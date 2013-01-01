« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 153330 times)

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 09:35:54 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:47:22 PM
Disagree. When people hear that Biden got more viewers, they will realise the showman is crumbling. Plus, the news will send The Don into a new level of crazy mode that everyone will see.

It's not really about changing people's minds at the moment; it's more about solidifying the situation so that they are increasingly resolved to go out and vote.

that's another perspective for sure but by all accounts he had his arse handed to him. There is no downside to people seeing that.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • @tharris113
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 09:39:06 PM »
22.4m have already voted. An absolutely staggering number and very good news for democrats. Turnout looking like it may be higher than in 08 even.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,936
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 10:08:06 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 09:35:54 PM
that's another perspective for sure but by all accounts he had his arse handed to him. There is no downside to people seeing that.

The best thing is that people didn't have to watch on the night.  They will just hear about it.  Trump loses both ways - he loses the ratings war and people catch up with his meltdown later on the networks, or youtube or twitter.

They watched Biden in realtime because they wanted to hear something different and see somebody give real answers to important questions.  They knew Trump was going to just give more of the same bullshit again and again and again, and they're tired of it.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,807
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 10:11:38 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:11:43 PM
That's probably not a good thing. The more people that see Trump self destructing, the better.
Yep, but that reply to RB makes no sense at all.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 10:13:22 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:03:11 PM
The topics for the final debate are Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

Drumpf is fucked,fully expect him to have a Covid relapse.
I can imagine his responses.

COVID is a Chinese virus and not so bad. I got it and I was fine. Doctors say they have never seen anyone beat it so easily.

Families know that I am making America great again, not like the socialist Sleepy Joe who wants immigrants to take your jobs.

There's no issues with race and there are fine people are on both sides. I have a great relationship with the blacks and the Proud Boys.

Climate change is a Chinese hoax. I mean, it is 65 degrees outside in October. Some say there is global warming but many people tell me they still get snow.

Sleepy Joe and his crooked son Hunter are Ukrainian spies and will give all our secrets to the Kremlin. (Bonus for bad geography)

There has never been a better president than me. Lincoln was close but I have done more to make America great again.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 10:30:05 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:11:38 PM
Yep, but that reply to RB makes no sense at all.

Eh?
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 11:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:34:39 PM
From Twitter:

So just so I follow this story:

Hunter Biden, who lives in Los Angeles, decides to fly 3000 miles across country, to drop off 3 MacBook Pros at a repair shop run by a blind guy who charges the insanely low price of $85.

He gets off the plane and drunk drives to the repair shop (because there aren't repair shops in LA). He drops them off, signs a contract for repair and then disappears. The repair shop owner recovers and reads Hunter's *private* emails, a few of which mention a possible meeting with his dad and is so alarmed, he contacts the FBI.

The FBI arranges to pick up the hard drives, but the computer repair shop owner takes a totally normal step of copying them. Once he realizes the FBI isn't doing anything with them, he calls up the most credible ex-Mayor on Earth and hands them the contents of these drives.

That totally credible ex-Mayor sits on them for months, then chooses to release them 3 weeks before the election. The mainstream media asks to independently verify their validity but said ex-Mayor does what all people trying to prove facts do and ignores these requests.

Is this how stupid we are now?

No one who does data recovery would read through thousands of personal emails, even if the computer is abandoned. You'd just wipe the drives clean and sell the computers used.

If these emails were as alarming as it's being pushed, Giuliani wouldn't have sat on them for months.

And if Giuliani wanted to prove their validity, he'd turn them over to forensic experts.

CNN now reporting on The Situation Room that the FBI are investigating if this information was fed to Giuliani as part of a Russian move to influence the outcome of the election.

Would be gold if its true.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/america-votes/biden-email-episode-illustrates-risk-to-trump-from-giuliani-1.5148659
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,936
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 11:35:47 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:26:44 PM
CNN now reporting on The Situation Room that the FBI are investigating if this information was fed to Giuliani as part of a Russian move to influence the outcome of the election.

Would be gold if its true.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/america-votes/biden-email-episode-illustrates-risk-to-trump-from-giuliani-1.5148659

I hope it is, if only to destroy Giuliani personally, the little goblin. 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 