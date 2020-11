Nate Silver, the big poll guy, was wrong in many senate/governor races in 2018. Every single error was in favor of democrats in those races. If it is a +- margin, why was he wrong in the same direction for every race? I have no idea what the pollsters are doing nowadays.



Considering he aggregates other people's polls, any consistent errors are likely to be in the underlying polling or in how he weights them for reliability. Just quickly looking at the Florida governor race of 2018 you can see how the polling was showing De Santis behind by a few points (but within the margin of error) all the way up to polling day. Silver gave him a 1 in 5 chance of winning. Not favorite but not crazy impossible he'd win.