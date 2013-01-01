Dont Call Texass Latino Voters the Sleeping Giant

Theyre not disengagedtheyre waiting to be heard, and fully understood.



https://www.texasmonthly.com/politics/dont-call-texas-latino-voters-sleeping-giant/



The groupings and labels we create to talk about U.S. politics and to drive electoral outcomes are loose constructions that obscure the many ways that citizens make sense of their government and the issues they care about. Latino voters are not a monolith. We didnt find a single way of being Latinomuch less a Latino voter.

Republicans represent the old-school Americanmake your own way, you sink or swim, he explained. He was satisfied with Trumps performance on the job, even if he didnt agree with everything the president says or does. I like more of his business side, he said, echoing other Republicans we spoke with. I dont like how he speaks, but he follows through on everything he says. I like that I know what Im getting. As for Democrats accusation that Trump is a racist, Angel replied, I think everybodys racist, in a way. But I dont feel like hes super racist.

A good article but a couple of thoughts:1. I do agree with this:2. But I also wish that the authors had really pushed Angel when he says stuff like:3. The thing with Trump voters is they genuinely believe that the asshole is a good businessman. They believe he somehow stands for making your own way, instead of the grift and the corruption. I do not believe they can be cured of this delusion, because it is tied to a deeper belief that being a "good businessman" is something that is intrinsically virtuous. I bet if you confronted Angel with examples of Trump's corruption, he would probably be astounded.4. So it would have been good if the authors had pushed Angel to actually give them example of his belief that Trump follows "through on everything he says. I like to know what I'm getting." What exactly has Trump followed through on, Angel?5. But Angel, like all other Trump voters, can ultimately go fuck himself. You may buy the fiction that Trump is a good businessman, or that he will stop abortion, but you cannot run away from the reality that Trump is a racist to his core. You may be extremely likeable as a person, and this article does it best to make Angel very sympathetic at the outset by describing him as someone with an "air of quiet responsibility and respect," but it cannot hide the rotten core of the willingness to excuse Trump's racism. Angel can look the other way on the racism issue because Trump is not a "super racist."