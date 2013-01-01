« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

SOHC

Reply #5120 on: Today at 04:36:30 AM
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 04:36:30 AM »
Putting in a vote for the Biden/Harris ticket admittedly feels a little less disgusting than it would have a couple of months ago. Biden's minor acknowledgement of the failure of the crime bill did help. I'll still need to take a shower after this but there's plenty of time to take the Democratic party to task.
GreatEx

Reply #5121 on: Today at 06:17:40 AM
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 06:17:40 AM »
Ah, looks like you went just slightly outside the circle on the top right. Voter fraud, SC declares by 5-3 majority that your mail ballot is NULL AND VOID.
