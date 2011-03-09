Seeing all the people at Trump's rallies I get a bit nervous that he might actually win it. I know what the polls say but they have been wrong before, countless of times. There is so much riding on these elections for the world, not only the USA. Biden will want to fix the relations with Europe and get the US back in there regarding climate change and equality.



What's to be nervous about in terms of his rallies? About 40% of the American electorate support him. Top that off with braindead supporters who would go to his rallies even if there was a zombie apocalypse and you'll inevitably get a large number of attendees who go to his rallies.I urge you to look at the millions upon millions of people who have already cast their votes in multiple states. Records have been shattered. People have waited up to 11 hours to enthusiastically vote, something which has never been seen before. Yes, it's a disgrace that anyone has to wait that long in order to exercise their civil duty but ask yourself this: would people who are happy with the status quo wait hours upon hours to cast their vote? Would we be seeing early voting numbers off the scale because the majority of people are happy with Trump's performance during the last four years? I don't really think so.