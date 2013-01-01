One of the analysts on the radio was talking about the possible implications of something call the “Red Mirage”. Based on a large proportion of mail-in votes being by Democrat supporters it quite possible for Trumps percentage to surge ahead as most in-person votes will get counted first. This could allow Trump to declare victory very early but then lose when the final votes are allocated.
The problem this brings is he could use this as evidence that the mail-in votes are corrupt and that he was robbed. This could set things of with his supporters.
Scary times if it plays out.
Yep, this is a possibility given the timing.
Even in normal voting, some states have very predictable patterns that swing one way or the other due to how the counting takes place. Virginia elections, historically, have red-leaning precincts reporting first, before the heavily populated left-leaning DC suburbs report more and more later on. So unless it's a blowout, it can take 70-80% of the vote in to see the Democrat take the lead before running up a decent margin as the vote count gets into 90%+. Of course, this is just one state, and all of this happens within a couple of hours, and no one's claiming fraud in the mean time. However, if the counting takes days...
With so much mail-in voting, particularly if it is indeed Democratic-leaning, especially in battleground states that allow ballots to arrive after Election Day and if they count in-person first, you can see basically the drawn-out version of the Virginia pattern above. And if it's places like PA, MI, WI, FL, AZ, NC, you can see Trump and company focusing on the results early (if they're winning on election night) and declare victory and then claim fraud once all mail-in ballots are counted and Biden has won those states (same for the key Senate races).
It is very harmful to this election to have people undermine the validity of the process as it can incite a lot of anger if the pattern plays out in some of these key states. Every state can be different too, which will only add to the confusion.