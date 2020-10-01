« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 10:14:17 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:11:52 PM
She'll go crawling off to FOX.

Tell-all book seems the obvious route.



Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 10:14:19 PM
Lots of talk creeping into US media outlets regarding the Biden / Harris light schedule in the last week and is it a good tactic.  Trump is rolling up everywhere, super-spreading.



Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,146
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 10:24:14 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:14:19 PM
Lots of talk creeping into US media outlets regarding the Biden / Harris light schedule in the last week and is it a good tactic.  Trump is rolling up everywhere, super-spreading.

Trump has to do rallies because he's broke.  Biden's probably sending ads out everywhere.









Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,963
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM
Trump is doing rallies in key swing states.  He knows hes in trouble





Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,340
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 10:33:44 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM
Trump is doing rallies in key swing states.  He knows hes in trouble

Not that he isnt, but isnt that what he did last time, or what any presidential hopeful does?


Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:30:49 PM
Trump is doing rallies in key swing states.  He knows hes in trouble

He does love rallies and the adulation from sycophants


Offline Ashburton

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:33:44 PM
Not that he isnt, but isnt that what he did last time, or what any presidential hopeful does?

The difference now is that the undecideds have narrowed and he needs a massive swing to be able to slow down the Biden/Harris camp, and Trump's visibility reminds Americans of the absolute shambles he's presiding over.  Wouldn't surprise me if Biden is happy giving the media more Trump bloviating to put on the networks precisely because he's trying to bluff his way to a win whilst everyone knows his hand is terrible.


Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,797
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 10:43:01 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:14:19 PM
Lots of talk creeping into US media outlets regarding the Biden / Harris light schedule in the last week and is it a good tactic.  Trump is rolling up everywhere, super-spreading.
Biden remaining largely out of the spotlight while Trump implodes has proven to be a very effective tactic. No sense in changing it!  ;D


Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,643
  • JFT96.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 10:44:47 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:43:01 PM
Biden remaining largely out of the spotlight while Trump implodes has proven to be a very effective tactic. No sense in changing it!  ;D

Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.


Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,429
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 PM
Is Biden basically expected to piss the popular vote at least at this point? I see Trump is trading at 8.0 (7/1) so am assuming so.




Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,624
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 PM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:43:01 PM
Biden remaining largely out of the spotlight while Trump implodes has proven to be a very effective tactic. No sense in changing it!  ;D

Its why Biden is actually a better candidate than people give him credit for in this election, he's not someone with high unfavourables that people actively dislike, and Trump hasn't managed to make him someone that people have strong negative feelings about, during the course of the campaign.

So the election has bben much more of a referendum on Trumpism which is pretty much where the Dems wanted to fight this one.


Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 11:34:15 PM
Farage popping up at a Trump rally in the US to tell supporters of the incumbent president that they too can beat the establishment.

Unfortunately for the Trump campaign in 2016, beating the establishment involved having to become it and actually wield power, unlike Nige's preferred method of beating them just to leave a massive steaming turd of a problem in their lap and swan off to lucrative media appearances abroad in autocracies.



Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,969
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:24:14 PM
Trump has to do rallies because he's broke.  Biden's probably sending ads out everywhere.

Did you catch Peston? Had a graphic from the FT on ad spending and where.



Trump's skint, and not transferring money across so far as has been revealed yet (does he have any?), so probably telling where his ad spends are increasing.




Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,963
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 PM
Fucking Farrage at his rally today....






Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,233
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5014 on: Today at 12:04:44 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:51:05 PM
Fucking Farrage at his rally today....

As contaminated as Three Mile Island...







Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5015 on: Today at 12:19:23 AM

Epic Rap Battles of History.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FkGK7bitav0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FkGK7bitav0</a>


Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,033
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5016 on: Today at 12:24:31 AM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:14:17 PM
Tell-all book seems the obvious route.

porn video too.


Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5017 on: Today at 12:31:11 AM

Manu Urban Arts Project - Project 270


Millennials and Gen Z  voters 18 to 38  represent the future of this country and nearly 40% of the electorate in 2020. Yet, little if any of the content created by major campaigns is done so with them in mind. Project 270 is an effort to increase voter awareness and turnout, particularly amongst this age group, by flooding the country with Get Out The Vote (GOTV) images, posters, billboards, and other art in the three weeks prior to election day.

The project will cover all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Our aim is to get critical information out through a creative medium that reflects the collective consciousness of the United States and motivates young voters to show up on November 3rd.

To do this, we are partnering with outstanding graphic and street artists to create 52 state-specific (plus DC and Puerto Rico) posters. To maximize the reach and overall impact of the project, all imagery created will be made available to the public, for free, via two principal means:

Digital Download: Through a series of strategic partners as well as Dropbox, Project 270 will provide all images for free for digital download. Images will be sized for sharing on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Mass Production and Distribution of Posters: Project 270 will mass-produce posters and send them to established local voting organizations in each state. The goal is to provide an average of 1000 posters per state to local organizations. Posters will be given away at rallies, on college campuses, and wheat-passed around high trafficked urban areas. All of the printed materials will include QR codes that will direct their audience to voting sites.

https://manaurbanartsproject.com/project-270/





WHEN WE ALL VOTE X GOLDMAN GLOBAL ARTS


Goldman Global Arts announces a partnership with When We All Vote to creatively amplify the message of voting through art with 13 digital murals across the United States launching Monday, October 5, 2020. Goldman Global Arts, the creative agency that curates Wynwood Walls in Miami, Florida and the Houston Bowery Wall in New York City, has been commissioned by Michelle Obamas nonpartisan voting organization, When We All Vote, to produce an artistic program of original works of U.S. artists using a digital platform to spread the message and inspire participation.

A group of world-renowned diverse artists have been selected to create digital murals that will be showcased at arenas and stadiums throughout the country and in Times Square, including Aliyah Sidqe, Beau Stanton, Buff Monster, David Flores, Greg Mike, Hueman, Kayla Mahaffey, Kai, Mojo, Peter Tunney, Reggie RAL86 Le Flore, Shepard Fairey, and Queen Andrea. Locations include Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks United Center, Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center, Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center, Los Angeles Football Club Banc of California Stadium, Miami Heat American Airlines Arena, Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum, Washington Wizards Capital One Arena, Washington Nationals Nationals Park, Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, San Francisco Giants Oracle Park, Oakland As Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and Times Square in New York City.

Art has the power to unite, it has the power to amplify messages of hope and encourage dialogue, said Jessica Goldman Srebnick, founder of Goldman Global Arts. Art has the power to create change. We are proud to work with When We All Vote to bring together 13 American artists to amplify the importance of every vote and broadcast that message on billboards across the country while also sharing these original works in a vibrant social media campaign. It is a project I am exceedingly proud of. No matter your party, we must do our part to protect democracy, we must all VOTE.

When We All Vote is committed to shifting the culture around voting by touching communities all across the country in new and innovative ways. The Arts has a unique ability to spotlight societys most pressing issues and inspire people to take action. We are proud to partner with Goldman Global Arts and this talented, diverse group of artists to help ensure eligible voters everywhere make their voices heard, said Stephanie Young, Chief Officer of Communications, Culture and Media Partnerships.

The digital murals will all launch on Monday, October 5, 2020, featuring the citys local artist and a rotating exhibit of each artists mural. The focus of the murals will revolve around the themes of civic engagement and voting, including Election Day, Vote-By-Mail, Registration, and American History of Voting. Each artist was selected for their artistic talents, style, and contributions to art around the world. Through art, the community is able to interpret each mural on their own and be encouraged to vote early, vote by mail or vote on Tuesday, November 3.

https://goldmanglobalarts.com/whenweallvote/


Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,033
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #5018 on: Today at 02:39:10 AM
Please tell me everyone saw the Tucker Carlson Story??  WHERE IS THE HARD DRIVE FROM HELL!!

https://www.alternet.org/2020/10/fox-news-tucker-carlson-inspires-mockery-as-he-claims/

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

