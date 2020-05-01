I don't disagree that Buttigieg is an exceptional talent (in particular, in straight politicking and debate). My point being, why aren't there more politicians capable of this? It seems like a core skill (or should be) for a politician. Frankly, I think there are a number of people just from this Current Affairs board at RAWK who would probably do better than most politicians at arguing a point or shutting down (shameful) nonsense from the media or other politicians.
Politics is just not a lucrative career choice specially when just starting up. Its a thankless job, with little to no job security. Most politicians at local level (Councilors and Mayors etc.) don't earn a lot. It also doesn't always reward good honest people. There is a high barrier to entry.
If you have those skills you mention, you can succeed in a number of different career paths in private sector. That's why a lot of good people with amazing leadership skills never enter politics. Its also the reason why you see very few young leaders in all major political parties.
Even people who are passionate about public service often end up in other avenues like working for NGO's.