Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 153825 times)

goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 09:35:54 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:47:22 PM
Disagree. When people hear that Biden got more viewers, they will realise the showman is crumbling. Plus, the news will send The Don into a new level of crazy mode that everyone will see.

It's not really about changing people's minds at the moment; it's more about solidifying the situation so that they are increasingly resolved to go out and vote.

that's another perspective for sure but by all accounts he had his arse handed to him. There is no downside to people seeing that.
koptommy93

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 PM »
22.4m have already voted. An absolutely staggering number and very good news for democrats. Turnout looking like it may be higher than in 08 even.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 09:35:54 PM
that's another perspective for sure but by all accounts he had his arse handed to him. There is no downside to people seeing that.

The best thing is that people didn't have to watch on the night.  They will just hear about it.  Trump loses both ways - he loses the ratings war and people catch up with his meltdown later on the networks, or youtube or twitter.

They watched Biden in realtime because they wanted to hear something different and see somebody give real answers to important questions.  They knew Trump was going to just give more of the same bullshit again and again and again, and they're tired of it.
John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 10:11:38 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 08:11:43 PM
That's probably not a good thing. The more people that see Trump self destructing, the better.
Yep, but that reply to RB makes no sense at all.
1892tillforever

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 10:13:22 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:03:11 PM
The topics for the final debate are Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

Drumpf is fucked,fully expect him to have a Covid relapse.
I can imagine his responses.

COVID is a Chinese virus and not so bad. I got it and I was fine. Doctors say they have never seen anyone beat it so easily.

Families know that I am making America great again, not like the socialist Sleepy Joe who wants immigrants to take your jobs.

There's no issues with race and there are fine people are on both sides. I have a great relationship with the blacks and the Proud Boys.

Climate change is a Chinese hoax. I mean, it is 65 degrees outside in October. Some say there is global warming but many people tell me they still get snow.

Sleepy Joe and his crooked son Hunter are Ukrainian spies and will give all our secrets to the Kremlin. (Bonus for bad geography)

There has never been a better president than me. Lincoln was close but I have done more to make America great again.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:11:38 PM
Yep, but that reply to RB makes no sense at all.

Eh?
BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:34:39 PM
From Twitter:

So just so I follow this story:

Hunter Biden, who lives in Los Angeles, decides to fly 3000 miles across country, to drop off 3 MacBook Pros at a repair shop run by a blind guy who charges the insanely low price of $85.

He gets off the plane and drunk drives to the repair shop (because there aren't repair shops in LA). He drops them off, signs a contract for repair and then disappears. The repair shop owner recovers and reads Hunter's *private* emails, a few of which mention a possible meeting with his dad and is so alarmed, he contacts the FBI.

The FBI arranges to pick up the hard drives, but the computer repair shop owner takes a totally normal step of copying them. Once he realizes the FBI isn't doing anything with them, he calls up the most credible ex-Mayor on Earth and hands them the contents of these drives.

That totally credible ex-Mayor sits on them for months, then chooses to release them 3 weeks before the election. The mainstream media asks to independently verify their validity but said ex-Mayor does what all people trying to prove facts do and ignores these requests.

Is this how stupid we are now?

No one who does data recovery would read through thousands of personal emails, even if the computer is abandoned. You'd just wipe the drives clean and sell the computers used.

If these emails were as alarming as it's being pushed, Giuliani wouldn't have sat on them for months.

And if Giuliani wanted to prove their validity, he'd turn them over to forensic experts.

CNN now reporting on The Situation Room that the FBI are investigating if this information was fed to Giuliani as part of a Russian move to influence the outcome of the election.

Would be gold if its true.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/america-votes/biden-email-episode-illustrates-risk-to-trump-from-giuliani-1.5148659
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:26:44 PM
CNN now reporting on The Situation Room that the FBI are investigating if this information was fed to Giuliani as part of a Russian move to influence the outcome of the election.

Would be gold if its true.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/america-votes/biden-email-episode-illustrates-risk-to-trump-from-giuliani-1.5148659

I hope it is, if only to destroy Giuliani personally, the little goblin. 
BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 11:48:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:35:47 PM
I hope it is, if only to destroy Giuliani personally, the little goblin.

Well the shit will surely stick to Donnie. Here he is holding the NYP with the headline Giuliani kicked off.


Quote
Marshall Cohen
@MarshallCohen
A photo is circulating online of Trump holding up the New York Post with Hunter Biden on the cover. A White House spokesman told CNN the photo is real. The alleged emails underpinning the NY Post stories may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 12:10:11 AM »
They're obsessed with e-mails  :lmao

No outside of the basket of deplorables gives a fuck anymore, it's 2020.
BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 12:37:52 AM »
Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that the president would participate in an event on Oct. 21, to be moderated by Eric Bolling, the conservative political commentator and host of America This Week. The event will air on all of Sinclairs CW and MyNet stations in 55 markets, as well as on their websites.

Trump will answer questions from Bolling and members of an audience.

If you don't know who they are, this is how they work.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_fHfgU8oMSo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_fHfgU8oMSo</a>

Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 12:51:32 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:37:52 AM
Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that the president would participate in an event on Oct. 21, to be moderated by Eric Bolling, the conservative political commentator and host of America This Week. The event will air on all of Sinclairs CW and MyNet stations in 55 markets, as well as on their websites.

Trump will answer questions from Bolling and members of an audience.

If you don't know who they are, this is how they work.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_fHfgU8oMSo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_fHfgU8oMSo</a>

I think anybody vaguely familiar with John Oliver knows who Sinclair Media is.  These guys will go easier on Trump than a pair of Russian hookers.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:48:36 PM
Well the shit will surely stick to Donnie. Here he is holding the NYP with the headline Giuliani kicked off.



Honestly I'm not convinced it will. There are bigger nails to hammer into Trump, I'll be happy if this one skewers Rudy.
Laffin_12

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 10:08:12 AM »
The allegations are serious though. I have no idea where the information came from, but I think the public has a right to know if high ranking US officials are using US foreign policy to enrich their families and themselves. What business did a US Vice President have threatening to withhold $1Billion in foreign aid to Ukraine unless it fired a prosecutor investigating the company that his son is on the board for?

They are legitimate questions that Biden should answer. Indeed I believe he's been challenged about it in the past and has accused people of lying. The e-mails suggest they are not lies.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 10:22:43 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Today at 10:08:12 AM
The allegations are serious though. I have no idea where the information came from, but I think the public has a right to know if high ranking US officials are using US foreign policy to enrich their families and themselves. What business did a US Vice President have threatening to withhold $1Billion in foreign aid to Ukraine unless it fired a prosecutor investigating the company that his son is on the board for?

They are legitimate questions that Biden should answer. Indeed I believe he's been challenged about it in the past and has accused people of lying. The e-mails suggest they are not lies.

Oh look. Somebody with the grand sum of two posts who thinks Biden has a case to answer. ::)

Whatever the Biden's MAY have done, pales compared to what we know the Trump's HAVE done. Read the room if you want your post count to hit double figures.
BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 10:25:16 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Today at 10:08:12 AM
The allegations are serious though. I have no idea where the information came from, but I think the public has a right to know if high ranking US officials are using US foreign policy to enrich their families and themselves. What business did a US Vice President have threatening to withhold $1Billion in foreign aid to Ukraine unless it fired a prosecutor investigating the company that his son is on the board for?

They are legitimate questions that Biden should answer. Indeed I believe he's been challenged about it in the past and has accused people of lying. The e-mails suggest they are not lies.

Oh do fuck off.

You say the allegations are serious but then state you have no idea where the information came from.
Laffin_12

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 10:27:49 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:22:43 AM
Oh look. Somebody with the grand sum of two posts who thinks Biden has a case to answer. ::)

Whatever the Biden's MAY have done, pales compared to what we know the Trump's HAVE done. Read the room if you want your post count to hit double figures.

I'm sitting at home patiently waiting for the derby and thought this would be a good distraction?

He does have case to answer. If the impeachment against Trump was along the lines of that foreign countries may have a hold over him - what exactly does it say about Biden and his son that he's involved with all these shady countries? Ukraine, China was the latest email story. There may be more to come...

The fact Twitter and Facebook are hiding the stories makes me even more suspicious of it.
Laffin_12

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 10:31:08 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:25:16 AM
Oh do fuck off.

You say the allegations are serious but then state you have no idea where the information came from.

This doesn't concern you ...

https://youtu.be/rnIPw_Who7E

Coupled with the e-mails it's a confession ...
BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 10:31:18 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Today at 10:27:49 AM
I'm sitting at home patiently waiting for the derby and thought this would be a good distraction?

He does have case to answer. If the impeachment against Trump was along the lines of that foreign countries may have a hold over him - what exactly does it say about Biden and his son that he's involved with all these shady countries? Ukraine, China was the latest email story. There may be more to come...

The fact Twitter and Facebook are hiding the stories makes me even more suspicious of it.

Your 1st post links a video to the YouTube Channel 'Trump War Room' so you're off to 2 own goals and we haven't even kicked off yet.
Laffin_12

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 10:34:18 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:31:18 AM
Your 1st post links a video to the YouTube Channel 'Trump War Room' so you're off to 2 own goals and we haven't even kicked off yet.

Yes, somebody shared it with me and I thought, that's interesting ... hence I posted it here? Hardly revolutionary stuff. This is a discussion area is it not?
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 10:34:54 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Today at 10:31:08 AM
This doesn't concern you ...

https://youtu.be/rnIPw_Who7E

Coupled with the e-mails it's a confession ...

What is it with Trump's people and emails? ::)
BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 10:37:28 AM »
Quote from: Laffin_12 on Today at 10:31:08 AM
This doesn't concern you ...

https://youtu.be/rnIPw_Who7E

Coupled with the e-mails it's a confession ...

Are you for real? You're getting news from a motocross channel on YouTube?

As for the emails. They're screen shots of supposed emails. No metadata.
