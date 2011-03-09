« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 05:34:14 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:13:36 PM
Considering that Clinton won the popular vote by 3m last time, throwing another 20m voters in on top of that surely has to be a positive sign?

Trying not to get my hopes up though.

On paper, yes. But certain states are reporting record breaking numbers in terms of Republicans registering to vote.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 06:29:58 PM
This is the early voting for young voters thing I saw.



Add salt cos weird election year etc etc etc etc.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 06:39:57 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:34:14 PM
On paper, yes. But certain states are reporting record breaking numbers in terms of Republicans registering to vote.

I'd rather see some kind of independent verification of that, rather than trust individual states' reports, especially states controlled by Republicans, who are likely to lie through their teeth about voter registrations.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:29:58 PM
This is the early voting for young voters thing I saw.



Add salt cos weird election year etc etc etc etc.

Extremely significant increases all the same, though...

Especially at the younger ages.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 07:30:44 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 06:40:37 PM
Extremely significant increases all the same, though...

Especially at the younger ages.

Yeah, maybe. I've not been able to find it as percentage of overall 2016 vote which would help tell a bit better. (Although not downloaded the data to be fair.)

Here's a proper source for it with more states: https://circle.tufts.edu/latest-research/absentee-and-early-voting-youth-2020-election
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 PM
Megyn Kelly was interviewed yesterday and said that Trump had a good chance of winning. also heard on the news earlier that he is closing the gap in the polls. someone please re-assure me that there isnt going to be a repeat of 2016.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 PM
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:57:50 PM
Megyn Kelly was interviewed yesterday and said that Trump had a good chance of winning. also heard on the news earlier that he is closing the gap in the polls. someone please re-assure me that there isnt going to be a repeat of 2016.
She worked at FOX News for a long time; I'd hardly be expecting her to say that the Scarlet Stalin is going to get hopped  ;D Biden is still at 87% to win overall, and is around 10% ahead in national polling. He would need to be probably 3% ahead to account for the BS Electoral College system, and perhaps another 3% for margin of error. Basically, if Biden is up 7% or more, even most things going in Trump's favour regarding margin of error and EC won't be enough.

For what it is worth, I believe that Biden will win handily IF this is a fair election. He is decidedly more likable than Clinton was to voters (more people are voting for Biden because they LIKE him rather than just hating Trump), Trump no longer has the outsider mystique, and the voter turnout is going to be much higher than last time. I see Biden winning 320+ EC votes, with the possibility of a landslide 370+ if he can win Texas, which is actually in play for him.

If he wins Florida, that is probably the ball game, and he has a 70% chance of winning according to 538, though the lead of 3% is within margin of error. Pennsylvania is also huge, and Biden has an 86% chance of winning with an average polling lead of almost 6%.

I understand people's hesitancy, but Clinton was only a few percent ahead at this point in 2016 and managed to win the popular vote regardless. Biden is much further ahead and crucially, his lead is steady and has actually grown in the lead up to the election. Again, barring some shenanigans, Smoking Joe Biden has it  :)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4847 on: Today at 12:05:54 AM
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:07:01 PM
She worked at FOX News for a long time; I'd hardly be expecting her to say that the Scarlet Stalin is going to get hopped  ;D Biden is still at 87% to win overall, and is around 10% ahead in national polling. He would need to be probably 3% ahead to account for the BS Electoral College system, and perhaps another 3% for margin of error. Basically, if Biden is up 7% or more, even most things going in Trump's favour regarding margin of error and EC won't be enough.

For what it is worth, I believe that Biden will win handily IF this is a fair election. He is decidedly more likable than Clinton was to voters (more people are voting for Biden because they LIKE him rather than just hating Trump), Trump no longer has the outsider mystique, and the voter turnout is going to be much higher than last time. I see Biden winning 320+ EC votes, with the possibility of a landslide 370+ if he can win Texas, which is actually in play for him.

If he wins Florida, that is probably the ball game, and he has a 70% chance of winning according to 538, though the lead of 3% is within margin of error. Pennsylvania is also huge, and Biden has an 86% chance of winning with an average polling lead of almost 6%.

I understand people's hesitancy, but Clinton was only a few percent ahead at this point in 2016 and managed to win the popular vote regardless. Biden is much further ahead and crucially, his lead is steady and has actually grown in the lead up to the election. Again, barring some shenanigans, Smoking Joe Biden has it  :)


I break it down like this:

1. Massive voter turnout.
2. Biden isnt disliked like Hillary
3. Trump has shown in the 4 years that hes pretty terrible.
4. The massive mishandling of the Coronavirus and now the second spike.

And then as noted a lot of the polls have tried to adjust their polling metrics.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4848 on: Today at 12:31:18 AM

www.trumpcovidplan.com

                           :lmao









            :lmao

"PAID FOR BY BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT"
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4849 on: Today at 12:34:44 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:05:54 AM
I break it down like this:

1. Massive voter turnout.
2. Biden isnt disliked like Hillary
3. Trump has shown in the 4 years that hes pretty terrible.
4. The massive mishandling of the Coronavirus and now the second spike.

And then as noted a lot of the polls have tried to adjust their polling metrics.

I'd add to that:

5. He barely beat an incredibly disliked Hillary Clinton despite numerous advantages (being a Washington outsider, not being a politician, "I'll drain the swamp" etc) that don't exist now
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4850 on: Today at 12:42:06 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:34:44 AM
I'd add to that:

5. He barely beat an incredibly disliked Hillary Clinton despite numerous advantages (being a Washington outsider, not being a politician, "I'll drain the swamp" etc) that don't exist now

Yeah just saw a breakdown of Florida in 2016 - wow was it close
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4851 on: Today at 12:53:25 AM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:42:06 AM
Yeah just saw a breakdown of Florida in 2016 - wow was it close

It's going to be incredibly close again. If Biden wins, I don't see him carrying the state by more than 1-1.5%. If Trump manages to win it again, it'll probably be by a smaller margin than in 2016.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4852 on: Today at 12:58:34 AM
I cannot believe Trump actually managed to cock this re-election up. I am delighted about it of course, however, if he had just let Pence deal with the pandemic in February and gone on vacation till June before coming back and taken all the credit he would have easily gotten re-elected on the back of that. All he had to do was to be sort of competent.

I am now extremely confident Biden will win, where I had him at no chance in March/April, so I am happy.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4853 on: Today at 01:44:02 AM
All the betting in the uk is going on Trump. I think itll be closer than many predict but hopefully he ll be out in 2 weeks. The world cant take any more set backs.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4854 on: Today at 02:33:14 AM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:44:02 AM
All the betting in the uk is going on Trump. I think itll be closer than many predict but hopefully he ll be out in 2 weeks. The world cant take any more set backs.

It's an insurance policy probably. I was devastated when he won in 2016 but it did pay for all my Christmas shopping...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4855 on: Today at 08:23:38 AM
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:44:02 AM
All the betting in the uk is going on Trump. I think itll be closer than many predict but hopefully he ll be out in 2 weeks. The world cant take any more set backs.

From Betfairs twitter yesterday

2⃣ Yesterday saw the biggest single wager of the election as one bettor placed £500K on Biden at odds of 1.53 - to return £775K.

Even before that was placed, the top-ten biggest bets matched were all for Biden.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4856 on: Today at 09:40:49 AM
Hope this reassures some people.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Ob38a6iIB6s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Ob38a6iIB6s</a>
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4857 on: Today at 12:59:53 PM
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:58:34 AM
I cannot believe Trump actually managed to cock this re-election up. I am delighted about it of course, however, if he had just let Pence deal with the pandemic in February and gone on vacation till June before coming back and taken all the credit he would have easily gotten re-elected on the back of that. All he had to do was to be sort of competent.

I am now extremely confident Biden will win, where I had him at no chance in March/April, so I am happy.

Pence's plan would have been to pray away the covid, so there would have been fuckall to take credit for in June other than the mass graves.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4858 on: Today at 01:14:24 PM
Bit of a scrap going on between Mark Meadows and Jake Topper (CNN) right now.  Meadows getting a bit hot under the collar.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4859 on: Today at 01:22:42 PM
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:58:34 AM
I cannot believe Trump actually managed to cock this re-election up. I am delighted about it of course, however, if he had just let Pence deal with the pandemic in February and gone on vacation till June before coming back and taken all the credit he would have easily gotten re-elected on the back of that. All he had to do was to be sort of competent.

I am now extremely confident Biden will win, where I had him at no chance in March/April, so I am happy.

This Mike Pence?

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/03/02/how-mike-pence-made-indianas-hiv-outbreak-worse-118648
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4860 on: Today at 04:24:14 PM
My aunt who lives in NJ went to Pennsylvania today and said she saw large banners in support of Trump through parts of the state she passed through. She's convinced Trump is winning Pennsylvania and has me slightly worried now.

Anyone here from Pennsylvania or has friends there who can confirm the mood on the ground?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4861 on: Today at 04:52:29 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:24:14 PM
My aunt who lives in NJ went to Pennsylvania today and said she saw large banners in support of Trump through parts of the state she passed through. She's convinced Trump is winning Pennsylvania and has me slightly worried now.

Anyone here from Pennsylvania or has friends there who can confirm the mood on the ground?
Can't judge an entire state but a Pitsburg Steelers fan I chat with occasionally was pushing the "Clap for that you stupid b*stards" and "Lying dog faced pony soldier ' videos So it wouldn't surprise me.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4862 on: Today at 05:22:09 PM
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:52:29 PM
Can't judge an entire state but a Pitsburg Steelers fan I chat with occasionally was pushing the "Clap for that you stupid b*stards" and "Lying dog faced pony soldier ' videos So it wouldn't surprise me.

No local insight here but PA is the one that spooks me! Republicans, by some accounts, are much better organised on the ground than they were in 2016 and have edged Democrats in voter registration since then. The flip side of that is that the share of PA voting population that are white without a college education, Trump's base, has gone down by 5% since that last election. It's all a little confusing and while the polls, though a little sporadic for my liking, mostly point to a Biden win, I can't shift the feeling that the climate change debate could swing it for the Orange one here.

By swing it for The Orange one, I mean make it close enough that it will come down to how many postal ballots he can get disallowed.... And we all know he will have the Supreme Court in his pocket by then.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4863 on: Today at 06:21:12 PM
When you really trust your wife with whom you've a totally normal, definitely not financially transacted relationship


Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4864 on: Today at 06:29:32 PM
but - but voting early is a scam...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4865 on: Today at 06:29:56 PM
Pennsylvania is quite a diverse state, isnt it. I believe theres quite a difference in attitude to western & eastern Pennsylvania. Four years ago my friends in Pittsburgh ( a lawyer & a teacher) were aghast at the number of Trump signs in there neighbourhood, so it wasnt all poor white folks voting for him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4866 on: Today at 06:30:21 PM
Let's stay fair. It might also just be that he's trying to find out where to put the X because he's too stupid to even read his own name. Would be hilarious if Melania actually voted for Biden and he did as well... ;)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4867 on: Today at 06:31:05 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:24:14 PM
My aunt who lives in NJ went to Pennsylvania today and said she saw large banners in support of Trump through parts of the state she passed through. She's convinced Trump is winning Pennsylvania and has me slightly worried now.

Anyone here from Pennsylvania or has friends there who can confirm the mood on the ground?

Trump may win the election. But one thing he's not going to do is win Pennsylvania. I'd eat my hat if he does. I'll bet you anything.

Just because your aunt passed through extremely suburban/redneck areas of PA doesn't mean that the whole state is like that. I'm currently in Florida and reside in a blue county. However, if I drove a little farther north and central I'd probably see nothing but Trump signs and banners for hundreds of miles. And yet Florida is still 50-50.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4868 on: Today at 06:34:02 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:29:32 PM
but - but voting early is a scam...

I think that's 2016.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4869 on: Today at 06:40:43 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 06:29:56 PM
Pennsylvania is quite a diverse state, isnt it. I believe theres quite a difference in attitude to western & eastern Pennsylvania. Four years ago my friends in Pittsburgh ( a lawyer & a teacher) were aghast at the number of Trump signs in there neighbourhood, so it wasnt all poor white folks voting for him.

And yet, from the video I shared earlier, prior to 2016 it had been Democrat since the 1980s.  Trump winning it was about as much of a shock as Biden winning, say, Texas...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4870 on: Today at 06:42:22 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:24:14 PM
My aunt who lives in NJ went to Pennsylvania today and said she saw large banners in support of Trump through parts of the state she passed through. She's convinced Trump is winning Pennsylvania and has me slightly worried now.

Anyone here from Pennsylvania or has friends there who can confirm the mood on the ground?

State politics is very sporadic - said something similar about Arizona last week, I live in Tucson which is about as liberal as this state gets, however, when Trump visited last week - hoards of his supporters came out in force.  So many Trump signs around too - got me feeling really uneasy about polls again.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4871 on: Today at 06:43:00 PM
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 06:34:02 PM
I think that's 2016.

Well he's postal voted in the past anyway, so the point stands. ;D

But yeah, I agree with Stoa - probably too dumb to know who to vote for and copies someone else through sheer force of habit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4872 on: Today at 06:51:54 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:43:00 PM
Well he's postal voted in the past anyway, so the point stands. ;D

But yeah, I agree with Stoa - probably too dumb to know who to vote for and copies someone else through sheer force of habit.

He did vote early, even if that picture is from 2016. He went yesterday in Florida and claimed that it was safer than voting by mail...  ::)
https://www.npr.org/2020/10/24/927427383/trump-votes-early-in-florida-says-he-voted-for-a-guy-named-trump?t=1603651729680
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4873 on: Today at 07:06:42 PM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 06:51:54 PM
He went yesterday in Florida and claimed that it was safer than voting by mail...  ::)


It is safer than voting by mail, but that's because Trump-supporting postal workers will hide sacks of likely-Democrat ballots in a dumpster, or the Trump-appointed postmaster general has given all the postal security officers 2 weeks off, starting now.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4874 on: Today at 07:21:49 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:43:00 PM
Well he's postal voted in the past anyway, so the point stands. ;D


No doubt about that.
