« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 153045 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,607
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 10:55:36 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:36:38 AM
Tom Hanks you say?... Keep up mate:

https://www.indy100.com/article/tom-hanks-tweets-trump-qanon-conspiracy-trafficking-9710011

I got worried because I read the link as 'Tom Hanks tweets a Trump QAnon conspiracy theory on trafficking' and thought 'No, not you, Tom!'  before clicking  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,607
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 11:20:37 AM »
Oh my fucking god. He just tweeted this

@realDonaldTrump
Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via
@TheBabylonBee  Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T

https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr?amp=1

This is what the piece says: it's an Onion-type pisstake



Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 11:22:31 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:41:11 AM
Savannah Guthrie. Take a bow. That's how you moderate him

Fuck her, to be honest. She's complicit in NBC rewarding him with free airtime after he caused the 2nd debate to be cancelled.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 11:26:08 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:20:37 AM
Oh my fucking god. He just tweeted this

@realDonaldTrump
Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via
@TheBabylonBee  Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T

https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr?amp=1

This is what the piece says: it's an Onion-type pisstake





hahahahahaahahhahahhhahahahahahhaha - he just tweeted the equivalent of an Onion story!! Does someone have the screen grab?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:54 AM by newterp »
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 11:35:27 AM »
Claims from his press secretary that that tweet was sarcastic coming in 5,4...
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 11:37:42 AM »
And Republicans will claim he was just joking and that the news networks really just need to take a chill pill and not take everything Trump says so seriously.  ::)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,928
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 11:43:52 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:35:27 AM
Claims from his press secretary that that tweet was sarcastic coming in 5,4...

Ironic given Guthrie called him out for retweeting loads of shite
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,928
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 12:23:21 PM »
Turns out the "undecided voter" sitting behind Trump during the Town Hall who was constantly nodding/giving thumbs up in the background is a fervent Trump supporter and former congressional candidate who ran a pro-Trump campaign two years ago
https://amp.miamiherald.com/article246492520.html?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 01:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:42:59 AM
You gotta know the farming details if you're running for office in Iowa...

https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1316961857031327746


Ignoring the specific figures, she was particularly terrible on all aspects of that, couldn't answer her question, couldn't understand the simple premise that each person had a different item and failed in trying to attack her opponent who did seem to know her stuff.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 01:26:30 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:04:06 AM
Nothing unsurprising here. We knew Trump would try to steal the show. Biden might be pedestrian, but I think most of us on here could go for some of that right now.

I'd vote for a cum bubble over the current twat.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 01:29:10 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:26:30 PM
I'd vote for a cum bubble over the current twat.

Someone should add a poll to the thread - ;D although almost anything or anyone would make a better president than Trump
 
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 01:32:13 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:29:10 PM
Someone should add a poll to the thread - ;D although almost anything or anyone would make a better president than Trump
 

Make it an entirely new topic, challenge people to name something that would be a worse president than Trump, obviously it wouldn't be a long topic
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 01:38:56 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 11:22:31 AM
Fuck her, to be honest. She's complicit in NBC rewarding him with free airtime after he caused the 2nd debate to be cancelled.


She totally destroyed him though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 01:39:17 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:55:36 AM
I got worried because I read the link as 'Tom Hanks tweets a Trump QAnon conspiracy theory on trafficking' and thought 'No, not you, Tom!'  before clicking  :D


Same here,heart sank.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 01:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:42:59 AM
You gotta know the farming details if you're running for office in Iowa...

https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1316961857031327746


Her face  ;D


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 02:45:41 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:36:38 AM
Tom Hanks you say?... Keep up mate:

https://www.indy100.com/article/tom-hanks-tweets-trump-qanon-conspiracy-trafficking-9710011

You know, it's amazing how there isn't a single conservative involved in this child sex/baby eating  ring Qanon keeps banging on about. I guess all the Republicans into that sort of shit were hanging out with Jeffery Epstein.

Seems even sex abuse is partisan in America now.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,167
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 02:59:52 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:38:56 PM

She totally destroyed him though.

This is another good one:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1kSo9lMb3E

She pins him on being $400 million in debt.

And on repealing the ACA. His argument is fucking ridiculous (of course) which is that to replace the ACA they have to wreck it first. If they were serious they would bring in the replacement first.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:31 PM by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,607
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 03:16:45 PM »
@costareports
Scoop w/ @ErinatThePost: Turned off by President Trump, Marylands GOP governor Larry Hogan casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan...


Larry Hogan is a 64 year old man. He's 'voting' for a guy dead 25 years because either he or his party are mature enough to say publicly that he's opposing Trump for President.

Profiles in Courage.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,452
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 03:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:16:45 PM
@costareports
Scoop w/ @ErinatThePost: Turned off by President Trump, Marylands GOP governor Larry Hogan casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan...


Larry Hogan is a 64 year old man. He's 'voting' for a guy dead 25 years because either he or his party are mature enough to say publicly that he's opposing Trump for President.

Profiles in Courage.

So much courage, so much wow.

They should give him the medal of honor.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 03:33:56 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:16:45 PM
@costareports
Scoop w/ @ErinatThePost: Turned off by President Trump, Marylands GOP governor Larry Hogan casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan...


Larry Hogan is a 64 year old man. He's 'voting' for a guy dead 25 years because either he or his party are mature enough to say publicly that he's opposing Trump for President.

Profiles in Courage.

This is the thing. When people shake their head that Trump still enjoys 40% support, he doesn't. These are simply Republican voters so utterly entrenched in their ways that they cannot conceive of voting for a non-Republican - no matter how obviously unfit for office or outright evil their own guy clearly is.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 03:38:09 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:16:45 PM
@costareports
Scoop w/ @ErinatThePost: Turned off by President Trump, Marylands GOP governor Larry Hogan casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan...


Larry Hogan is a 64 year old man. He's 'voting' for a guy dead 25 years because either he or his party are mature enough to say publicly that he's opposing Trump for President.

Profiles in Courage.

He's done a fantastic job however, here in Maryland, managing the response to the virus. I mean top 2-3 governors in the country and has ignored trumps guidance almost at all times.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 03:51:46 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:33:56 PM
This is the thing. When people shake their head that Trump still enjoys 40% support, he doesn't. These are simply Republican voters so utterly entrenched in their ways that they cannot conceive of voting for a non-Republican - no matter how obviously unfit for office or outright evil their own guy clearly is.

I don`t know about the opinions of other people in this thread (well, apart the guy who was parroting Trumpzi talking points earlier), but I clocked Trump for what he was 35 years ago, with just one glance at that thing on his head. It was an obvious sign of his mental health issues.

What I don`t get his how grown-ups supported him in 2016 and continue to justify him 4 years later as if they havent seen or heard anything he has done. Are they all living a much better life? Are they significanlty financially better off? Do they feel better than they did under Obama?

The guy was a joke, a sick joke, with a lifelong history of criminality, corruption, racism and sleazy sexual decadence (at best), but somehow these people started to believe the evil/mad clown was the messiah as soon as he started pretending to be a Republican and a Christian. I can only put it down to ignorance and people buying into the same kind of theory that LBJ said was George Wallace`s strategy; "If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you." That theory can be stretched to include many minorities these days, as well as the 'lower classes' of all skin tones.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 04:01:13 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:16:45 PM
@costareports
Scoop w/ @ErinatThePost: Turned off by President Trump, Marylands GOP governor Larry Hogan casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan...


Larry Hogan is a 64 year old man. He's 'voting' for a guy dead 25 years because either he or his party are mature enough to say publicly that he's opposing Trump for President.

Profiles in Courage.

Leaves the field open for Susan Collins to vote for Lincoln.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 04:12:21 PM »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 09:52:04 PM

Read this mate?  https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/06/nyregion/gambino-shooting-anthony-comello-qanon.html

Imagine spending your life as a top level mobster and getting whacked by that freak
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 04:19:19 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:01:13 PM
Leaves the field open for Susan Collins to vote for Lincoln.

Well he's probably learned his lesson after being shot.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 04:31:01 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:12:21 PM
Imagine spending your life as a top level mobster and getting whacked by that freak

Would have made for an interesting twist to the Sopranos
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 04:34:39 PM »
From Twitter:

So just so I follow this story:

Hunter Biden, who lives in Los Angeles, decides to fly 3000 miles across country, to drop off 3 MacBook Pros at a repair shop run by a blind guy who charges the insanely low price of $85.

He gets off the plane and drunk drives to the repair shop (because there aren't repair shops in LA). He drops them off, signs a contract for repair and then disappears. The repair shop owner recovers and reads Hunter's *private* emails, a few of which mention a possible meeting with his dad and is so alarmed, he contacts the FBI.

The FBI arranges to pick up the hard drives, but the computer repair shop owner takes a totally normal step of copying them. Once he realizes the FBI isn't doing anything with them, he calls up the most credible ex-Mayor on Earth and hands them the contents of these drives.

That totally credible ex-Mayor sits on them for months, then chooses to release them 3 weeks before the election. The mainstream media asks to independently verify their validity but said ex-Mayor does what all people trying to prove facts do and ignores these requests.

Is this how stupid we are now?

No one who does data recovery would read through thousands of personal emails, even if the computer is abandoned. You'd just wipe the drives clean and sell the computers used.

If these emails were as alarming as it's being pushed, Giuliani wouldn't have sat on them for months.

And if Giuliani wanted to prove their validity, he'd turn them over to forensic experts.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,452
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 04:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:34:39 PM
From Twitter:

So just so I follow this story:

Hunter Biden, who lives in Los Angeles, decides to fly 3000 miles across country, to drop off 3 MacBook Pros at a repair shop run by a blind guy who charges the insanely low price of $85.

He gets off the plane and drunk drives to the repair shop (because there aren't repair shops in LA). He drops them off, signs a contract for repair and then disappears. The repair shop owner recovers and reads Hunter's *private* emails, a few of which mention a possible meeting with his dad and is so alarmed, he contacts the FBI.

The FBI arranges to pick up the hard drives, but the computer repair shop owner takes a totally normal step of copying them. Once he realizes the FBI isn't doing anything with them, he calls up the most credible ex-Mayor on Earth and hands them the contents of these drives.

That totally credible ex-Mayor sits on them for months, then chooses to release them 3 weeks before the election. The mainstream media asks to independently verify their validity but said ex-Mayor does what all people trying to prove facts do and ignores these requests.

Is this how stupid we are now?

No one who does data recovery would read through thousands of personal emails, even if the computer is abandoned. You'd just wipe the drives clean and sell the computers used.

If these emails were as alarming as it's being pushed, Giuliani wouldn't have sat on them for months.

And if Giuliani wanted to prove their validity, he'd turn them over to forensic experts.

But other than that it sounds legit right?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,607
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 05:05:06 PM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:34:39 PM
From Twitter:

So just so I follow this story:

Hunter Biden, who lives in Los Angeles, decides to fly 3000 miles across country, to drop off 3 MacBook Pros at a repair shop run by a blind guy who charges the insanely low price of $85.

He gets off the plane and drunk drives to the repair shop (because there aren't repair shops in LA). He drops them off, signs a contract for repair and then disappears. The repair shop owner recovers and reads Hunter's *private* emails, a few of which mention a possible meeting with his dad and is so alarmed, he contacts the FBI.

The FBI arranges to pick up the hard drives, but the computer repair shop owner takes a totally normal step of copying them. Once he realizes the FBI isn't doing anything with them, he calls up the most credible ex-Mayor on Earth and hands them the contents of these drives.

That totally credible ex-Mayor sits on them for months, then chooses to release them 3 weeks before the election. The mainstream media asks to independently verify their validity but said ex-Mayor does what all people trying to prove facts do and ignores these requests.

Is this how stupid we are now?

No one who does data recovery would read through thousands of personal emails, even if the computer is abandoned. You'd just wipe the drives clean and sell the computers used.

If these emails were as alarming as it's being pushed, Giuliani wouldn't have sat on them for months.

And if Giuliani wanted to prove their validity, he'd turn them over to forensic experts.

Rudy Giuliani is Trump's cyber expert, don't forget. Because nothing screams Cyber Expert like a 76-year-old Nosferatu lookalike who screams on tv and butt-dials reporters.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,612
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 05:21:44 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:05:06 PM
Rudy Giuliani is Trump's cyber expert, don't forget. Because nothing screams Cyber Expert like a 76-year-old Nosferatu lookalike who screams on tv and butt-dials reporters.

His own daughter has urged people to vote for Biden.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 07:05:55 PM »
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/16/media/town-hall-ratings-biden-trump/index.html

Biden beat Trump in the ratings, that is not going to go down well.  ;D

Be claiming it's all fake of course.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,216
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4431 on: Today at 07:41:36 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:05:55 PM
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/16/media/town-hall-ratings-biden-trump/index.html

Biden beat Trump in the ratings, that is not going to go down well.  ;D

Be claiming it's all fake of course.

DONALD TRUMP. RATINGS LOSER.

LOSER.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4432 on: Today at 07:52:42 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 07:41:36 PM
DONALD TRUMP. RATINGS LOSER.

LOSER.

He lost out to Biden on ratings?  I did not expect that. :lmao

Sonuvabiatch is crumbling before our very eyes.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,855
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4433 on: Today at 08:11:43 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:52:42 PM
He lost out to Biden on ratings?  I did not expect that. :lmao

Sonuvabiatch is crumbling before our very eyes.

That's probably not a good thing. The more people that see Trump self destructing, the better.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4434 on: Today at 08:47:22 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:11:43 PM
That's probably not a good thing. The more people that see Trump self destructing, the better.

Disagree. When people hear that Biden got more viewers, they will realise the showman is crumbling. Plus, the news will send The Don into a new level of crazy mode that everyone will see.

It's not really about changing people's minds at the moment; it's more about solidifying the situation so that they are increasingly resolved to go out and vote.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4435 on: Today at 09:03:11 PM »
The topics for the final debate are Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

Drumpf is fucked,fully expect him to have a Covid relapse.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,216
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4436 on: Today at 09:04:48 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:03:11 PM
The topics for the final debate are Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

Drumpf is fucked,fully expect him to have a Covid relapse.

Crack open the Vodka and Popcorn for that one.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4437 on: Today at 09:23:19 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:03:11 PM
The topics for the final debate are Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership.

Drumpf is fucked,fully expect him to have a Covid relapse.

Would be good to have it canceled too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 