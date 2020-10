Oh my fucking god. He just tweeted this@realDonaldTrumpTwitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via@TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big TThis is what the piece says: it's an Onion-type pisstake