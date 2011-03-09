So this is my evolving! current predictionSo this is my current prediction but it is closer than it looks. Biden leads in Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Florida, Maine D2, Arizona and Nevada. But all by less than 5 percent. So I have Trump winning a couple of those states like Florida and Ohio but not all. Biden only has just over 5% lead in PA but he's stopped the bleeding in terms of shedding percent points to Trump, so whilst it can go either way I think he'll just hold on there. Rest of the swing states Biden has a lead between 6 and 10 points. Not insurmountable but at the same time it isn't climbing down that much. Whereas in fact the Trump campaign spent a lot of time in GA this week so that too could be in the balance, but I think in four more years GA will be like AZ right now in terms of more than a possibility to win but a probability. I'll make my final prediction on Monday!!