Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 166825 times)

Offline newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 08:24:37 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:16:51 PM
I will say this though, Biden's campaign is doing a great organizational job in Florida. Will it be enough to win? I don't know. But they're doing a hell of a lot more than Clinton did four years ago. I've donated multiple times to the campaign and I've been inundated with text messages and e-mails every single day. 2-3 texts a day and maybe 5+ emails a day every day as well. I'm not even upset at the amount of communications I get from them because I recognize how important they really are. I've even donated water and supplies to voters for the campaign.

Four years ago, Clinton's ground game and organizational structure in Florida could not hold a candle to Biden's at the moment. And yet she still only lost by 0.9%.

I'm hoping the oil comment doesn't do too much damage. But honestly if at this point the answer to one question sways someone - I'd be surprised.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 08:27:49 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:24:37 PM
I'm hoping the oil comment doesn't do too much damage. But honestly if at this point the answer to one question sways someone - I'd be surprised.

Where would it harm him? Texas? He's not going to win Texas anyway.
Offline hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 08:30:34 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:37:26 PM
So this is my current prediction after further data as gone my way.

https://www.270towin.com/maps/dpzgX?fbclid=IwAR0zctW0DuiImWP4J5mRk10jXhvGCKgBTG3PSHF4rUrOw5B08otAmT17QmM

This is my current prediction. I now have Arizona staying red, I was wrong on Wisconsin after further data revealed more information. Ohio I have staying red and PA and Florida going blue. However this can go two ways. Biden can easily easily claim Arizona and Ohio to make it a landslide. However it is within the realms of possibility to Trump to turn Florida and PA both red and indeed North Carolina too. The swings in those swing states in terms of percentages can be clawed back together with the margin of error for Trump to retain those seats. The thing going for Biden is that he doesn't need Florida or Arizona or North Carolina to win so long as he reclaims 2 of Wisconsin, Ohio and PA.

So Trump needs BOTH a swing in the percentages of those key states to get smaller AND also for the margin of error to go his way. He cannot rely on one of those things happening.

The is far from a foregone conclusion and that's said to me directly from a political advisor in the Democratic Party. He like me is from Boston and usually is based there to work with our politicians in that state but they've asked him to work and campaign in PA for the rest of the campaign. He is very confident Biden will win but those percentages in those key swing states combined with the margin of error you get in polls, he told me is a worry.

Just like over here in those key battleground states it will be about getting the vote out in those counties that heavily vote for us. That's where we're knocking on doors and leafleting at the moment - in a socially distanced and covid secure way of course. Lots of telephone canvassing to 3 sets of demos those whose first time it will  be voting, those who voted for Obama but not Clinton and also those we've canvassed in the past 12 months who told us they will be voting our way to ensure we still have their vote. This is going on in most states in the country even the ones we feel are certain to be blue. We're not taking anything for granted this time and when Joe said he doesn't think in red or blue states but the United States - that is not a lie. He truly does.
50 million have already voted, which supposedly helps the Dems more. How does this change your projections?
Offline hide5seek

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 08:34:44 PM »
If Biden wins all the lean blue states (polling rise) he can't lose, takes him to 290.

I'm also going 337 for Biden.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:47:18 PM by hide5seek »
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 10:12:48 PM »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 08:30:34 PM
50 million have already voted, which supposedly helps the Dems more. How does this change your projections?

I've put in this thread a few pages back and a few days ago so these percentages are now out of date that it makes it potentially harder for Trump to win as in most key battleground states, between 1/3 and 1/2 of the votes have likely already been cast (at least as a percentage of the total 2016 vote). Nearly half of the total number of 2016 votes have already been cast in Texas. 26% in Florida, 35% in Georgia, 30% in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. Even if Trump gains ground now, if the polls were remotely accurate before, he's got a dwindling number of votes still in play.  Trump needs a poll error of over 4% in PA and essentially all of the poll errors have to go his way. 

Offline PatriotScouser

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 10:16:21 PM »
Sorry felt this needed a post without the quote on its own as it's eye catching data.


Early votes already cast as a percentage of the total number of 2016 votes:

Texas: 71%
North Carolina: 57%
Georgia: 56%
Florida: 50%
Arizona: 44%
Iowa: 43%
Michigan: 41%
Wisconsin: 41%
Minnesota: 40%

Via
@ElectProject (don't want to take credit away from where it came)

Indeed this is huge news for Biden as it's usually the Dems that vote early. For Texas this is astonishing.
.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 10:29:42 PM »
Trump supporters need shooting but undecideds deserve a good, solid punch in the face.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:16:21 PM
Sorry felt this needed a post without the quote on its own as it's eye catching data.


Early votes already cast as a percentage of the total number of 2016 votes:

Texas: 71%
North Carolina: 57%
Georgia: 56%
Florida: 50%
Arizona: 44%
Iowa: 43%
Michigan: 41%
Wisconsin: 41%
Minnesota: 40%

Via
@ElectProject (don't want to take credit away from where it came)

Indeed this is huge news for Biden as it's usually the Dems that vote early. For Texas this is astonishing.
.

Wait, what?  Am I reading that right? :o

Early voting in Texas is already at 71% of the total voter turnout in 2016?  Am I right in saying that?

If that's true then total turnout is going to be through the bloody roof across the board.  High turnouts usually murder Republicans.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:29:42 PM
Trump supporters need shooting but undecideds deserve a good, solid punch in the face.

Just like the Corbynistas if the Dems fail to win in a few weeks time then they have no one to blame but themselves.

It is no good just to say how bad your opponent is and how worse it will be if your opponent is re-elected.

This is time immemorial stuff in politics for political parties. If we can't provide reasons, if we can't provide solutions and policies that are clear, understandable, makes economic sense and is plausible then you're bound to fail.

It is simply no good to just say to voters don't vote for them because they are completely insane, completely inept and completely useless. You have to good positive reasons why they should vote for you. Not negative reasons not to vote for your opponent. The Dems made that mistake in 2004 and 2016. Hopefully it learnt the lesson and I happen to believe it has.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:41:58 PM
Wait, what?  Am I reading that right? :o

Early voting in Texas is already at 71% of the total voter turnout in 2016?  Am I right in saying that?

If that's true then total turnout is going to be through the bloody roof across the board.  High turnouts usually murder Republicans.

Yes 71% of the turnout in 2016 not 71% of the eligible voters in Texas.
Offline Jshooters

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:42:40 PM
You have to good positive reasons why they should vote for you. Not negative reasons not to vote for your opponent. The Dems made that mistake in 2004 and 2016. Hopefully it learnt the lesson and I happen to believe it has.

Remain also made that mistake in 2016 unfortunately
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM
Yes 71% of the turnout in 2016 not 71% of the eligible voters in Texas.
What percent of the vote in Texas in2016 was mail in/early voting?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 PM »
Only the best people.

Quote
Aaron Rupar
@atrupar
A guy behind Trump's left shoulder appear to make a white power hand gesture as he's speaking

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1319747184598855680

Also appears to be wearing a cap with the Proud Boys insignia.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:20 AM by BarryCrocker »
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:45:10 PM
Yes 71% of the turnout in 2016 not 71% of the eligible voters in Texas.

Wow, that's mind blowing.  That early voting is almost three quarters of the total turnout in 2016 with slightly less than 2 weeks to go before the election is not only a hopeful sign, but possibly also a damning indictment of turnout at the previous election.

Would really like to know the Dem/GOP ratio on that.  Maybe 65-35?  Voter intimidation on the day will be useless if there are only mostly Republican voters.  Could be an indication that most might even not bother.
Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 12:27:28 AM »
Not only that, but it seems that there's a very big turnout of the 18-29 demographic in Texas - and other states.

The transition from oil comment is not going to hurt Biden in Texas or Penn, because the oil companies have already made big steps to just that transition, and his plan is to create jobs in the new green companies, which those facing the inevitable loss of their old oil jobs are going to welcome. Solar is now huge and growing in Texas.

The only people who will take umbrage are ancient oily Republicans who can't see the writing on the wall, and they are going to vote Trump anyway.

If young people keep turning out to vote at the rate they seem to be in early polls, not just Trump but the Repugnants will be history. If only W had the courage to say publicly in this last ten days what he apparently is saying privately, but that would be expecting too much.

I think Biden will win Texas.
Offline John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 12:29:31 AM »
The Lincoln Project have nailed every advert so far, they're brilliantly produced and most importantly they've been damaging to Trump.

The latest 'Rats' video was a bit scatter-gun imo, with little chance to establish the sources and using easily obtain cheap pics of the Trumps. One of the few that wouldn't convince me.
Just sayin.
Offline newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 12:49:24 AM »
The people at his rallies just scream loser, racist, and often trailer park trash.
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 05:49:19 AM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:16:21 PM
Sorry felt this needed a post without the quote on its own as it's eye catching data.


Early votes already cast as a percentage of the total number of 2016 votes:

Texas: 71%
North Carolina: 57%
Georgia: 56%
Florida: 50%
Arizona: 44%
Iowa: 43%
Michigan: 41%
Wisconsin: 41%
Minnesota: 40%

Via
@ElectProject (don't want to take credit away from where it came)

Indeed this is huge news for Biden as it's usually the Dems that vote early. For Texas this is astonishing.
.

Do we have a source for these numbers? I have seen that 50% stat for Florida somewhere else except I understood it to mean 50% of the total number of early votes in 2016 had already been cast,. That's votes before Election Day in 2016 not 50% of the total vote in 2016.
