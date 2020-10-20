« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
    :lmao


Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Christ....

What a coup though... 

But getting caught by Borat... how stupid would you have to be?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:25:18 PM
Once a grifter, always a grifter.  Sometimes he just can't help himself. 
Yep, he's been robbing people all of his life and when it's fully exposed where the funds have gone he'll bear no shame or give two fucks and will lie about it all. The bewildering issue is that mugs will give him their hard earned dosh and expect every dollar to go to the front end of his campaign. Absolute fucking idiots.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:33:58 PM
My worry in that poll is the refused. It's either isolated Biden voters in dense Trump areas or vice versa, but I'd guess two thirds are probably going to vote Trump and just dont want to admit it.

Well he was very brash about NOT being banned the other day  so he either lied or he was given the holiday afterwards. Either way as soon as it was done he piled straight back on here with his bullshit.

Anyone that determined to push a case counter to consensus is either a very dedicated troll who doesn't know or care how rules are enforced or they're on a payroll.
He was not on the membership list, so - as I described before his denial - he had received a permanent or temporary ban. His denial was a lie, illuminated by his second(?) temporary ban which he copied to his signature line. It included the line: you are banned from using this forum! ::)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:58:17 PM
If an image sums up the last 4 years, its Gulliani trying to wank off to someone he thinks is 15.


To be fair, the actress was posing as a reporter (and is in her mid 20s) so I don't think Rudy thought she was 15 until he burst in shouting it.

Not that it's that much more palatable.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:37:21 PM
He was not on the membership list, so - as I described before his denial - he had received a permanent or temporary ban. His denial was a lie, illuminated by his second(?) temporary ban which he copied to his signature line. It included the line: you are banned from using this forum! ::)

Well it's not a subject we need to dwell on, but I got the impression that the mods put that in his signature? It makes sense that a permanent ban would follow a 48 hour ban rather than the other way around. I kind of figured the mods put that in to highlight he lied about being banned initially, but then the ban expired only yesterday and he was immediately back spouting shit.

Anyway, it's done now. :)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:08:07 PM
Is this Hunter Biden laptop Ukraine shit actually landing with anyone?

I'm watching from a long way afar, but I sort of get the vibe that people wanted the Clinton's to be villains, whereas they don't get that with Biden.


I think a lot of moderate-right voters were waiting for a reason to vote against Clinton in 2016. They saw Trump as a terrible option, but historically hated Clinton and wanted any excuse to put her in the same category. Then in October, Comey announced the resumption of the email investigation and that flipped the "lesser of two evils" switch in enough people's minds to avoid feeling guilty for voting for Trump regardless of his awful personality and character flaws. It was 'job done' to keep a corrupt murderess who hid secrets from the people out of the Oval Office, even if it meant installing a crude philanderer.

So it's no real surprise they try the same trick in 2020, a late game October email surprise. The reason it's not being picked up as a potential gamechanger is:

1) Trump is the incumbent, not running as an anti-establishment outsider looking to shake up a corrupt Washington
2) Trump's political qualities (or lack thereof) aren't an unknown and there are far fewer 'undecideds' to convince
3) Biden isn't historically hated by the entire Right and subconciously presumed guilty of literally any crime
4) Hilary's email scandal was based on a sliver of truth and just blown out of proportion. This Hunter thing seems to be something nobody can independently verify, so if you're not the sort of person already treating Trump as gospel then it's likely not going to sway you
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 10:20:07 PM
    :lmao
    :lmao



Fucking hell, if that's the transcript of what happened then Giuliani just received a metaphorical bumming. These stupid, horny old men, urgh. Whatever shreds of credibility he might still have had, even FOX news shouldn't touch him now.

Excellent way to nobble the auld fucker, should ruin his attempts to go after Hunter.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:21:24 PM
He's 76.

76.
He's 76.

76.

Been hanging out Trump too wrong.  Donald's rubbed off on him, the cousin fucker.

 :lmao

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
HELLO ERIC OR MAYBE TIFFANY.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
It's great to see Obama on the trail. He's currently speaking in Philadelphia.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:08:07 PM
Is this Hunter Biden laptop Ukraine shit actually landing with anyone?

I'm watching from a long way afar, but I sort of get the vibe that people wanted the Clinton's to be villains, whereas they don't get that with Biden.

I sort of see it as the UK equivalent of Cherie Blair running to be the leader of the Labour Party (Clinton) and someone like Alan Johnson popping up?
It's 100% bullshit which could land Rudy in lumber. Check certain segments of the last 2-days Dily Beans podcasts for a full understanding of events.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Obama live on the telly now absolutely destroying Trump.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:08:07 PM
Is this Hunter Biden laptop Ukraine shit actually landing with anyone?

I'm watching from a long way afar, but I sort of get the vibe that people wanted the Clinton's to be villains, whereas they don't get that with Biden.

I sort of see it as the UK equivalent of Cherie Blair running to be the leader of the Labour Party (Clinton) and someone like Alan Johnson popping up?

It's not. So much for their "October surprise." Stuff just doesn't stick to Biden the way it did to Clinton. Plus I think everyone knows that this is absolute bullshit. That being said, now that it's failed, I wouldn't be surprised if Trump presses Barr to have Biden indicted. Nothing will happen to Biden legally, but it'll be a last-ditch attempt to try and throw a spanner in the works before the election.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:53:56 PM
Well it's not a subject we need to dwell on, but I got the impression that the mods put that in his signature? It makes sense that a permanent ban would follow a 48 hour ban rather than the other way around. I kind of figured the mods put that in to highlight he lied about being banned initially, but then the ban expired only yesterday and he was immediately back spouting shit.

Anyway, it's done now. :)
I am not meaning to flog a dead horse; but he certainly added the notice his his signature for himself. So, just to explain how this software works (which I know quite well). Admins cannot read his entire ban notice (not without delving into the forum language strings (part of the forum's coding) and putting it all together; or by using a dummy account to create a dummy ban notice (to view an example notice) - they are not going to do that. The part of the message an Admin would generate is, "We'll give you 48 hours to research the Ukraine matter and how even the EU wanted the Ukraine investigator dismissed,". Not the line immediately before and after that (Sorry Guest, you are banned from using this forum!; and This ban is set to expire October 20, 2020, 09:50:24 PM.).

As you say, he was spouting shit and it is done now.
