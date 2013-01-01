The topics for the final debate are Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.



Drumpf is fucked,fully expect him to have a Covid relapse.



I can imagine his responses.COVID is a Chinese virus and not so bad. I got it and I was fine. Doctors say they have never seen anyone beat it so easily.Families know that I am making America great again, not like the socialist Sleepy Joe who wants immigrants to take your jobs.There's no issues with race and there are fine people are on both sides. I have a great relationship with the blacks and the Proud Boys.Climate change is a Chinese hoax. I mean, it is 65 degrees outside in October. Some say there is global warming but many people tell me they still get snow.Sleepy Joe and his crooked son Hunter are Ukrainian spies and will give all our secrets to the Kremlin. (Bonus for bad geography)There has never been a better president than me. Lincoln was close but I have done more to make America great again.