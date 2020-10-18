Trump's presidency is falling apart like his steaks, his wines, his airline, and his university. He has always been about the branding and no content.



The Republicans can claim they're just reusing their 2016 party platform all they want; we all know Trump is just too lazy to work on something, let alone learn it well enough to discuss. He thinks the bluster that passes for his charm and charisma will woo the crowds again, but the history I alluded to above tells a very different story.



Nothing he has ever done has lasted. Even his own inner circle realise trying to launch investigations into his opponents at this stage of an election cycle will only cost him support. All that's left to him is to try and steal it.