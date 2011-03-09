I'm still waiting for someone to burn down the Reichstag and for the Democrats to be blamed.



Something like this will be being planned.



I'm fairly certain that Trump open demanding Barr indict Obama, Biden, Pelosi and Clinton this morning (or there would consequences) was the deranged one letting the late October surprise out of the bag. Rounding up one's political opponents just before the election is straight from Putin's playbook.Now they'll have to go direct to defenestration.Note that Barr later spent almost no breath at all on condemning an actual right wing terrorist plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, and plenty of time on Buttery Males.