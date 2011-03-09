« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 160871 times)

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 10:20:07 PM »

    :lmao


Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,876
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 10:21:51 PM »
Christ....

What a coup though... 

But getting caught by Borat... how stupid would you have to be?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,835
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:25:18 PM
Once a grifter, always a grifter.  Sometimes he just can't help himself. 
Yep, he's been robbing people all of his life and when it's fully exposed where the funds have gone he'll bear no shame or give two fucks and will lie about it all. The bewildering issue is that mugs will give him their hard earned dosh and expect every dollar to go to the front end of his campaign. Absolute fucking idiots.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 10:37:21 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:33:58 PM
My worry in that poll is the refused. It's either isolated Biden voters in dense Trump areas or vice versa, but I'd guess two thirds are probably going to vote Trump and just dont want to admit it.

Well he was very brash about NOT being banned the other day  so he either lied or he was given the holiday afterwards. Either way as soon as it was done he piled straight back on here with his bullshit.

Anyone that determined to push a case counter to consensus is either a very dedicated troll who doesn't know or care how rules are enforced or they're on a payroll.
He was not on the membership list, so - as I described before his denial - he had received a permanent or temporary ban. His denial was a lie, illuminated by his second(?) temporary ban which he copied to his signature line. It included the line: you are banned from using this forum! ::)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,999
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 PM »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 10:41:53 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:58:17 PM
If an image sums up the last 4 years, its Gulliani trying to wank off to someone he thinks is 15.


To be fair, the actress was posing as a reporter (and is in her mid 20s) so I don't think Rudy thought she was 15 until he burst in shouting it.

Not that it's that much more palatable.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,025
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 10:53:56 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:37:21 PM
He was not on the membership list, so - as I described before his denial - he had received a permanent or temporary ban. His denial was a lie, illuminated by his second(?) temporary ban which he copied to his signature line. It included the line: you are banned from using this forum! ::)

Well it's not a subject we need to dwell on, but I got the impression that the mods put that in his signature? It makes sense that a permanent ban would follow a 48 hour ban rather than the other way around. I kind of figured the mods put that in to highlight he lied about being banned initially, but then the ban expired only yesterday and he was immediately back spouting shit.

Anyway, it's done now. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,266
  • Klopptimist
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 10:59:04 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:08:07 PM
Is this Hunter Biden laptop Ukraine shit actually landing with anyone?

I'm watching from a long way afar, but I sort of get the vibe that people wanted the Clinton's to be villains, whereas they don't get that with Biden.


I think a lot of moderate-right voters were waiting for a reason to vote against Clinton in 2016. They saw Trump as a terrible option, but historically hated Clinton and wanted any excuse to put her in the same category. Then in October, Comey announced the resumption of the email investigation and that flipped the "lesser of two evils" switch in enough people's minds to avoid feeling guilty for voting for Trump regardless of his awful personality and character flaws. It was 'job done' to keep a corrupt murderess who hid secrets from the people out of the Oval Office, even if it meant installing a crude philanderer.

So it's no real surprise they try the same trick in 2020, a late game October email surprise. The reason it's not being picked up as a potential gamechanger is:

1) Trump is the incumbent, not running as an anti-establishment outsider looking to shake up a corrupt Washington
2) Trump's political qualities (or lack thereof) aren't an unknown and there are far fewer 'undecideds' to convince
3) Biden isn't historically hated by the entire Right and subconciously presumed guilty of literally any crime
4) Hilary's email scandal was based on a sliver of truth and just blown out of proportion. This Hunter thing seems to be something nobody can independently verify, so if you're not the sort of person already treating Trump as gospel then it's likely not going to sway you
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,025
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 11:01:36 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:20:07 PM
    :lmao



Fucking hell, if that's the transcript of what happened then Giuliani just received a metaphorical bumming. These stupid, horny old men, urgh. Whatever shreds of credibility he might still have had, even FOX news shouldn't touch him now.

Excellent way to nobble the auld fucker, should ruin his attempts to go after Hunter.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,676
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:21:24 PM
He's 76.

76.

Been hanging out Trump too wrong.  Donald's rubbed off on him, the cousin fucker.

 :lmao

Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 11:13:05 PM »
HELLO ERIC OR MAYBE TIFFANY.

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,676
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 PM »
It's great to see Obama on the trail. He's currently speaking in Philadelphia.
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,835
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:08:07 PM
Is this Hunter Biden laptop Ukraine shit actually landing with anyone?

I'm watching from a long way afar, but I sort of get the vibe that people wanted the Clinton's to be villains, whereas they don't get that with Biden.

I sort of see it as the UK equivalent of Cherie Blair running to be the leader of the Labour Party (Clinton) and someone like Alan Johnson popping up?
It's 100% bullshit which could land Rudy in lumber. Check certain segments of the last 2-days Dily Beans podcasts for a full understanding of events.
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,835
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 PM »
Obama live on the telly now absolutely destroying Trump.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,676
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 11:20:52 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:08:07 PM
Is this Hunter Biden laptop Ukraine shit actually landing with anyone?

I'm watching from a long way afar, but I sort of get the vibe that people wanted the Clinton's to be villains, whereas they don't get that with Biden.

I sort of see it as the UK equivalent of Cherie Blair running to be the leader of the Labour Party (Clinton) and someone like Alan Johnson popping up?

It's not. So much for their "October surprise." Stuff just doesn't stick to Biden the way it did to Clinton. Plus I think everyone knows that this is absolute bullshit. That being said, now that it's failed, I wouldn't be surprised if Trump presses Barr to have Biden indicted. Nothing will happen to Biden legally, but it'll be a last-ditch attempt to try and throw a spanner in the works before the election.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:53:56 PM
Well it's not a subject we need to dwell on, but I got the impression that the mods put that in his signature? It makes sense that a permanent ban would follow a 48 hour ban rather than the other way around. I kind of figured the mods put that in to highlight he lied about being banned initially, but then the ban expired only yesterday and he was immediately back spouting shit.

Anyway, it's done now. :)
I am not meaning to flog a dead horse; but he certainly added the notice his his signature for himself. So, just to explain how this software works (which I know quite well). Admins cannot read his entire ban notice (not without delving into the forum language strings (part of the forum's coding) and putting it all together; or by using a dummy account to create a dummy ban notice (to view an example notice) - they are not going to do that. The part of the message an Admin would generate is, "We'll give you 48 hours to research the Ukraine matter and how even the EU wanted the Ukraine investigator dismissed,". Not the line immediately before and after that (Sorry Guest, you are banned from using this forum!; and This ban is set to expire October 20, 2020, 09:50:24 PM.).

As you say, he was spouting shit and it is done now.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 11:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:13:50 PM
It's great to see Obama on the trail. He's currently speaking in Philadelphia.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:17:27 PM
Obama live on the telly now absolutely destroying Trump.

Right, the right wing hate him don't they in the U.S. I guess that's why he's kept a low profile for much of the last 4 years. Showing clearly that all politicians are not the same. Trump or Pence or McConnell are not the same as the man that brought us affordable health care and steered the world out of the financial crash.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 PM »
PS: his account is still not banned (or suspended) - I just checked - so you might hear from him again. ::)
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,835
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 PM »
This Obama speech has to be inspirational to any undecided or apathetic voters, absolutely brilliant. Hopefully he's secured many votes for Biden-Harris there.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,146
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 11:33:23 PM »
Fucking brilliant stuff by Obama!!
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,676
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 PM »
"Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account like Trump does? They'd call me Beijing Barry."  ;D
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 PM »
Did everyone see that AOC twitch streamed with a bunch of YTers Among us last night as a way to get the message out.  Pretty cool I thought
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,025
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4622 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 PM »
Look forward to seeing videos of Obama's speech tomorrow.  :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 12:16:31 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:54:50 PM
Look forward to seeing videos of Obama's speech tomorrow.  :)

Don't watch it. It will make you cry thinking about the fact that this guy had to leave the White House to make room for a bumbling idiot who has never ever achieved anything in life and still thinks he's the greatest person in the world. It is just so insane that a country can go from an eloquent, funny, smart and whatever else positive President like Obama to some hate-filled, know-nothing, idiotic fool like Trump. It's like buying the best ingredients for a three course meal, whipping it all together and then ending up with a dog-turd on your plate that you're supposed to eat.
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,256
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 12:40:51 AM »
What is going on with that FBI Election Security Update? Maybe it's nothing important.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 01:33:17 AM »
ANOTHER reason to vote for Biden.
The WHO are on the verge of eliminating Polio just as Trump is about to withdraw funding.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7g0Jh4h5E1E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7g0Jh4h5E1E</a>

The man (and his party) is a dangerous psycho that doesn't understand cooperation or anything outside of a zero-sum fuck-them or get-fucked world view (Polio bit around 16:20)
Logged

Offline ericthered10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 01:37:06 AM »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 12:40:51 AM
What is going on with that FBI Election Security Update? Maybe it's nothing important.
Seems voter registration information was obtained by Russia and Iran and, at least in part, used to send threatening emails to registered Dems essentially saying vote for Trump or we'll come for you, including the person's address.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,941
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 02:53:37 AM »
Did we discuss this? How fucking dumb is MAGA - do they know he insulted them right to their moron faces?

Quote
"Four or five months ago when we started this whole thing  because, you know, before the plague came in, I had it made. I wasn't coming to Erie," Trump said. "I mean, I have to be honest, there's no way I was coming."

I didn't have to. I would've called you and said, 'Hey, Erie. You know, if you have a chance, get out and vote.' We had this thing won. We were so far up.

"We had the greatest economy ever, greatest jobs, greatest everything. And then we got hit with the plague, and I had to go back to work. 'Hello, Erie, may I please have your vote?' Right?"[\quote]
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 03:03:16 AM »

Biden, Black Eyed Peas, and Jennifer Hudson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jk7LPpY8pXM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jk7LPpY8pXM</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 03:12:34 AM »

Willie Nelson.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7CjH7hOuq_Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7CjH7hOuq_Q</a>
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 04:04:47 AM »
Did you catch the Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hamilton cast one?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YSuU2WE9iss" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YSuU2WE9iss</a>

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,189
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 06:39:19 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:21:51 PM
Christ....

What a coup though... 

But getting caught by Borat... how stupid would you have to be?

Pretty stupid - its his second time...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,025
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 06:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:12:12 PM
:lmao



Actually that choice of words was rather deliberate. It's the rest of the sentence I didn't realise I had butchered. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 