All the polling and indicators at this stage seem too good to be true. I know several states are around the 5-6 percent ahead mark for Biden and that's not necessarily a comfortable margin but its not easy to not to get too excited at this stage.



I just want that orange fucker out of the White House. I don't think everything is going to be rosy with Biden as President, but Trump is one great allegory of what is wrong in the world right now and hopefully some hope and change can begin to happen without him.



It's not too good to be true. If we take a step back and look at the situation objectively, we will see that this is a perfectly normal response to a president with such a poor record.Separate truth from fiction. We are freaking out solely because it's Trump, and because Republicans have shown they will stop at nothing to achieve minority rule because they believe Democrats are too big a gang of pussies to fight dirty.Overestimating your opponent can be just as dangerous as underestimating them. Trepidation is normal and fear is healthy, but let's keep perspective and not let fear strangle our reasoning.Biden is winning this election. The question is how Trump and the GOP will try to overturn the result. Because they cant just rig the presidential election - they need to stuff the Senate races too. Because if Trump has to butt heads against a hostile congress and senate he'll be pissed on - and not the way he enjoys (allegedly).