more information than you) put it more than around 80% that Biden will win - how can you rationally predict that "...he will definitely win?..."
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 12:49:17 PM
From Trump's donation page:

https://twitter.com/ShaneGoldmacher/status/1322673061590695943/photo/1



One final grifting operation.
Until 12/14 ?
So he wants the donations to keep rolling in until December?
