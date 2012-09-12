« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 174018 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 02:55:43 PM »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 02:44:23 PM
An interesting collaboration from Tenacious D, Susan Sarandon, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, John Waters, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and others.

Performing the Time Warp - Rock-Y The Vote.


https://www.stereogum.com/2103876/watch-tenacious-d-elizabeth-warren-pete-buttigieg-others-cover-time-warp/news/

The inclusion of Susan Sarandon is a fucking pisstake after her comments during the last election.

https://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/politics/susan-sarandon-donald-trump-hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders/index.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5T7Xlyaieo
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 03:00:31 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:55:43 PM
The inclusion of Susan Sarandon is a fucking pisstake after her comments during the last election.

https://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/politics/susan-sarandon-donald-trump-hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders/index.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5T7Xlyaieo

Yep, remember her on Newsnight, what an utter dickhead.

One good thing about the pandemic is the lack of big Democrat celebrity led events. I dont mind or care about celebrities being involved but Clinton really overdosed on these last time around.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 03:10:50 PM »
Total votes cast now up to c.66m and climbing
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 03:49:37 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:10:50 PM
Total votes cast now up to c.66m and climbing

Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 03:51:15 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:49:37 PM
Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.

I wouldn't be surprised if this was the outcome.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 04:11:43 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:17:44 AM
You forgot the voter intimidation at the polling stations from vigilante and militia groups.

And police.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 04:22:31 PM »
I've talked about the whole Trump/election fraud thing for a while, but I'm starting to see a new trend. I think Trump is going to have a bigger problem when it comes to calling the election a fraud than he must have thought a month ago. A lot of mail in ballots have been cast, yes. But when you look at the long lines of people everywhere, I don't really think those are just Republicans. I saw massive lines in Pennsylvania and most in line were African Americans. Trump is about as popular with African Americans as Chlamydia. While most of the mail in ballots that have been cast have been cast by Democrats, I don't necessarily think that Republicans have significantly outnumbered Democrats when it comes to actual people standing in line to vote early. They probably will only do so on election day.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 04:46:44 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:49:37 PM
Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.
That's the kind of thing, that brings about revolutions...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 04:51:06 PM »
Strong speech by Obama in Florida.  Mustve hit nerves as Trump is tweeting about it a minute after Obamas speech.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 05:16:49 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:46:44 PM
That's the kind of thing, that brings about revolutions...

It will be very interesting to see what is the reaction abroad if such banana republic tactics are shown and evidenced by broadcasters.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 07:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:49:37 PM
Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.

Kavanaugh's written opinion in the Wisconsin case demonstrates exactly this line of planning. He essentially argues that late votes would 'flip' the election. This is bullshit peddled by an unqualified ignoramus.

Elections are decided after all valid votes are counted. They have never been decided by news networks 'calling' the election on the night. Thus an election cannot be 'flipped' by late but valid votes. (It may have been mentioned elsewhere, but Kavanaugh, Coney Barret and Roberts were on the Bush team in 2000 that successfully over-turned a valid Gore victory by arguing - wait for it - that all late ballots in Florida had to be counted, right up till their man had a 500 vote lead, and then argued to disqualify any further counting).

The Wisconsin ruling is a travesty and further pushes America into dictatorship unless a Biden win with a Democratic Senate can take the steps needed to rectify SCOTUS.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 07:35:28 PM »
It is a travesty. Kavanaugh's written opinion shows as much intelligence and honesty as one of Trump's tweets. It really is that bad.

Liberal democracy, which is the best system of government yet devised by man, needs both sides to play fair. When the politicians and parties don't play fair, you rely on the judges to do so. If the judges also join in and start grinding axes it really does spell the end.

Good luck America.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 PM »

 8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0aZPJBjutY0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0aZPJBjutY0</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 PM »
Americans need to recall their actual founding document, the Declaration of Independence and specifically its preamble, which beautifully states why a Constitution corrupted by ugly partisanship must be discarded:

Quote
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,

--That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.

But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 PM »
Regarding the Election, for what it is worth, Fivethirtyeight says Pennsylvania is likely the key. Trump has a 2% chance of winning if he loses PA, while Biden's current 88% chance shrinks to 30% if he loses! However, Biden becomes favourite if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin. He leads PA by 5.1% so it is worth keeping an eye on that one.

If Trump loses PA, we can get the champagne out I think!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 PM »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X0Jk5-SN8BQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X0Jk5-SN8BQ</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4936 on: Today at 12:07:58 AM »

{Demi Lovato : Commander In Chief}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n9Y-lS1trhw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n9Y-lS1trhw</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4937 on: Today at 12:17:17 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:07 PM
Regarding the Election, for what it is worth, Fivethirtyeight says Pennsylvania is likely the key. Trump has a 2% chance of winning if he loses PA, while Biden's current 88% chance shrinks to 30% if he loses! However, Biden becomes favourite if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin. He leads PA by 5.1% so it is worth keeping an eye on that one.

If Trump loses PA, we can get the champagne out I think!

Guess we have to hope PA declares on the night then.

Mods, will there be a separate election thread? I dont fancy getting up and having to plow through hundreds of pages to find the start of coverage if it's tacked on to an existing thread.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 12:37:01 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:07 PM
Regarding the Election, for what it is worth, Fivethirtyeight says Pennsylvania is likely the key. Trump has a 2% chance of winning if he loses PA, while Biden's current 88% chance shrinks to 30% if he loses! However, Biden becomes favourite if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin. He leads PA by 5.1% so it is worth keeping an eye on that one.

If Trump loses PA, we can get the champagne out I think!

Think about that though, how fucked up it is.  Imagine in 4 years time all Johnson has to do is win Leicestershire. 

The U.S. electoral system was borne of good intentions, but is surely no longer fit for purpose.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 01:17:21 AM »
Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
DETROIT (AP) -- Judge blocks Election Day ban on the open carry of guns near Michigan polling places.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 01:49:50 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:17:21 AM
Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
DETROIT (AP) -- Judge blocks Election Day ban on the open carry of guns near Michigan polling places.

Lets go!!!!!!!!!!!!! Voter intimidation at its finest.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4941 on: Today at 02:51:29 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:07 PM
Regarding the Election, for what it is worth, Fivethirtyeight says Pennsylvania is likely the key. Trump has a 2% chance of winning if he loses PA, while Biden's current 88% chance shrinks to 30% if he loses! However, Biden becomes favourite if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin. He leads PA by 5.1% so it is worth keeping an eye on that one.

If Trump loses PA, we can get the champagne out I think!

Weird little thing I'll be looking for before then is Sumter County, Florida. If Trump's not won it by* 70%, or close to that, then chances of him winning Florida reduce accordingly and no Florida means it's very difficult to see him winning the electoral college.

edit: * - by = with 70%. Or around +40 over Biden.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4942 on: Today at 03:03:58 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:51:29 AM
Weird little thing I'll be looking for before then is Sumter County, Florida. If Trump's not won it by 70%, or close to that, then chances of him winning Florida reduce accordingly and no Florida means it's very difficult to see him winning the electoral college.

No Florida and he's done. If he doesn't win Florida where it's 50-50, then he's certainly not winning Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin where he's heavily behind in the polls.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4943 on: Today at 03:17:58 AM »
The polls are accounting for the discrepancies that occurred in 2016.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4944 on: Today at 03:38:20 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:17:58 AM
The polls are accounting for the discrepancies that occurred in 2016.

Definitely won't be the same polling error at least (weighting for education). Whether there's others there...

This is what Economist's MRP is throwing out tonight with some tinkering for undecideds. (Alaska is ropey af because lack of data.)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4945 on: Today at 05:58:35 AM »
Some early voting in a few states is reaching the total votes of 2016 elections in those states already.  Looks like everyone who sat back and didn't vote because surely he won't win (as in brexit), is not taking any chances this time. Plus all those who have grown to hate him over the last 4 years because hes a racist lunatic who thinks covid only kills other people.  Democrats could've put up a chair against him and it would still win. Hes certainly got the country interested in politics again, even if it's just to remove him from office.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4946 on: Today at 07:43:22 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:38:20 AM
This is what Economist's MRP is throwing out tonight with some tinkering for undecideds. (Alaska is ropey af because lack of data.)

That would be acceptable!

Highly unlikely result though. Texas won't turn blue, Iowa/Ohio are very questionable. And never trust Florida.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 07:55:07 AM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:43:22 AM
That would be acceptable!

Highly unlikely result though. Texas won't turn blue, Iowa/Ohio are very questionable. And never trust Florida.

Economist's model is interesting. They have Biden having as much chance of winning Texas as Trump does of winning North Carolina or Florida (1 in 4). Georgia, Iowa, and Ohio as the genuine toss-ups, although obvious more states are going to be close than that.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 08:45:56 AM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:43:22 AM
That would be acceptable!

Highly unlikely result though. Texas won't turn blue, Iowa/Ohio are very questionable. And never trust Florida.
Yeah, I don't see Biden winning Texas. IF he does, this would be a major, and I mean major landslide win for Biden. If he were to win Texas, he would probably end up close to 400 EC votes. Trump's head would explode  ;D

But as you say, it seems fairly unlikely. All that matters is that Biden gets 270+.

I was listening to this political pundit, Kyle Kulinski, dissecting Ben Shapiro's reasons for voting Trump. Kulinski made a good point in that the main reason Trump isn't doing so well in the polls is that he is governing like a Republican. Four years ago, he was this big political outsider etc. Yet once in office, he has become a garden variety GOP president in terms of the things he has done such as tax cuts for wealthy, cutting regulations etc.

I wonder if this is why there are fewer undecideds this time around.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 08:50:04 AM »
Texas, Ohio and Alaska (?!?) going blue? Nah, not a chance.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 08:57:42 AM »
Thing to that Economist MRP is that everyone is so focused on the downside of things being wrong, and the consequences are so dire if they are that it's understandable, that the other end of the range tends to be forgotten. There is a chance for Biden to go over 400 EV. It's small. But then so are Trump's chances of winning as things are right now. The data for Alaska is ropey but Trump has less of a chance in Pennsylvania than Biden does in Alaska. Could all still change but is what it is til it does.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 09:12:09 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:57:42 AM
Thing to that Economist MRP is that everyone is so focused on the downside of things being wrong, and the consequences are so dire if they are that it's understandable, that the other end of the range tends to be forgotten. There is a chance for Biden to go over 400 EV. It's small. But then so are Trump's chances of winning as things are right now. The data for Alaska is ropey but Trump has less of a chance in Pennsylvania than Biden does in Alaska. Could all still change but is what it is til it does.

Everyone's been burned too many times (not just 2016) to fully believe the data in front of us now. It's not rational, but it is what it is.

Put it this way, if Trump had the lead that Biden has now, no-one would give Biden any chance at all of winning.

But we're relying on centre-right Republicans/independents to do the right thing for their country and progressives to turn out in high enough numbers. That's enough to give anyone pause.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 09:16:44 AM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:12:09 AM
Everyone's been burned too many times (not just 2016) to fully believe the data in front of us now. It's not rational, but it is what it is.

Put it this way, if Trump had the lead that Biden has now, no-one would give Biden any chance at all of winning.

But we're relying on centre-right Republicans/independents to do the right thing for their country and progressives to turn out in high enough numbers. That's enough to give anyone pause.


I'll have a case of Mississippi Mud Pie Stout in the fridge, and a bottle of gin or two just in case, for election night as well.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4953 on: Today at 09:59:26 AM »
If trump has been drumming polls are fake for the last 4 years, its highly likely his supporters are not the ones involved in them to a certain extent

I think its going to be far closer than polls suggest. That said hopefully Biden wins. Although I get the feeling they are going to release some damning stuff a few days before hand. But MSM seem to suppressing some questionable stuff already so might not make a big difference due to lack of exposure.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4954 on: Today at 10:01:52 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:57:42 AM
Thing to that Economist MRP is that everyone is so focused on the downside of things being wrong, and the consequences are so dire if they are that it's understandable, that the other end of the range tends to be forgotten. There is a chance for Biden to go over 400 EV. It's small. But then so are Trump's chances of winning as things are right now. The data for Alaska is ropey but Trump has less of a chance in Pennsylvania than Biden does in Alaska. Could all still change but is what it is til it does.

Yeah and those who are quoting 538 also keep forgetting that they have baked into their model a fairly significant tightening of the race between now and election day.  If the election was held today, their model would probably be a lot closer to the Economist (actually I think Nate Silver said Trump 5%).  If the polls don't start moving soon, you'll start to see their model move into the 90s for Biden.  It's already just moved from 87 to 88 yesterday.

I'm done worrying about the presidential election now.  More worried about who wins the senate, and what Trump does when he loses.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4955 on: Today at 10:26:29 AM »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:59:26 AM
If trump has been drumming polls are fake for the last 4 years, its highly likely his supporters are not the ones involved in them to a certain extent

I think its going to be far closer than polls suggest. That said hopefully Biden wins. Although I get the feeling they are going to release some damning stuff a few days before hand. But MSM seem to suppressing some questionable stuff already so might not make a big difference due to lack of exposure.
"MSM suppression"?

Who's suppressing Fox News?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4956 on: Today at 10:43:03 AM »
All the polling and indicators at this stage seem too good to be true. I know several states are around the 5-6 percent ahead mark for Biden and that's not necessarily a comfortable margin but its not easy to not to get too excited at this stage.

I just want that orange fucker out of the White House. I don't think everything is going to be rosy with Biden as President, but Trump is one great allegory of what is wrong in the world right now and hopefully some hope and change can begin to happen without him.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4957 on: Today at 11:11:51 AM »
In every reasonable measure, in a reasonable election Biden will win this election.

He will get a landslide in terms of the popular vote (much more so than Clinton). He will also comfortably win in the electoral college if all valid votes are counted.

If any of the results are very narrow, and Trump has even a marginal lead in votes in person on the day - then his goons in the supreme court will call it for him.

Don't be surprised if there's a scenario where this Supreme Court decide to make different verdicts in different states. They will stop at nothing.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4958 on: Today at 11:24:19 AM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:12:09 AM
Everyone's been burned too many times (not just 2016) to fully believe the data in front of us now. It's not rational, but it is what it is.

Put it this way, if Trump had the lead that Biden has now, no-one would give Biden any chance at all of winning.

But we're relying on centre-right Republicans/independents to do the right thing for their country and progressives to turn out in high enough numbers. That's enough to give anyone pause.
I think it's natural to feel a little apprehensive as there's a decent chance that it might not be clear on election day who has actually won. A Biden landslide would be fucking brilliant and hopefully a signal to the rest of the world.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4959 on: Today at 11:27:22 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:43:03 AM
All the polling and indicators at this stage seem too good to be true. I know several states are around the 5-6 percent ahead mark for Biden and that's not necessarily a comfortable margin but its not easy to not to get too excited at this stage.

I just want that orange fucker out of the White House. I don't think everything is going to be rosy with Biden as President, but Trump is one great allegory of what is wrong in the world right now and hopefully some hope and change can begin to happen without him.

It's not too good to be true. If we take a step back and look at the situation objectively, we will see that this is a perfectly normal response to a president with such a poor record.

Separate truth from fiction.  We are freaking out solely because it's Trump, and because Republicans have shown they will stop at nothing to achieve minority rule because they believe Democrats are too big a gang of pussies to fight dirty.

Overestimating your opponent can be just as dangerous as underestimating them. Trepidation is normal and fear is healthy, but let's keep perspective and not let fear strangle our reasoning.

Biden is winning this election. The question is how Trump and the GOP will try to overturn the result. Because they cant just rig the presidential election - they need to stuff the Senate races too. Because if Trump has to butt heads against a hostile congress and senate he'll be pissed on - and not the way he enjoys (allegedly).
