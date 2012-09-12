« previous next »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Yesterday at 02:44:23 PM
An interesting collaboration from Tenacious D, Susan Sarandon, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, John Waters, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and others.

Performing the Time Warp - Rock-Y The Vote.


https://www.stereogum.com/2103876/watch-tenacious-d-elizabeth-warren-pete-buttigieg-others-cover-time-warp/news/

The inclusion of Susan Sarandon is a fucking pisstake after her comments during the last election.

https://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/politics/susan-sarandon-donald-trump-hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders/index.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5T7Xlyaieo
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 02:55:43 PM
The inclusion of Susan Sarandon is a fucking pisstake after her comments during the last election.

https://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/politics/susan-sarandon-donald-trump-hillary-clinton-bernie-sanders/index.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5T7Xlyaieo

Yep, remember her on Newsnight, what an utter dickhead.

One good thing about the pandemic is the lack of big Democrat celebrity led events. I dont mind or care about celebrities being involved but Clinton really overdosed on these last time around.
Total votes cast now up to c.66m and climbing
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 03:10:50 PM
Total votes cast now up to c.66m and climbing

Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:49:37 PM
Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.

I wouldn't be surprised if this was the outcome.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:17:44 AM
You forgot the voter intimidation at the polling stations from vigilante and militia groups.

And police.
I've talked about the whole Trump/election fraud thing for a while, but I'm starting to see a new trend. I think Trump is going to have a bigger problem when it comes to calling the election a fraud than he must have thought a month ago. A lot of mail in ballots have been cast, yes. But when you look at the long lines of people everywhere, I don't really think those are just Republicans. I saw massive lines in Pennsylvania and most in line were African Americans. Trump is about as popular with African Americans as Chlamydia. While most of the mail in ballots that have been cast have been cast by Democrats, I don't necessarily think that Republicans have significantly outnumbered Democrats when it comes to actual people standing in line to vote early. They probably will only do so on election day.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:49:37 PM
Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.
That's the kind of thing, that brings about revolutions...
Strong speech by Obama in Florida.  Mustve hit nerves as Trump is tweeting about it a minute after Obamas speech.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:46:44 PM
That's the kind of thing, that brings about revolutions...

It will be very interesting to see what is the reaction abroad if such banana republic tactics are shown and evidenced by broadcasters.
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 03:49:37 PM
Unfortunately they likely won't count. The orange twat will declare win on the night based only on the vote in person results and his lemmings in the supreme court will find a way to stop the counting of the "fraudulent" postal votes and hand him the presidency. A very predictable script.

Kavanaugh's written opinion in the Wisconsin case demonstrates exactly this line of planning. He essentially argues that late votes would 'flip' the election. This is bullshit peddled by an unqualified ignoramus.

Elections are decided after all valid votes are counted. They have never been decided by news networks 'calling' the election on the night. Thus an election cannot be 'flipped' by late but valid votes. (It may have been mentioned elsewhere, but Kavanaugh, Coney Barret and Roberts were on the Bush team in 2000 that successfully over-turned a valid Gore victory by arguing - wait for it - that all late ballots in Florida had to be counted, right up till their man had a 500 vote lead, and then argued to disqualify any further counting).

The Wisconsin ruling is a travesty and further pushes America into dictatorship unless a Biden win with a Democratic Senate can take the steps needed to rectify SCOTUS.
It is a travesty. Kavanaugh's written opinion shows as much intelligence and honesty as one of Trump's tweets. It really is that bad.

Liberal democracy, which is the best system of government yet devised by man, needs both sides to play fair. When the politicians and parties don't play fair, you rely on the judges to do so. If the judges also join in and start grinding axes it really does spell the end.

Good luck America.
 8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0aZPJBjutY0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0aZPJBjutY0</a>
Americans need to recall their actual founding document, the Declaration of Independence and specifically its preamble, which beautifully states why a Constitution corrupted by ugly partisanship must be discarded:

Quote
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,

--That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.

But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."
Regarding the Election, for what it is worth, Fivethirtyeight says Pennsylvania is likely the key. Trump has a 2% chance of winning if he loses PA, while Biden's current 88% chance shrinks to 30% if he loses! However, Biden becomes favourite if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin. He leads PA by 5.1% so it is worth keeping an eye on that one.

If Trump loses PA, we can get the champagne out I think!
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X0Jk5-SN8BQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X0Jk5-SN8BQ</a>
{Demi Lovato : Commander In Chief}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n9Y-lS1trhw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n9Y-lS1trhw</a>
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:07 PM
Regarding the Election, for what it is worth, Fivethirtyeight says Pennsylvania is likely the key. Trump has a 2% chance of winning if he loses PA, while Biden's current 88% chance shrinks to 30% if he loses! However, Biden becomes favourite if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin. He leads PA by 5.1% so it is worth keeping an eye on that one.

If Trump loses PA, we can get the champagne out I think!

Guess we have to hope PA declares on the night then.

Mods, will there be a separate election thread? I dont fancy getting up and having to plow through hundreds of pages to find the start of coverage if it's tacked on to an existing thread.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:25:07 PM
Regarding the Election, for what it is worth, Fivethirtyeight says Pennsylvania is likely the key. Trump has a 2% chance of winning if he loses PA, while Biden's current 88% chance shrinks to 30% if he loses! However, Biden becomes favourite if he wins Michigan and Wisconsin. He leads PA by 5.1% so it is worth keeping an eye on that one.

If Trump loses PA, we can get the champagne out I think!

Think about that though, how fucked up it is.  Imagine in 4 years time all Johnson has to do is win Leicestershire. 

The U.S. electoral system was borne of good intentions, but is surely no longer fit for purpose.
