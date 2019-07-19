Not only that, but it seems that there's a very big turnout of the 18-29 demographic in Texas - and other states.



The transition from oil comment is not going to hurt Biden in Texas or Penn, because the oil companies have already made big steps to just that transition, and his plan is to create jobs in the new green companies, which those facing the inevitable loss of their old oil jobs are going to welcome. Solar is now huge and growing in Texas.



The only people who will take umbrage are ancient oily Republicans who can't see the writing on the wall, and they are going to vote Trump anyway.



If young people keep turning out to vote at the rate they seem to be in early polls, not just Trump but the Repugnants will be history. If only W had the courage to say publicly in this last ten days what he apparently is saying privately, but that would be expecting too much.



I think Biden will win Texas.