Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
124
125
126
127
128
[
129
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS (Read 180768 times)
SOHC
Main Stander
Posts: 99
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
«
Reply #5120 on:
Today
at 04:36:30 AM »
Putting in a vote for the Biden/Harris ticket admittedly feels a little less disgusting than it would have a couple of months ago. Biden's minor acknowledgement of the failure of the crime bill did help. I'll still need to take a shower after this but there's plenty of time to take the Democratic party to task.
318.jpg
(59.48 kB, 614x426 - viewed 17 times.)
Logged
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Believer
Posts: 5,216
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
«
Reply #5121 on:
Today
at 06:17:40 AM »
Ah, looks like you went just slightly outside the circle on the top right. Voter fraud, SC declares by 5-3 majority that your mail ballot is NULL AND VOID.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
124
125
126
127
128
[
129
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2