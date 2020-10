Biden remaining largely out of the spotlight while Trump implodes has proven to be a very effective tactic. No sense in changing it!



Its why Biden is actually a better candidate than people give him credit for in this election, he's not someone with high unfavourables that people actively dislike, and Trump hasn't managed to make him someone that people have strong negative feelings about, during the course of the campaign.So the election has bben much more of a referendum on Trumpism which is pretty much where the Dems wanted to fight this one.