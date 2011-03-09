I know all the polls say he’s got little to no chance. I know they are different this time, and that despite the similarities to 2016 they have factored in the errors from last time. I know there is an enormous increase in early voting. But I just can’t shake the feeling that he’s going to win again, and not even by cheating, but people genuinely voting for him. To the point where he actually gets a greater number of electoral college votes this time.



I wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised to discover that there are lots of people saying they’ll vote for Biden as they know it’s socially unacceptable to say you like and/or agree with Trump, but in the privacy and secrecy of the voting booth/postal vote being quite happy with him.



I’m not for one moment saying anyone on here is like that, there are plenty of decent people, but my faith in humanity is such that I believe there are far more utter twats out there than we all realise.



I think that's just your anxiety speaking. The closer we are to election day, the more anxious a lot of us will become. Often times I feel that way too. It's the most important election in a lifetime. There is too much at stake. And given what happened four years ago and everything that's happened during the last four years, failure is just incomprehensible. Its like Liverpool playing Everton/United/City etc and you are completely calm and then become a nervous wreck a few days leading up to the match. Take that feeling and multiply it by 100.I still have a lot of hope and confidence that Biden will win the election. However, it's going to be close because of the electoral college system. That being said, Trump hasn't expanded his base at all. Four years ago he beat the most unpopular democratic candidate in modern history. And yet he still only beat her by the skin of his teeth. He won Florida by less than 1%. Republicans who abandoned him four years ago thought of it as unfathomable to vote for Clinton. This time around, they are willing to go for Biden. He has an approval rating that Clinton could only dream of. He's liked. I don't think we're seeing early voting records being shattered all across states that are already voting because they're happy with the current administration and can't wait to see them get re-elected. Trump can no longer run on the "I'm not a Washington establishment, drain the swamp!" mantra. Nobody but the base believes that anymore. He IS the establishment at the moment. People not part of his base got sucked into it last time, but I don't think many of them will get fooled again. As I said, I do think Biden will win the election. But it won't be a blowout the way most polls are showing. It's what happens after the election which worries more.