« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 176903 times)

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,973
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 10:04:49 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:41:53 AM
Well at the end of each TLP video it shows how to donate directly to them, not Biden; and Biden has never put an endorsement message on them. I always had the impression that it was a way for conservatives to get at Trump without openly declaring for Biden.  However as you say, that map might just lump all pro-Biden, anti-Trump ads under one roof.

I think what they've done is taken a subset of the overall picture they collate to create the map for the FT. But, yeah, a lot of spending is done away from the campaigns themselves - things like Super PACs etc. One of the suggestions I've seen made is that Trump is so skint because GOP donors don't trust him not to line his own pockets with it so they're just bypassing his campaign in large part with their donations.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,155
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 10:13:16 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:04:49 AM
I think what they've done is taken a subset of the overall picture they collate to create the map for the FT. But, yeah, a lot of spending is done away from the campaigns themselves - things like Super PACs etc. One of the suggestions I've seen made is that Trump is so skint because GOP donors don't trust him not to line his own pockets with it so they're just bypassing his campaign in large part with their donations.

Makes sense. He effectively never stopped campaigning after the last election, and probably received a fair amount in donations between 2016-19. People want to know what happened to it.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 