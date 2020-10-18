So, I was encouraged to look into the detail behind the NY Post story regarding Hunter Biden - Joe Biden potential corruption.
Some have claimed that it is a conspiracy theory. However, there is no evidence that it is a conspiracy theory.
1. The Biden campaign response to the story has been not a categorical denial of the story, quite the opposite. They have stated when questioned that "we have checked the VPs official diary for the days in question and these meetings did not happen" - however one would obviously be smart enough to not put them on the official register ...
Biden's campaign other response has been to suggest that because Twitter was censoring the story that this made it unworthy of receiving a response. This is the Twitter that now tells us hacked materials can't be published when they affect Biden, but of course had no problem trending Trump's illegally hacked tax returns by the NY Times or the Atlantic story which has no corroborating evidence that Trump smeared combat veterans on a trip to France.
2. The Director for National Intelligence John Ratcliffe states that the laptop is genuine. Linked is the interview on Fox regarding Hunter Biden's e-mails where he condemns Adam Schiff's attempts to describe it as Russian disinformation. https://nypost.com/2020/10/19/john-ratcliffe-info-on-hunter-biden-laptop-not-russian-disinformation/
For those unaware: The director of national intelligence is the United States Government Cabinet-level official required by the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 to: serve as head of the seventeen-member United States Intelligence Community direct and oversee the National Intelligence Program serve as an advisor, upon invitation, to the President of the United States and his executive offices of the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council about intelligence matters related to national security
3. Associates of Hunter Biden's business ventures e.g. Devon Archer have confirmed to news organisations that the e-mails revealed on the laptop are authentic by providing their own personal copies of those emails. It proves they were sent by Hunter Biden.
The evidence at this point is pretty damning that the e-mails are accurate and credible. Biden needs to be challenged about this corruption.