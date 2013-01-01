« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 163053 times)

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,838
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 07:12:39 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 03:03:16 AM
Biden, Black Eyed Peas, and Jennifer Hudson.

That's one on the most powerful (and near tear-jerking) videos so far. Brilliant.
Logged

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,838
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 07:14:15 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:16:57 PM
Didn't realize the ticket is Stahl-Harris now

Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump
I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted takeout interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and magnificently brilliant answers to their Qs.
Don't let us miss that mate, give us all a reminder :)
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 07:15:47 PM »
Also is he giving a little Q subliminal shoutout there?

God I need this guy gone.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,042
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 07:49:28 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:16:57 PM
Didn't realize the ticket is Stahl-Harris now

Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrump
I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted takeout interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and magnificently brilliant answers to their Qs.

Hang on though, who has the rights to the footage?  Can the Whitehouse just claim it like that?  Or were they also filming the setup?  Or can they just demand a copy of what was made?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 08:07:24 PM »
One of the analysts on the radio was talking about the possible implications of something call the Red Mirage. Based on a large proportion of mail-in votes being by Democrat supporters it quite possible for Trumps percentage to surge ahead as most in-person votes will get counted first. This could allow Trump to declare victory very early but then lose when the final votes are allocated.

The problem this brings is he could use this as evidence that the mail-in votes are corrupt and that he was robbed. This could set things of with his supporters.

Scary times if it plays out.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,007
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 08:11:16 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:49:28 PM
Hang on though, who has the rights to the footage?  Can the Whitehouse just claim it like that?  Or were they also filming the setup?  Or can they just demand a copy of what was made?

Looks like they were filming the set-up as the audio is poor on Stahl's side. He left because she was asking tough questions that he claimed were inappropriate
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 08:13:17 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:31:46 PM
Dont Call Texass Latino Voters the Sleeping Giant
Theyre not disengagedtheyre waiting to be heard, and fully understood.

https://www.texasmonthly.com/politics/dont-call-texas-latino-voters-sleeping-giant/

A good article but a couple of thoughts:

1. I do agree with this: 
Quote
The groupings and labels we create to talk about U.S. politics and to drive electoral outcomes are loose constructions that obscure the many ways that citizens make sense of their government and the issues they care about. Latino voters are not a monolith. We didnt find a single way of being Latinomuch less a Latino voter.

2. But I also wish that the authors had really pushed Angel when he says stuff like:
Quote
Republicans represent the old-school Americanmake your own way, you sink or swim, he explained. He was satisfied with Trumps performance on the job, even if he didnt agree with everything the president says or does. I like more of his business side, he said, echoing other Republicans we spoke with. I dont like how he speaks, but he follows through on everything he says. I like that I know what Im getting. As for Democrats accusation that Trump is a racist, Angel replied, I think everybodys racist, in a way. But I dont feel like hes super racist.

3. The thing with Trump voters is they genuinely believe that the asshole is a good businessman. They believe he somehow stands for making your own way, instead of the grift and the corruption. I do not believe they can be cured of this delusion, because it is tied to a deeper belief that being a "good businessman" is something that is intrinsically virtuous. I bet if you confronted Angel with examples of Trump's corruption, he would probably be astounded.

4. So it would have been good if the authors had pushed Angel to actually give them example of his belief that Trump follows "through on everything he says. I like to know what I'm getting."  What exactly has Trump followed through on, Angel?

5. But Angel, like all other Trump voters, can ultimately go fuck himself. You may buy the fiction that Trump is a good businessman, or that he will stop abortion, but you cannot run away from the reality that Trump is a racist to his core. You may be extremely likeable as a person, and this article does it best to make Angel very sympathetic at the outset by describing him as someone with an "air of quiet responsibility and respect," but it cannot hide the rotten core of the willingness to excuse Trump's racism. Angel can look the other way on the racism issue because Trump is not a "super racist."
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,042
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 08:14:27 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:24 PM
One of the analysts on the radio was talking about the possible implications of something call the Red Mirage. Based on a large proportion of mail-in votes being by Democrat supporters it quite possible for Trumps percentage to surge ahead as most in-person votes will get counted first. This could allow Trump to declare victory very early but then lose when the final votes are allocated.

The problem this brings is he could use this as evidence that the mail-in votes are corrupt and that he was robbed. This could set things of with his supporters.

Scary times if it plays out.

Honestly, I've been talking about that for weeks.  The liberal media is trying hard to explain to the public that this will be an election week rather than an election day, citing previous elections where final results haven't been known for weeks.

Trump lacks patience and he will push to declare victory on the night so he can cry foul and fix once the postal ballots come in to play.  It's all about laying the groundwork.

It's not really "evidence" that he's been robbed though.  It's just evidence that he would be premature to declare victory early.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,308
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 08:14:50 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:11:16 PM
Looks like they were filming the set-up as the audio is poor on Stahl's side. He left because she was asking tough questions that he claimed were inappropriate

Is this available anywhere?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,042
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 08:15:39 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:11:16 PM
Looks like they were filming the set-up as the audio is poor on Stahl's side. He left because she was asking tough questions that he claimed were inappropriate

He always bails on interviews and press conferences when things get tough.  Coward.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,007
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 08:18:02 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:14:50 PM
Is this available anywhere?

Full 35 mins is on Trump's Facebook page

The bit where he exits
https://mobile.twitter.com/arlenparsa/status/1319302033879535617
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 08:19:34 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:14:50 PM
Is this available anywhere?

If you can bare it, he has it on his own facebook page.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,469
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 08:21:53 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:18:02 PM
Full 35 mins is on Trump's Facebook page

The bit where he exits
https://mobile.twitter.com/arlenparsa/status/1319302033879535617

"I think we're ready for the next President"

Is that what she said?

:lmao
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,308
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 08:23:43 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:18:02 PM
Full 35 mins is on Trump's Facebook page

The bit where he exits
https://mobile.twitter.com/arlenparsa/status/1319302033879535617

Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:19:34 PM
If you can bare it, he has it on his own facebook page.

Thanks. I watched the clip. I don't think I can stomach 35 minutes of the baby :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 08:30:53 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:24 PM
One of the analysts on the radio was talking about the possible implications of something call the “Red Mirage”. Based on a large proportion of mail-in votes being by Democrat supporters it quite possible for Trumps percentage to surge ahead as most in-person votes will get counted first. This could allow Trump to declare victory very early but then lose when the final votes are allocated.

The problem this brings is he could use this as evidence that the mail-in votes are corrupt and that he was robbed. This could set things of with his supporters.

Scary times if it plays out.

Yep, this is a possibility given the timing.

Even in normal voting, some states have very predictable patterns that swing one way or the other due to how the counting takes place.  Virginia elections, historically, have red-leaning precincts reporting first, before the heavily populated left-leaning DC suburbs report more and more later on.  So unless it's a blowout, it can take 70-80% of the vote in to see the Democrat take the lead before running up a decent margin as the vote count gets into 90%+.  Of course, this is just one state, and all of this happens within a couple of hours, and no one's claiming fraud in the mean time.  However, if the counting takes days...

With so much mail-in voting, particularly if it is indeed Democratic-leaning, especially in battleground states that allow ballots to arrive after Election Day and if they count in-person first, you can see basically the drawn-out version of the Virginia pattern above.  And if it's places like PA, MI, WI, FL, AZ, NC, you can see Trump and company focusing on the results early (if they're winning on election night) and declare victory and then claim fraud once all mail-in ballots are counted and Biden has won those states (same for the key Senate races).

It is very harmful to this election to have people undermine the validity of the process as it can incite a lot of anger if the pattern plays out in some of these key states.  Every state can be different too, which will only add to the confusion.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,042
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 09:30:19 PM »
In the UK, Labour seats usually report in first as they are urban districts.  Tory seats don't usually come in until much later, at least when they're not making inroads into the north and most large cities.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,127
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 09:42:30 PM »
Joe Biden is an extraordinary human being and will make a great president. Warning, if you too are human, you may experience tears and warm feelings of hope.

https://twitter.com/PACRONYM/status/1318943245280382979?s=20

Trump supporters may feel free to hurl some toilet rolls at starving Puerto Ricans.

Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,680
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 09:52:18 PM »
Beijing Barry was a great shout. God, I miss when Obama was running that country instead of this monster.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,898
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 10:03:20 PM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 09:42:30 PM
Joe Biden is an extraordinary human being and will make a great president. Warning, if you too are human, you may experience tears and warm feelings of hope.

https://twitter.com/PACRONYM/status/1318943245280382979?s=20

Trump supporters may feel free to hurl some toilet rolls at starving Puerto Ricans.



Stuff like that, like the video of him with the kid with the stutter, like the speech in the Black Eyed Peas video. It's a shame more hasn't been made of that. Biden is a good man and will be a good President.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,679
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 10:04:51 PM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 09:42:30 PM
Joe Biden is an extraordinary human being and will make a great president. Warning, if you too are human, you may experience tears and warm feelings of hope.

https://twitter.com/PACRONYM/status/1318943245280382979?s=20

Trump supporters may feel free to hurl some toilet rolls at starving Puerto Ricans.

Threw up reading the comments from #NeverBidenNeverTrump and #BernieWouldHaveWon people.

Do these fucktards ever stop? If they fell off the face of the planet nobody would miss them. Fuck them. I hope they all lose their jobs and starve on the streets. I'll then shrug my shoulders and give them a wry smile.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 10:11:02 PM »
Thanks to those who've been posting Joe Biden's campaign videos/clips recently. It makes for a powerful collection. I know these things can be superficial and schmaltzy sometimes, but the simple messages they transmit are perfect for this unusual general election. It really is about civility and decency and toleration versus prejudice and vulgarity and malice. It doesn't speak well of the United States that it has come to this and that such an important election must be reduced to these basic themes, but that's where they (and us) are.

I'm pretty sure Biden will triumph now. The most important question however is whether a Trump-like candidate will ever flourish again. That's the real test for America.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,838
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 10:12:51 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:07:24 PM
One of the analysts
Flipin hec Crocker mate, as RB has said this new is 4 months old, no exaggeration   ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 