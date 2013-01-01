« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 181172 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 04:36:30 AM »
Putting in a vote for the Biden/Harris ticket admittedly feels a little less disgusting than it would have a couple of months ago. Biden's minor acknowledgement of the failure of the crime bill did help. I'll still need to take a shower after this but there's plenty of time to take the Democratic party to task.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 06:17:40 AM »
Ah, looks like you went just slightly outside the circle on the top right. Voter fraud, SC declares by 5-3 majority that your mail ballot is NULL AND VOID.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 08:15:45 AM »
538 just ticked over to 90% Biden and 10% Trump.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 09:02:41 AM »
Just watching Stephen Colbert and two pollsters who predicted Trump's win in 2016 are again warning that his support is being under represented in polls. But at least that's not the same as predicting a Trump win, right?










RIGHT!?









Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 09:06:54 AM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 04:26:59 AM
Lurking Obama.    ;D



Not often the dummy looks better than the person.  Trump is fatter and more waxy.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 09:27:26 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:29:15 PM
Yep. And us deleting shit like that isn't censorship, its respectful partisanship. Take yer shit elsewhere. We're at a crucial stage here.

'The election is nearly here, we can't have posts mocking Biden's gaffes, this isn't censorship'

Brilliant. Whenever you feel compelled enough to write 'this isn't x' - it most likely is. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 09:45:47 AM »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 09:27:26 AM
'The election is nearly here, we can't have posts mocking Biden's gaffes, this isn't censorship'

Brilliant. Whenever you feel compelled enough to write 'this isn't x' - it most likely is. 
Pardon?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 10:01:28 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:15:45 AM
538 just ticked over to 90% Biden and 10% Trump.

I've been checking in on their poll of polls a few times a day for the last month. Biden grew his lead out to about 10.5 points a couple of weeks back, and the race has tightened slightly (he now moves between 8.5-9%) but clearly not enough to help bring Trump's odds up in their forecast. I would imagine (short of new polls that shift significantly) Biden's chance of victory to tick up 1% every half day or so until their final forecast.

All attention then turns to what Trump shouts about on Tuesday night, and (more importantly) how much backing he gets from his party. If it is a Biden landslide, and both chambers of congress are now blue (because Trump will only be trying to claim his own victory not anything down ballot), then I don't imaging the party machinery will back him all too strongly and he'll be forced to eject himself from the White House regardless of how quickly Jr can talk on Fox.

If it's closer, and can be stolen with iffy results in just one or two states then game on I guess.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 10:17:35 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:01:28 AM
I've been checking in on their poll of polls a few times a day for the last month. Biden grew his lead out to about 10.5 points a couple of weeks back, and the race has tightened slightly (he now moves between 8.5-9%) but clearly not enough to help bring Trump's odds up in their forecast. I would imagine (short of new polls that shift significantly) Biden's chance of victory to tick up 1% every half day or so until their final forecast.

All attention then turns to what Trump shouts about on Tuesday night, and (more importantly) how much backing he gets from his party. If it is a Biden landslide, and both chambers of congress are now blue (because Trump will only be trying to claim his own victory not anything down ballot), then I don't imaging the party machinery will back him all too strongly and he'll be forced to eject himself from the White House regardless of how quickly Jr can talk on Fox.

If it's closer, and can be stolen with iffy results in just one or two states then game on I guess.

I almost think now there's a danger that Biden wins by TOO much, and he can claim it had to be rigged because the margin is just not believable. There's pribably a sweet spot where the win is convincing enough to shut him up, but not so much that it looks unrealistic.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 10:29:37 AM »
Story on CNN about mail-in ballots not being received by voters in Philadelphia. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 10:37:35 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:45:47 AM
Pardon?

What didn't you grasp?

I've mocked Trump for 4 years and rightly so, post one 5 second Biden gaffe and it gets removed because 'we are at a crucial stage'. Bizarre.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 11:04:39 AM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:17:35 AM
There's pribably a sweet spot where the win is convincing enough to shut him up, but not so much that it looks unrealistic.

I don't think so. No matter the result, it will be fraudulent in Trump's eyes, just like how he esimated just enough fake votes had gone in for Clinton that he really won the popular vote. It'll be "millions of dead people mailing in ballots". Or entire busloads of immigrants going to every polling site in Pennsylvania.

Even if Republican support dissolves he does agree to leave the WH, he won't shut up about it. It'll be "the greatest con job in American history" and he'll blow up Twitter with what he would have done every time Biden makes a mistake, or has to make a tough decision. Whether he'd personally run again in 2024 is unknowable at this point, I think it's more likely that he spends 4 years fomenting the ground so a similar Trumpian candidate can run (I assume he wants to pass things on to Jr or Ivanka, indictments permitting).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 11:05:55 AM »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 10:37:35 AM
What didn't you grasp?

I've mocked Trump for 4 years and rightly so, post one 5 second Biden gaffe and it gets removed because 'we are at a crucial stage'. Bizarre.

You can be censored on a private platform by the platform's owner or their representatives for whatever reason they like, it's not that bizarre.
