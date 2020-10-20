Is this Hunter Biden laptop Ukraine shit actually landing with anyone?



I'm watching from a long way afar, but I sort of get the vibe that people wanted the Clinton's to be villains, whereas they don't get that with Biden.





I think a lot of moderate-right voters were waiting for a reason to vote against Clinton in 2016. They saw Trump as a terrible option, but historically hated Clinton and wanted any excuse to put her in the same category. Then in October, Comey announced the resumption of the email investigation and that flipped the "lesser of two evils" switch in enough people's minds to avoid feeling guilty for voting for Trump regardless of his awful personality and character flaws. It was 'job done' to keep a corrupt murderess who hid secrets from the people out of the Oval Office, even if it meant installing a crude philanderer.So it's no real surprise they try the same trick in 2020, a late game October email surprise. The reason it's not being picked up as a potential gamechanger is:1) Trump is the incumbent, not running as an anti-establishment outsider looking to shake up a corrupt Washington2) Trump's political qualities (or lack thereof) aren't an unknown and there are far fewer 'undecideds' to convince3) Biden isn't historically hated by the entire Right and subconciously presumed guilty of literally any crime4) Hilary's email scandal was based on a sliver of truth and just blown out of proportion. This Hunter thing seems to be something nobody can independently verify, so if you're not the sort of person already treating Trump as gospel then it's likely not going to sway you