Tom Hanks you say?... Keep up mate:https://www.indy100.com/article/tom-hanks-tweets-trump-qanon-conspiracy-trafficking-9710011
Savannah Guthrie. Take a bow. That's how you moderate him
Oh my fucking god. He just tweeted this@realDonaldTrumpTwitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big Thttps://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr?amp=1This is what the piece says: it's an Onion-type pisstake
Claims from his press secretary that that tweet was sarcastic coming in 5,4...
You gotta know the farming details if you're running for office in Iowa...https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1316961857031327746
Nothing unsurprising here. We knew Trump would try to steal the show. Biden might be pedestrian, but I think most of us on here could go for some of that right now.
I'd vote for a cum bubble over the current twat.
Someone should add a poll to the thread - although almost anything or anyone would make a better president than Trump
