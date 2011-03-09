« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 178314 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 10:04:49 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:41:53 AM
Well at the end of each TLP video it shows how to donate directly to them, not Biden; and Biden has never put an endorsement message on them. I always had the impression that it was a way for conservatives to get at Trump without openly declaring for Biden.  However as you say, that map might just lump all pro-Biden, anti-Trump ads under one roof.

I think what they've done is taken a subset of the overall picture they collate to create the map for the FT. But, yeah, a lot of spending is done away from the campaigns themselves - things like Super PACs etc. One of the suggestions I've seen made is that Trump is so skint because GOP donors don't trust him not to line his own pockets with it so they're just bypassing his campaign in large part with their donations.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:04:49 AM
I think what they've done is taken a subset of the overall picture they collate to create the map for the FT. But, yeah, a lot of spending is done away from the campaigns themselves - things like Super PACs etc. One of the suggestions I've seen made is that Trump is so skint because GOP donors don't trust him not to line his own pockets with it so they're just bypassing his campaign in large part with their donations.

Makes sense. He effectively never stopped campaigning after the last election, and probably received a fair amount in donations between 2016-19. People want to know what happened to it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:44:37 AM
Question for anyone who will be following the results/staying up on election night: How do you plan on doing it? I don't think I can get through the night sober myself.  ;D

It's political Superbowl for me - lots of snacks and booze and stay up until I collapse asleep on the sofa.....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:13:16 AM
Makes sense. He effectively never stopped campaigning after the last election, and probably received a fair amount in donations between 2016-19. People want to know what happened to it.

Part of it is easy enough to track. Parscale blew hundreds of millions on ads from the start of this year.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:54:45 AM
Fair enough.  :thumbup

I personally can't go to bed and wake up knowing that the election might be called. I'd rather watch as it unfolds even if the outcome might be negative. I can't bear to think of going to sleep, waking up and being hit with the thought of him winning re-election.
The problem is that when the polls close, it is already morning in the UK (and another hour for me here in France). In many of the swing states, it is 1, 2 or even 3am* (GMT) before the polls close. It is really tempting to stay up, but I guess I am showing my age. :)

* Nevada.

https://www.270towin.com/poll-closing-times
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:51:07 AM
Going to bed early and getting up early. I rarely drink - assuming everything looks OK, I do not intend to change that habit.

What time is kick off?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 12:20:44 PM »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 11:59:32 AM
What time is kick off?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:37:22 AM
The problem is that when the polls close, it is already morning in the UK (and another hour for me here in France). In many of the swing states, it is 1, 2 or even 3am* (GMT) before the polls close. It is really tempting to stay up, but I guess I am showing my age. :)

* Nevada.

https://www.270towin.com/poll-closing-times
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 12:32:14 PM »
The FT have a good poll tracker.

Biden vs Trump: who is leading the 2020 US election polls?

https://ig.ft.com/us-election-2020/


(when I first went on it it said updated 31 mins ago, now says 14. So it's keeping up to date)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 01:26:31 PM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 02:23:41 PM »
@Redistrict
Morning update: Texas just surpassed 95% of its 2016 total votes cast w/ two days of early voting & Election Day left to go. We're just headed for a massive, unprecedented turnout there (and a lot of other places)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 02:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:23:41 PM
@Redistrict
Morning update: Texas just surpassed 95% of its 2016 total votes cast w/ two days of early voting & Election Day left to go. We're just headed for a massive, unprecedented turnout there (and a lot of other places)

I'm not taking it as a sign that Biden will flip Texas  but if he does the Republicans will fight tooth and nail to have it overturned.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 02:58:39 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on October 28, 2020, 05:27:20 PM
Both Dem senate candidates are winning too.

Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 03:23:23 PM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 03:34:33 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

"all the while, you were looking after your own ass(ets)" ;D



Sidebar: Looking at the Giuliani clip from earlier and I have to say I utterly despise the faux outrage and indignation displayed by Trumpsters whenever anyone has the temerity to ask them even vaguely interrogative questions, instead of letting them babble on for 10 minutes to the camera.  "How DARE you  challenge the narrative I'm trying to spin!?!"
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 03:53:26 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

Ossoff is very hardcore plain-spoken.

Niceties are not his modus operandi.

Easiest vote I made this year...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 03:58:02 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

Ouch. That's fantastic.

OK, that's now in my top 3 Senate wishlist (along with SC and Maine).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 04:59:16 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20

I laughed hard.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 07:48:40 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:58:39 PM
Jon Ossoff straight up murdered David Perdue last night in the senate debate.

https://twitter.com/ossoff/status/1321791393551970305?s=20
This is exactly what the US needs, sharp young men and women who are taking on the crooked, longstanding Reps in both houses in every state. They've had it rich and comfy for fucking years and not given two fucks about their constituents.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 07:53:03 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:48:40 PM
This is exactly what the US needs, sharp young men and women who are taking on the crooked, longstanding Reps in both houses in every state. They've had it rich and comfy for fucking years and not given two fucks about their constituents.

I think a lot of people are angry and had enough of their stupid, lazy lies.  Republicans take their own supporters for mugs, never mind the rest of the electorate.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 PM »
Trumps latest rally in North Carolina cancelled apparently due to weather.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:08:05 PM
Trumps latest rally in North Carolina cancelled apparently due to weather.

Yeah we had a hurricane down south which whipped up the trees and rain.

Biden's/Obama and Hillary's fault no doubt
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 PM »
You couldn't make it up...

(except someone did)

How a fake persona laid the groundwork for a Hunter Biden conspiracy deluge

A 64-page document that was later disseminated by close associates of President Donald Trump appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm."

Oct. 29, 2020, 9:30 PM GMT
By Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny

One month before a purported leak of files from Hunter Biden's laptop, a fake "intelligence" document about him went viral on the right-wing internet, asserting an elaborate conspiracy theory involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son and business in China.

The document, a 64-page composition that was later disseminated by close associates of President Donald Trump, appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm" called Typhoon Investigations, according to researchers and public documents.

The author of the document, a self-identified Swiss security analyst named Martin Aspen, is a fabricated identity, according to analysis by disinformation researchers, who also concluded that Aspen's profile picture was created with an artificial intelligence face generator. The intelligence firm that Aspen lists as his previous employer said that no one by that name had ever worked for the company and that no one by that name lives in Switzerland, according to public records and social media searches.

One of the original posters of the document, a blogger and professor named Christopher Balding, took credit for writing parts of it when asked about it and said Aspen does not exist.

Despite the document's questionable authorship and anonymous sourcing, its claims that Hunter Biden has a problematic connection to the Communist Party of China have been used by people who oppose the Chinese government, as well as by far-right influencers, to baselessly accuse candidate Joe Biden of being beholden to the Chinese government.

The document and its spread have become part of a wider effort to smear Hunter Biden and weaken Joe Biden's presidential campaign, which moved from the fringes of the internet to more mainstream conservative news outlets.

An unverified leak of documents  including salacious pictures from what President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Delaware Apple repair store owner claimed to be Hunter Biden's hard drive  were published in the New York Post on Oct. 14. Associates close to Trump, including Giuliani and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, have promised more blockbuster leaks and secrets, which have yet to materialize.

The fake intelligence document, however, preceded the leak by months, and it helped lay the groundwork among right-wing media for what would become a failed October surprise: a viral pile-on of conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.
Behind Typhoon

The Typhoon Investigations document was first posted in September to Intelligence Quarterly, an anonymous blog "dedicated to collecting important daily news," according to its "about" section. Historical domain records show the blog was registered to Albert Marko, a self-described political and economic adviser, who also lists the blog on his Twitter bio. When asked about the provenance of the document, Marko said he received it from Balding.

Balding, an associate professor at Fulbright University Vietnam who studies the Chinese economy and financial markets, posted the document on his blog on Oct. 22, seven weeks after it was initially published.

"I had really not wanted to do this but roughly 2 months ago I was handed a report about Biden activities in China the press has simply refused to cover. I want to strongly emphasize I did not write the report but I know who did," Balding said in an email.

Balding later claimed to NBC News that he wrote some of the document.

"I authored small parts of the report and was involved in report preparation and review. As a researcher, and due to the understandable worry about foreign disinformation, it was paramount that the report document activity from acknowledged and public sources," Balding said. "Great care was taken to document, cite, and retain information so that acknowledged facts could be placed in the public domain."

Balding said Aspen is "an entirely fictional individual created solely for the purpose of releasing this report." Balding did not name the document's main author, saying "the primary author of the report, due to personal and professional risks, requires anonymity."

Balding claimed that the document was commissioned by Apple Daily, a Hong Kong-based tabloid that is frequently critical of the Chinese government. Apple Daily did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to posting the document to his blog, Balding also promoted it in far-right media, appearing on Bannon's podcast and on "China Unscripted," a podcast produced by The Epoch Times, a pro-Trump media outlet opposed to the Chinese government.

Balding, an American who taught economics at China's Peking University HSBC Business School until 2018, is often critical of the Chinese government. He made news this year as a source uncovering a global bulk data collection operation by the Chinese company Shenzhen Zhenhua Data Technology.

Blog posts highlighting the most salacious parts of the document, including articles from the Intelligence Quarterly Blog, Revolver News and Balding's blog, received 70,000 public interactions  which includes reactions, comments and shares  across Facebook, Twitter and Reddit, according to the social media analysis tool BuzzSumo.

Balding's blog was the primary driver of virality in conservative and conspiracy communities. The report itself was shared across Facebook and Twitter around 5,000 times, according to BuzzSumo, and more than 80 sites linked back to the blog, which was shared more than 25,000 times on Facebook and Twitter. Hyperpartisan and conspiracy sites like ZeroHedge and WorldNetDaily led the pack.

After the promise of a big reveal one day earlier, the document was also posted on the extremist forum 8kun by Q, the anonymous account behind the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

On Twitter, the document was pushed by influencers in the QAnon community, as well as by Dinggang Wang, an anti-Chinese government YouTube personality who works for Guo Wengui, a billionaire who fled China amid accusations of bribery and other crimes. Republican Newt Gingrich, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, tweeted the document to his 2.3 million followers.

The document gained attention from disinformation researchers in part because of the image of the document's author.

Elise Thomas, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, first spotted telltale signs of a fake photo when she went searching for Typhoon Investigations' Aspen on the web. Thomas found a Twitter account for Aspen named @TyphoonInvesti1, which had posted a link to Typhoon's WordPress page that contained the document on Aug. 15.

The profile picture for Aspen immediately showed signs of being a computer-generated image that can be created by computers and even some websites. Aspen's ears were asymmetrical, for one, but his left eye is what gave away that he did not really exist. Aspen's left iris juts out and appears to form a second pupil, a somewhat frequent error with computer-generated faces.

"The most obvious tell was the irregular shape of the irises," Thomas said. "The profile picture looks pretty convincing in the Twitter thumbnail, but when I popped it up into full view I was immediately suspicious."

Thomas then consulted with Ben Nimmo, director of investigations at the analytics company Graphika, who noted the other telltale sign of a computer-generated face.

"One of the things he and his team have figured out is that if you layer a lot of these images over the top of one another, the eyes align," Thomas said. "He did that with this image, and the eyes matched up."

Other parts of Aspen's identity were clearly stolen from disparate parts of the web. Aspen's Facebook page was created in August, and it featured only two pictures, both from his "new house," which were tracked back to reviews on the travel website Tripadvisor. The logo for Typhoon Investigations was lifted from the Taiwan Fact-Checking Center, a digital literacy nonprofit.

Aspen claimed on his LinkedIn profile to have worked for a company called Swiss Security Solutions from 2016 to 2020. Swiss Security Solutions denied having ever employed anyone named Aspen, and it said it had found fake accounts for two other people pretending to have worked for the company.

"Martin Aspen was never a freelancer or worker of the Swiss Security Solutions. We do not know this person. According to our Due Diligence Software, this person does not exist in Switzerland," Swiss Security Solutions Chairman Bojan Ilic said, adding that the company has reported the profile to LinkedIn.
Fake faces

Computer-generated faces have become a staple of large-scale disinformation operations in the run-up to the election. In December, Facebook took down a network of fake accounts using computer-created faces tied to The Epoch Times. Facebook removed over 600 accounts tied to the operation, which pushed pro-Trump messages and even served as moderators of some Facebook groups.

Last month, Facebook removed another batch of computer-generated profiles originating in China and the Philippines, some of which made anti-Trump posts.

Renee DiResta, a researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory, said computer-created identities are becoming common for disinformation campaigns, in part because they are easy to create.

DiResta, who helped examine a ring of AI-generated faces tied to the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA last month, said computer-generated profile pictures can be used to "build an army of fake people" to artificially support a cause or to make "disinformation operations harder to discover."

"One of the things that investigators look at to understand the narrative that is spreading is whether the accounts are authentic, whether they're real," DiResta said. "If they were to use a stock photo, it confirms something dishonest is likely happening. By using an AI-generated face, you're guaranteeing you won't find that person elsewhere on the internet."

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/how-fake-persona-laid-groundwork-hunter-biden-conspiracy-deluge-n1245387
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 10:57:25 PM »
Haha where's that fella who was in here going on about that recently. Unluckeeeeee.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:57:25 PM
Haha where's that fella who was in here going on about that recently. Unluckeeeeee.

Fake news article, everything about the Biden thing is true.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5064 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 PM »
Now we know why Tucker Carlson panicked yesterday.  He must have got wind this story was about to drop.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5065 on: Yesterday at 11:40:26 PM »
Walmart temporarily pulls guns, ammo off shelves

Walmart Inc. has temporarily pulled ammunition and guns off its shelves ahead of any possible looting or civil unrest that could take place following next week's election.

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in an e-mailed statement.

"These items do remain available for purchase by customers."

The retail giant made a similar decision this summer during unrest following the death of George Floyd by police, a move intended to dissuade any potential theft if stores were broken into during protests.

A year ago, Walmart, which only sells firearms in about half its stores, said it would discontinue sales of .223 calibre ammunition and other sizes that can be used in assault-style weapons.

It also announced plans to stop selling handguns in Alaska, the only state where it still sold them.

The move followed deadly attacks at its stores in Texas and Mississippi that left 24 people dead and reinvigorated debate over gun sales at America's largest retailer.

Bloomberg
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5066 on: Today at 02:14:11 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:05:37 PM
Now we know why Tucker Carlson panicked yesterday.  He must have got wind this story was about to drop.

Yep, he's suddenly now calling for Hunter Biden to be left alone. Fox's legal team were probably shitting bricks. This NBC article is a massive story and shows how sophisticated these disinformation operations are.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5067 on: Today at 02:19:24 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:14:11 AM
Yep, he's suddenly now calling for Hunter Biden to be left alone. Fox's legal team were probably shitting bricks.
Got any links to this?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 02:39:15 AM »
