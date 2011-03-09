« previous next »
US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
October 17, 2020, 11:11:28 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on October 17, 2020, 10:59:48 PM
Did he earn himself a ban then, or has he just slunk off?
Just checked - he's banned. The admins will have access to some additional information - there may have been additional red flags.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:40:06 AM by Jiminy Cricket
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
October 17, 2020, 11:45:02 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 17, 2020, 11:11:28 PM
Just checked - he's banned. The admins will have access to some additional information - they maybe have been additional red flags.

Yeah, thought as much when he abruptly disappeared. He was too much like the YouTube commentators I've seen.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 01:04:05 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on October 17, 2020, 11:45:02 PM
Yeah, thought as much when he abruptly disappeared. He was too much like the YouTube commentators I've seen.

I especially love the profiles of people from Liberia and other African countries commenting on Joe Biden's Facebook posts about how much better Trump would be and how he's already done so, so much.  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 08:13:15 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 01:04:05 AM
I especially love the profiles of people from Liberia and other African countries commenting on Joe Biden's Facebook posts about how much better Trump would be and how he's already done so, so much.  ;D

On YouTube it's Randy Crouch, oh and William H Music "It's a well known fact that Democrats support BLM  and LGBTQ rights 👈👀 tiny.url"
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 08:21:00 AM
Quote from: Laffin_12 on October 17, 2020, 11:07:44 AM
You seem to be missing the troubling part of this. The story is not about foreign aid.

It is about why the Vice President of the US is demanding that a state prosecutor is fired in another country? Why is he threatening to withhold $1Bn dollars unless they fire him?

Jesus Christ, the Russians have really got the hang of this internet malarkey.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 09:27:58 AM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 10:49:00 AM
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 09:27:58 AM
https://twitter.com/MiryamLipper/status/1317228559711207425

Oh yeah, love me some casual racism.

Not going to watch the clip, was it a mispronounciation? How the fuck do you mispronounce Kamala Harris? Maybe an old fashioned term, but thats about as American a name as you can get...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 10:50:14 AM
Quote from: Gojedo on Yesterday at 08:21:00 AM
Jesus Christ, the Russians have really got the hang of this internet malarkey.

He was persistent. Dont be surprised if the Ev branch out some propaganda and that guy reappears in the Pickford thread with stats about how his arms are normal length.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:06:28 AM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:49:00 AM
Not going to watch the clip, was it a mispronounciation? How the fuck do you mispronounce Kamala Harris? Maybe an old fashioned term, but thats about as American a name as you can get...

He's only been working with her for only 4 years. Bit like us saying Genie Wedge-nal-da-bum.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 01:56:17 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 17, 2020, 11:11:28 PM
Just checked - he's banned. The admins will have access to some additional information - there may have been additional red flags.
Like those the KGB used to wear?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 02:02:57 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:56:17 PM
Like those the KGB used to wear?
???
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 02:32:36 PM
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:49:00 AM
Not going to watch the clip, was it a mispronounciation? How the fuck do you mispronounce Kamala Harris? Maybe an old fashioned term, but thats about as American a name as you can get...
It wasn't just a mispronounciation. He just exaggerates different pronounciations of her name and says "I don't know, whatever". This of course despite being a colleague and her name being all over the news for the last year and a half!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 10:51:58 PM
Gotta presume that the last debate will feature Trump bringing up Hunter Biden during a response to every question.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Yesterday at 11:50:20 PM
4 more years doesn't bear thinking about.  will set the world back 60 years i think.

seems to be getting big crowds at his rallies. what the fuck is wrong with the people. im guessing its stupid losers with no jobs that have all the time in the world to attend them.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 09:07:59 AM
I know all the polls say hes got little to no chance.  I know they are different this time, and that despite the similarities to 2016 they have factored in the errors from last time.  I know there is an enormous increase in early voting. But I just cant shake the feeling that hes going to win again, and not even by cheating, but people genuinely voting for him. To the point where he actually gets a greater number of electoral college votes this time.

I wouldnt be in the least bit surprised to discover that there are lots of people saying theyll vote for Biden as they know its socially unacceptable to say you like and/or agree with Trump, but in the privacy and secrecy of the voting booth/postal vote being quite happy with him.

Im not for one moment saying anyone on here is like that, there are plenty of decent people, but my faith in humanity is such that I believe there are far more utter twats out there than we all realise.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 09:56:43 AM
Biden asking for Donnie to keep his promises.

https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1317554725596942336
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 10:39:25 AM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:07:59 AM
I know all the polls say hes got little to no chance.  I know they are different this time, and that despite the similarities to 2016 they have factored in the errors from last time.  I know there is an enormous increase in early voting. But I just cant shake the feeling that hes going to win again, and not even by cheating, but people genuinely voting for him. To the point where he actually gets a greater number of electoral college votes this time.

I wouldnt be in the least bit surprised to discover that there are lots of people saying theyll vote for Biden as they know its socially unacceptable to say you like and/or agree with Trump, but in the privacy and secrecy of the voting booth/postal vote being quite happy with him.

Im not for one moment saying anyone on here is like that, there are plenty of decent people, but my faith in humanity is such that I believe there are far more utter twats out there than we all realise.
I get that fear and part of me shares it. However, there is very little chance of him winning this election fairly. Whether he can get away with foul means remains to be seen.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 10:49:09 AM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:07:59 AM
I know all the polls say hes got little to no chance.  I know they are different this time, and that despite the similarities to 2016 they have factored in the errors from last time.  I know there is an enormous increase in early voting. But I just cant shake the feeling that hes going to win again, and not even by cheating, but people genuinely voting for him. To the point where he actually gets a greater number of electoral college votes this time.

I wouldnt be in the least bit surprised to discover that there are lots of people saying theyll vote for Biden as they know its socially unacceptable to say you like and/or agree with Trump, but in the privacy and secrecy of the voting booth/postal vote being quite happy with him.

Im not for one moment saying anyone on here is like that, there are plenty of decent people, but my faith in humanity is such that I believe there are far more utter twats out there than we all realise.

I think a lot of people, including me, would agree with you. Whilst it is almost unfathomable to even think it a possibility that the american people would vote for such a person, we shouldn`t underestimate either Trump's ability to mobilise his vote or the rank stupidity of some of the people who will vote for him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:17:36 AM
Finding it odd that the polling people have it around 85-90% Biden but based upon the betting markets it is more like 65-35.

Speculation?

If the polls are right (which I think they will be) then he is going to have to (again) win every single close race to have a chance. Just want it to be over so we can be put of our misery!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:30:44 AM
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:17:36 AM
Finding it odd that the polling people have it around 85-90% Biden but based upon the betting markets it is more like 65-35.

Speculation?

If the polls are right (which I think they will be) then he is going to have to (again) win every single close race to have a chance. Just want it to be over so we can be put of our misery!

Betting odds reflect the money being placed on each candidate don't they? If Trump supporters are betting on Trump it will improve his odds.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 11:43:35 AM
The USA has a clear choice. follow the experts or follow the cranks.

Trump Mocks Joe Biden: If Elected, 'He'll Listen To The Scientists'

President Donald Trump sought to insult former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday by saying that his Democratic opponent would listen to scientists if elected president.

Amid a global pandemic that's claimed more than 219,000 lives in the U.S., Trump mocked Biden during a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, which around 5,000 mostly unmasked supporters attended.

"If you vote for Biden, he will surrender your jobs to China. He will surrender your future to the virus. He's going to lock down, he's going to want us to lock down," Trump said.

"He'll listen to the scientists," Trump continued. "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we're like a rocket ship. Take a look at the numbers."
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump has dismissed and disputed science, sent mixed messaging to the public, ignored his own government's guidance, feuded with public health experts and mocked others for following the rules ― even after he and dozens of people in his circle tested positive.
To date, the U.S. has the highest Covid-19 case count and death toll of any country in the world, and the rates of new infections and deaths continue to climb.

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates responded to Trump's comments in a statement to Axios.

"Donald Trump tanked the strong economy he inherited from the Obama-Biden administration by continually discounting and attacking warnings from the scientific and medical experts working around the clock to save lives," Bates said. "Now new coronavirus cases are surging and layoffs are rising."
https://www.aol.co.uk/news/2020/10/19/trump-mocks-joe-biden-if-elected-hell-listen-to-the-scientis/
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 12:27:59 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:30:44 AM
Betting odds reflect the money being placed on each candidate don't they? If Trump supporters are betting on Trump it will improve his odds.

That is true to an extent.

Id actually expect most, if not all, bookies treat political markets as novelty events rather than real betting events. A bit like who will be the next manager to get the sack. If a punter walked into a bookies and wanted to have a substantial bet on Biden at those odds of just under 4/6, I very much doubt that the bookie would take the bet. These sorts of markets are advertising gimmicks for the bookies really.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:16:05 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:07:59 AM
I know all the polls say he’s got little to no chance.  I know they are different this time, and that despite the similarities to 2016 they have factored in the errors from last time.  I know there is an enormous increase in early voting. But I just can’t shake the feeling that he’s going to win again, and not even by cheating, but people genuinely voting for him. To the point where he actually gets a greater number of electoral college votes this time.

I wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised to discover that there are lots of people saying they’ll vote for Biden as they know it’s socially unacceptable to say you like and/or agree with Trump, but in the privacy and secrecy of the voting booth/postal vote being quite happy with him.

I’m not for one moment saying anyone on here is like that, there are plenty of decent people, but my faith in humanity is such that I believe there are far more utter twats out there than we all realise.

I think that's just your anxiety speaking. The closer we are to election day, the more anxious a lot of us will become. Often times I feel that way too. It's the most important election in a lifetime. There is too much at stake. And given what happened four years ago and everything that's happened during the last four years, failure is just incomprehensible. Its like Liverpool playing Everton/United/City etc and you are completely calm and then become a nervous wreck a few days leading up to the match. Take that feeling and multiply it by 100.

I still have a lot of hope and confidence that Biden will win the election. However, it's going to be close because of the electoral college system. That being said, Trump hasn't expanded his base at all. Four years ago he beat the most unpopular democratic candidate in modern history. And yet he still only beat her by the skin of his teeth. He won Florida by less than 1%. Republicans who abandoned him four years ago thought of it as unfathomable to vote for Clinton. This time around, they are willing to go for Biden. He has an approval rating that Clinton could only dream of. He's liked. I don't think we're seeing early voting records being shattered all across states that are already voting because they're happy with the current administration and can't wait to see them get re-elected. Trump can no longer run on the "I'm not a Washington establishment, drain the swamp!" mantra. Nobody but the base believes that anymore. He IS the establishment at the moment. People not part of his base got sucked into it last time, but I don't think many of them will get fooled again. As I said, I do think Biden will win the election. But it won't be a blowout the way most polls are showing. It's what happens after the election which worries more.
Last Edit: Today at 06:17:50 PM by Caligula?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:20:33 PM
The closer we get to election day and the increase in Trump Supporter Rally's that I see I actually think he'll win again.  This Country is nuts.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:30:09 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:16:05 PM
I think that's just your anxiety speaking. The closer we are to election day, the more anxious a lot of us will become. Often times I feel that way too. It's the most important election in a lifetime. There is too much at stake.
I think it is the most important election in the history of the USA.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:51:40 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:20:33 PM
The closer we get to election day and the increase in Trump Supporter Rally's that I see I actually think he'll win again.  This Country is nuts.

If Joe Biden went to NYC or Los Angeles and allowed people in, he'd get thousands as well. Trump goes to the reddest counties in red states and/or swing states.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:53:53 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:51:40 PM
If Joe Biden went to NYC or Los Angeles and allowed people in, he'd get thousands as well. Trump goes to the reddest counties in red states and/or swing states.

I'm in a fairly liberal blue county of a red state.  The big baby is in town today and loads of his people are already lining the streets here.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:55:24 PM
The polls are really really bad though arent they?

Some today look dire for him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:55:51 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:53:53 PM
I'm in a fairly liberal blue county of a red state.  The big baby is in town today and loads of his people are already lining the streets here.

Key words: red state. His loons would travel hundreds of miles from other counties just to see him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:57:45 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:55:51 PM
Key words: red state. His loons would travel hundreds of miles from other counties just to see him.

Outside of his rally today - I see it all the time, believe me his base is huge and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the polls are wrong again.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:58:48 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:55:51 PM
Key words: red state. His loons would travel hundreds of miles from other counties just to see him.

There was a decent-sized 'get well soon' rally for him in Schaumburg, a suburb of Chicago - which is as blue as it gets - when he was in hospital. I'm expecting him to get crushed but there is an unsettling amount of vocal support for him everywhere.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 06:59:40 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:57:45 PM
Outside of his rally today - I see it all the time, believe me his base is huge and it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the polls are wrong again.

His base is around 70-80% of Republicans (with another 10-15% who aren't his base that would still vote for him) which would be around 30-40% of the electorate. It's not huge.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 07:02:19 PM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:58:48 PM
There was a decent-sized 'get well soon' rally for him in Schaumburg, a suburb of Chicago - which is as blue as it gets - when he was in hospital. I'm expecting him to get crushed but there is an unsettling amount of vocal support for him everywhere.

Like I said above, anywhere from 40-48% of people voting in this election are going to vote for him. More people supported Clinton than Trump, although she lost the electoral college.

129 million people voted in 2016. Take just 40% of that. It's not a surprise that there are tens of millions of voters out there who support him. And they're incredibly enthusiastic about it. There's no denying that.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 07:11:48 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:55:24 PM
The polls are really really bad though arent they?

Some today look dire for him.

538 are saying 88% chance Biden wins but, if the election were held today, that chance is 95%.  The difference is allowing for a major shift in polling between now and election day.

With that said, I wouldn't get on a plane that has an 88% chance of landing.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 07:14:43 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:11:48 PM
538 are saying 88% chance Biden wins but, if the election were held today, that chance is 95%.  The difference is allowing for a major shift in polling between now and election day.

With that said, I wouldn't get on a plane that has an 88% chance of landing.

But if you absolutely had to get on a plane and one had an 88% chance of landing and the other 12%, which would you choose?  ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 07:20:01 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:11:48 PM
538 are saying 88% chance Biden wins but, if the election were held today, that chance is 95%.  The difference is allowing for a major shift in polling between now and election day.

With that said, I wouldn't get on a plane that has an 88% chance of landing.

Didnt they say the same at a similar stage last time?

I know, I know its different this time. There are other factors at play. I hear what Caligula is saying, and it make sense, and its probably all correct.  Its just a bit of deja vu.

Hes just such a jammie c*nt that you cant rule it out, can you?!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 07:24:11 PM
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:11:48 PM
538 are saying 88% chance Biden wins but, if the election were held today, that chance is 95%.  The difference is allowing for a major shift in polling between now and election day.

With that said, I wouldn't get on a plane that has an 88% chance of landing.

You have probably already been on an airplane that had an 88% chance of landing.  You just never knew it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Today at 07:27:42 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:24:11 PM
You have probably already been on an airplane that had an 88% chance of landing.  You just never knew it.

I've flown on old Soviet Tupolev and Ilyushin planes where it was probably more like 50-50.  ;D
