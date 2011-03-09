Megyn Kelly was interviewed yesterday and said that Trump had a good chance of winning. also heard on the news earlier that he is closing the gap in the polls. someone please re-assure me that there isnt going to be a repeat of 2016.



She worked at FOX News for a long time; I'd hardly be expecting her to say that the Scarlet Stalin is going to get hoppedBiden is still at 87% to win overall, and is around 10% ahead in national polling. He would need to be probably 3% ahead to account for the BS Electoral College system, and perhaps another 3% for margin of error. Basically, if Biden is up 7% or more, even most things going in Trump's favour regarding margin of error and EC won't be enough.For what it is worth, I believe that Biden will win handily IF this is a fair election. He is decidedly more likable than Clinton was to voters (more people are voting for Biden because they LIKE him rather than just hating Trump), Trump no longer has the outsider mystique, and the voter turnout is going to be much higher than last time. I see Biden winning 320+ EC votes, with the possibility of a landslide 370+ if he can win Texas, which is actually in play for him.If he wins Florida, that is probably the ball game, and he has a 70% chance of winning according to 538, though the lead of 3% is within margin of error. Pennsylvania is also huge, and Biden has an 86% chance of winning with an average polling lead of almost 6%.I understand people's hesitancy, but Clinton was only a few percent ahead at this point in 2016 and managed to win the popular vote regardless. Biden is much further ahead and crucially, his lead is steady and has actually grown in the lead up to the election. Again, barring some shenanigans, Smoking Joe Biden has it