Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 151658 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4360 on: Yesterday at 04:34:52 PM »
A loser I know posted this on Facebook.  He's been railing about it the last 2 days:

"Boy, is it fortunate that Joe Biden will be part of a abcnews Town Hall tonight so he can finally put this Hunter business to rest. I would expect at least 1/3 of tonights special should be devoted to that topic with multiple questions and deep dives by our unbiased media."

I posted this response - expect to be blocked soon:

"Dont worry - Trump will have unabated time on NBC with no one to interrupt him either to tell us what a great job hes done controlling the virus hes known about since December, telling us about his Healthcare plan that hes promised us since 2016, the flood of Russian money he and every member of his family have accepted the last 4 years, and how hes the law and order President. One can only hope he doesnt overtly tell the KKK to mask up this time. Maybe the call to the Proud Boys wasnt loud enough after the last debate?"
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4361 on: Yesterday at 04:35:51 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:20:35 PM
I tried too. Nothing. I even tried some more creative searches. Still nothing. It will be cutting-edge conspiracy theory, do doubt. Can't wait for the explanation.
'They' have had them removed.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,415
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4362 on: Yesterday at 04:43:39 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 08:26:07 AM
Biden and the democrats are probably the most corrupt option for the USA. Trump does himself no favours and can be a wally but he is deffo the lesser of two evils. Read a verry insightful report about how feared he is by a certsin group as he wont go along with the forces who pull the strings behind the scene. In addition this exploitation 17 fiasco will open up american eyes to how psycopathic the previous regime was and the American people aee not falling for the Trump propaganda they srevseeing how callous the Democrats were with their own soldiers and the American public are not happy at all. Parebts of the killed Navy Seal 6 seem very close and determined to bring fown Obama regime.  So much noise and negative energy around these polls show how much of a power struggle is being played out across the world. My personal view is that any party the Clinton's represent should be given a wide berth.

He has form to be fair...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345024.msg17363299#msg17363299


 :spammer :mooncat :mooncat :shite: :shite:

Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,450
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4363 on: Yesterday at 04:48:16 PM »
Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4364 on: Yesterday at 04:55:20 PM »
Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4365 on: Yesterday at 04:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:48:16 PM
Wow. I need to get a coffee and enjoy this.

Quote
Covid stands for certification of vaccination ID...

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,450
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4366 on: Yesterday at 04:59:05 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:55:20 PM
YouTube bans QAnon, other conspiracy content that targets individuals

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/youtube-bans-qanon-other-conspiracy-content-targets-individuals-n1243525

It's a conspiracy!! Wait...

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:55:37 PM


Must be interesting to live your life constantly believing every conspiracy theory, it's very hard to wrap my head around.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,599
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4367 on: Yesterday at 05:05:41 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:10:50 AM
Also known as E17.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-wNhdjoF-6M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-wNhdjoF-6M</a>

You twat, despite not clicking on the video, I've got this playing in my head all day   ;D

It's not a Christmas song either, just because there's fake snow in the video.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,163
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4368 on: Yesterday at 05:05:44 PM »
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,710
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4369 on: Yesterday at 05:29:52 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:20:03 PM
Quinnipiac is always more pro-Biden/Dems than the consensus, but still a very nice result (probably indicates a +3 lead). The fact that Georgia is in play at all shows how much trouble Trump is in.

The RCP latest poll list today is very nice. A sea of Blue for general and senate.
The Dems will continue to control Congress, the question is by how much really. They are very slight favourites to also have a majority in the Senate. That one could go either way.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4370 on: Yesterday at 05:32:54 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:49:23 PM
Something's gotten to him over the last few weeks. Look at his previous posts and he comes across as a normal football supporter .

Over the last month or so he seems to have become conspiracy obsessed. I think Covid is having a bad effect on some people who,in previous centuries, would have gone on a pilgrimage to Rome or Mecca to ease their fears.


No excuses in todays world though is there,Drumpf and his puppets have tried and failed to find dirt on Obama,each time they've quietly moved on and started a new conspiracy.

Everyone knows what I think of anybody who supports the orange foundation wearing c*nt & I honesty hope that Floyd was just fishing,if he isn't then he's simply batshit crazy and openly supporting a racist which by association makes him a racist in my mind.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4371 on: Yesterday at 05:50:14 PM »
Biden raised a record $383m funding in Sept. He now has $432m in the bank.  CNN reporting.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,920
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4372 on: Yesterday at 05:52:26 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:48:16 PM
Wow. I need to get a coffee and enjoy this.

Wow.  For somebody who claims that they converse for a living and it's their job, his spelling makes my fucking eyes bleed. 

But I shouldn't judge - maybe they're dyslexic?
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4373 on: Yesterday at 05:57:39 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:49:23 PM
Something's gotten to him over the last few weeks. Look at his previous posts and he comes across as a normal football supporter .

Over the last month or so he seems to have become conspiracy obsessed. I think Covid is having a bad effect on some people who,in previous centuries, would have gone on a pilgrimage to Rome or Mecca to ease their fears.
I think a lots down to people being stuck indoors with not much to do so they are now spending time browsing the net, they start reading all these CT without knowing they are CT. I think people need to debate these opinions on forums like this to see if others think there's any merit to some of the stuff they read.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,599
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4374 on: Yesterday at 06:37:27 PM »
Let's not get too excited about the prospect of Lindsay Graham losing.

NEW: South Carolina

Trump: 49
Biden: 41

Graham: 46
Harrison: 40

But: there's a significant number of undecideds in the Senate race + Bledsoe is at 4

https://t.co/mz3y0nGg7K
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4375 on: Yesterday at 06:42:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:52:26 PM
Wow.  For somebody who claims that they converse for a living and it's their job, his spelling makes my fucking eyes bleed. 

But I shouldn't judge - maybe they're dyslexic?
He may do, but it doesn't mean that he's good at it.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson Prime Ministers for a living, and he's monumentally shite at that.

To be fair, Floydy could be using his phone and has fat fingers, was drunk, or having a breakdown after an 18-hour session commenting on Qanon Youtube videos. Lord knows what he'll do now during his forced withdrawal. ;)
Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 08:36:46 PM »
Quote
Trump tells the crowd he's doing his NBC town hall tonight. He says NBC is "the worst" and repeatedly insults them and host Savannah Guthrie. "I figured, what the hell, we get a free hour on television," Trump says.

https://twitter.com/feliciasonmez/status/1316800538072285185

Video - https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1316801357605675012
Offline LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 08:43:36 PM »
Seeing all the people at Trump's rallies I get a bit nervous that he might actually win it. I know what the polls say but they have been wrong before, countless of times. There is so much riding on these elections for the world, not only the USA. Biden will want to fix the relations with Europe and get the US back in there regarding climate change and equality.
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,616
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 09:04:23 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 08:36:46 PM
https://twitter.com/feliciasonmez/status/1316800538072285185

Video - https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1316801357605675012

It'd be fairly hilarious if NBC stacked the audience, it'd obviously make for better tv for them to see him getting hammered by the questions.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4379 on: Yesterday at 09:04:40 PM »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 08:43:36 PM
Seeing all the people at Trump's rallies I get a bit nervous that he might actually win it. I know what the polls say but they have been wrong before, countless of times. There is so much riding on these elections for the world, not only the USA. Biden will want to fix the relations with Europe and get the US back in there regarding climate change and equality.

What's to be nervous about in terms of his rallies? About 40% of the American electorate support him. Top that off with braindead supporters who would go to his rallies even if there was a zombie apocalypse and you'll inevitably get a large number of attendees who go to his rallies.

I urge you to look at the millions upon millions of people who have already cast their votes in multiple states. Records have been shattered. People have waited up to 11 hours to enthusiastically vote, something which has never been seen before. Yes, it's a disgrace that anyone has to wait that long in order to exercise their civil duty but ask yourself this: would people who are happy with the status quo wait hours upon hours to cast their vote? Would we be seeing early voting numbers off the scale because the majority of people are happy with Trump's performance during the last four years? I don't really think so.
Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4380 on: Yesterday at 09:20:10 PM »
 ::)

Quote
Given Mr. Trumps recent contraction of the coronavirus, NBC executives had made clear to his campaign that they needed independent proof that he would not be contagious  a tall order, since White House doctors had repeatedly declined to provide details on his health.

NBC officials persuaded the campaign to submit the presidents medical data to a clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, who conducted a review with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nations top infectious-disease expert.

The data was provided by the White House physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley. But the review amounted to the first quasi-independent assessment of Mr. Trumps condition  what NBC considered a small journalistic coup.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/15/business/media/nbc-town-hall-backlash.html
Offline LFCEmpire

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4381 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:04:40 PM
What's to be nervous about in terms of his rallies? About 40% of the American electorate support him. Top that off with braindead supporters who would go to his rallies even if there was a zombie apocalypse and you'll inevitably get a large number of attendees who go to his rallies.

I urge you to look at the millions upon millions of people who have already cast their votes in multiple states. Records have been shattered. People have waited up to 11 hours to enthusiastically vote, something which has never been seen before. Yes, it's a disgrace that anyone has to wait that long in order to exercise their civil duty but ask yourself this: would people who are happy with the status quo wait hours upon hours to cast their vote? Would we be seeing early voting numbers off the scale because the majority of people are happy with Trump's performance during the last four years? I don't really think so.

Good point you make there and I really hope you are correct.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,920
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4382 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:04:23 PM
It'd be fairly hilarious if NBC stacked the audience, it'd obviously make for better tv for them to see him getting hammered by the questions.

Considering what happened to Trump the last time he had a town hall just several weeks ago, you honestly don't need to "stack" the audience - it just doesn't have to be the unquestioning gaggle of slack jawed sycophants that Trump is usually used to dealing with. The man folds under the softest of soft-ball questions because he has no integrity whatsoever.

Of course, his campaign will claim the audience was stacked, but all it will be is normal Americans, which is something Trump doesn't normally face.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,415
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4383 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 PM »
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4384 on: Yesterday at 10:00:42 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:37:27 PM
Let's not get too excited about the prospect of Lindsay Graham losing.

NEW: South Carolina

Trump: 49
Biden: 41

Graham: 46
Harrison: 40

But: there's a significant number of undecideds in the Senate race + Bledsoe is at 4

https://t.co/mz3y0nGg7K

Bledsoe has already endorsed Graham, hasn't he?

Today at the conclusion of the ACB hearings, we have Diane Feinsten praising Graham's handling of the process and hugging him. She might as well as reached over and twisted the knife into Harrison's back.  A truly sickening spectacle.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4385 on: Yesterday at 10:17:21 PM »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 10:00:42 PM
Bledsoe has already endorsed Graham, hasn't he?

Today at the conclusion of the ACB hearings, we have Diane Feinsten praising Graham's handling of the process and hugging him. She might as well as reached over and twisted the knife into Harrison's back.  A truly sickening spectacle.

She's. 87.  :o

And people think Biden's old. Senator from California since 1992. She's everything that's wrong with Washington. Time to retire her. Unfortunately she just won her 5th term in 2018.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,611
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4386 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 PM »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Yesterday at 09:27:09 PM
Good point you make there and I really hope you are correct.

Here's a little example:

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/14/florida-swing-states-428893
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4387 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:17:21 PM
She's. 87.  :o

And people think Biden's old. Senator from California since 1992. She's everything that's wrong with Washington. Time to retire her. Unfortunately she just won her 5th term in 2018.
What's to say. Except, pitiful.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,109
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4388 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 PM »
Apparently Biden was on a plane with someone who tested positive for Covid 19 but he says he wasnt in close contact.

Fucking hell, isolate him quickly.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 02:17:52 AM »
I guess no one was enthralled by dueling town halls?
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 02:41:11 AM »
Savannah Guthrie. Take a bow. That's how you moderate him
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 03:15:04 AM »
Trump campaign statement about the Town Hall is truly something else

Quote
Even though the commission canceled the in-person debate that could have happened tonight, one occurred anyway, and President Trump soundly defeated NBCs Savannah Guthrie in her role as debate opponent and Joe Biden surrogate. President Trump masterfully handled Guthries attacks and interacted warmly and effectively with the voters in the room.

Over on ABC it was a completely different scene, as once again Biden was kept comfortable and away from any questions that might challenge him Americans can see that President Trump is leading the country, has built the economy to the best in the world once and is doing it again, and quite clearly has accomplished more in 47 months than Biden has in 47 years as a failed Washington politician.
Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4392 on: Today at 03:27:25 AM »
Townhalls are bad for Trump. If he gets a tough question his first instinct is just to attack the person asking it. He can do it with Media and Political opponents but if does it with average people he looks like a tit.

He isn't able to answer questions because he is not very articulate and has a vocabulary of a 3rd grader.
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • Justice.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4393 on: Today at 07:16:17 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:17:52 AM
I guess no one was enthralled by dueling town halls?

I thought it made an interesting contrast but no idea how, say, the 40% of North Carolina's voters who think Biden has dementia would have viewed it. Thought the moderator for Trump's town hall did pretty well in trying to push against the torrent of lies, and you could see Trump getting increasingly irate about it. Also amused by the woman who told him he had a nice smile and got him to suddenly declare a previously well hidden love for DACA. Biden was competent from what I saw of it.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,710
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4394 on: Today at 09:31:29 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:15:04 AM
Trump campaign statement about the Town Hall is truly something else
Sounds like something you would hear from Pyongyang.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,599
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4395 on: Today at 09:39:55 AM »


So Trump's official position as from his senior adviser is 'The universally beloved Mr Rogers?  Fuck that guy'.

Can't wait to see them attack Tom Hanks and Betty White next.

Honestly, they're making Ross Perot's 1992 campaign look like an exemplar of a faultless, well-run campaign.  I honestly think they're tanking for draft picks or something.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,920
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4396 on: Today at 10:04:06 AM »
Nothing unsurprising here. We knew Trump would try to steal the show. Biden might be pedestrian, but I think most of us on here could go for some of that right now.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
