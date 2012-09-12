I've talked about the whole Trump/election fraud thing for a while, but I'm starting to see a new trend. I think Trump is going to have a bigger problem when it comes to calling the election a fraud than he must have thought a month ago. A lot of mail in ballots have been cast, yes. But when you look at the long lines of people everywhere, I don't really think those are just Republicans. I saw massive lines in Pennsylvania and most in line were African Americans. Trump is about as popular with African Americans as Chlamydia. While most of the mail in ballots that have been cast have been cast by Democrats, I don't necessarily think that Republicans have significantly outnumbered Democrats when it comes to actual people standing in line to vote early. They probably will only do so on election day.