US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 06:27:03 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:52:03 PM
Oof, Mayor Pete destroying Trump on Fox here.....

https://twitter.com/PeteButtigieg/status/1314212949255319556

There's another one he did which was razor sharp. The silence after he stops is lovely.

https://twitter.com/nerdypursuit/status/1313994796218880001
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 06:43:44 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:27:03 PM
There's another one he did which was razor sharp. The silence after he stops is lovely.

https://twitter.com/nerdypursuit/status/1313994796218880001

Having to use my VPN a lot these days for this sort of stuff.  Oddly enough I've seen an increasing number of such tweets as unavailable in the UK.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 07:10:31 PM
Trump wants to move the debates back a week now. Biden should just tell him to fuck off.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 07:18:39 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:43:44 PM
Having to use my VPN a lot these days for this sort of stuff.  Oddly enough I've seen an increasing number of such tweets as unavailable in the UK.

Oh sorry Red Berry, it's not being flagged up as that for me. Will try to find alternative sites though if I can. Can't think of a reason why you'd be different to me with that though. 
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 07:21:34 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:43:44 PM
Having to use my VPN a lot these days for this sort of stuff.  Oddly enough I've seen an increasing number of such tweets as unavailable in the UK.

Works for me without VPN.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 07:40:29 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:18:39 PM
Oh sorry Red Berry, it's not being flagged up as that for me. Will try to find alternative sites though if I can. Can't think of a reason why you'd be different to me with that though.

Not your fault mate, Just noticed that I'm getting that a lot lately with twitter links on here and thought it was odd.  I can watch them with my VPN on though.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 07:41:30 PM
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 07:10:31 PM
Trump wants to move the debates back a week now. Biden should just tell him to fuck off.

'Course he does.  He wants everything on his terms, and demanding free rein to spew his lies unchallenged.  He'll object to any potential form of outside control that he would deem as interference.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 07:45:50 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:43:44 PM
Having to use my VPN a lot these days for this sort of stuff.  Oddly enough I've seen an increasing number of such tweets as unavailable in the UK.

Just refresh the page a few times and itll work
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 07:49:07 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:41:30 PM
'Course he does.  He wants everything on his terms, and demanding free rein to spew his lies unchallenged.  He'll object to any potential form of outside control that he would deem as interference.

Well - he "won" the last debate. So he says.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:43:44 PM
Having to use my VPN a lot these days for this sort of stuff.  Oddly enough I've seen an increasing number of such tweets as unavailable in the UK.
Showed up for me too. However...

I regularly have problems with Twitter pages stating, 'Unavailable to you', or some such. However, it is a bug of some kind. One, two or more refreshes usually clears it up. Yes, I think it caught me out one or twice a few weeks ago until I somehow realised that it is a bug.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 07:59:41 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:43:49 PM
I don't know, it just occurred to me today after listening to someone's comments while they watched the tv news in work. He was obviously a Trump man so I put him on the spot and asked him. He denied it. Admittedly this was over here in the UK, but it made me think.

I get what you're saying - not sure it'll move the needle though. But yeah, anyone who tells me they don't want to talk about politics, it's all so stupid, both sides suck - they're voting Trump. They just don't want to talk about it, justify it, or have people know their deep dark secret.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 08:02:42 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM
Showed up for me too. However...

I regularly have problems with Twitter pages stating, 'Unavailable to you', or some such. However, it is a bug of some kind. One, two or more refreshes usually clears it up. Yes, I think it caught me out one or twice a few weeks ago until I somehow realised that it is a bug.

Yeah, I've had the "something went wrong" message before and I cleared that up just by refreshing.  Next time I'll just try that. :)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 08:04:59 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:27:03 PM
There's another one he did which was razor sharp. The silence after he stops is lovely.

https://twitter.com/nerdypursuit/status/1313994796218880001

I saw that one. He's really bright and just nails it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 08:06:51 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:02:42 PM
Yeah, I've had the "something went wrong" message before and I cleared that up just by refreshing.  Next time I'll just try that. :)
Yeah, it is not the 'something went wrong' message. I forget the exact phrasing, but it strongly implied that I do not have the necessary permissions to access the page. I assumed - erroneously - that it was a private tweet of some kind.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 08:10:22 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:04:59 PM
I saw that one. He's really bright and just nails it.
And, it is so simple really. It just demonstrates the inadequacy of most politicians when we have to highlight a 'stand out' moment like that. Politics is so fucking dumb these days (in the UK and US).
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 08:20:18 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:10:22 PM
And, it is so simple really. It just demonstrates the inadequacy of most politicians when we have to highlight a 'stand out' moment like that. Politics is so fucking dumb these days (in the UK and US).

In fairness, he's got a real skill in nailing his talking points and hitting the below the belt while seeming reasonable. Can see why he was chosen to play Pence for Harris' debate prep as Pence does the same thing in only a slightly different way. (How to rile Buttigieg fans...)
Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 08:23:19 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:06:51 PM
Yeah, it is not the 'something went wrong' message. I forget the exact phrasing, but it strongly implied that I do not have the necessary permissions to access the page. I assumed - erroneously - that it was a private tweet of some kind.

Yeah, I've had both.  I thought it's a little bit like when Youtube has country restrictions on it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 08:30:04 PM
Good to see the right wing has started the racial attacks on Harris in full since they have very little else.

Greg Murphy - Rep from NC had to quickly delete a tweet today.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:59:31 PM by newterp
Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 08:39:54 PM
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:30:04 PM
Good to the right wing has started the racial attacks on Harris in full since they have very little else.

Greg Murphy - Rep from NC had to quickly delete a tweet today.

Not so quick that it wasn't screencapped I'll bet! ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:38:36 PM
Honestly, if he's holding a rally the best thing Biden might do and let him have the night free to spend 10 minutes about flushing toilets and water pressure and another 15 minutes on how slippery the ramp was at West Point. People in the Midwest just can't get enough of those stories.

Not fully convinced, but the circled part is what happened to how GOP voters thought of him when he skipped a debate in the 2016 primaries so it's definitely a good point in favour of just letting him do whatever.



(via Prof. John Sides' twitter)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 09:38:29 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:39:54 PM
Not so quick that it wasn't screencapped I'll bet! ;D

Oh you bet right.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4141 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:38:29 PM
Oh you bet right.



We picked some dude because he was orange and white?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4142 on: Yesterday at 10:02:14 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:38:29 PM
Oh you bet right.



Excuse my ignorance but what does the QT mean at the end?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4143 on: Yesterday at 10:06:37 PM
Quote tweet.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4144 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 PM
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4145 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:02:14 PM
Excuse my ignorance but what does the QT mean at the end?

'Cutie' like 'cutie pie'. He thinks Pence is hot.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4146 on: Yesterday at 10:50:51 PM
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:47:26 PM
'Cutie' like 'cutie pie'. He thinks Pence is hot.
Especially with that fly trapped by his hairspray.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4147 on: Yesterday at 11:20:31 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:50:51 PM
Especially with that fly trapped by his hairspray.

Well it was a pretty fly, for a white guy.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4148 on: Today at 12:51:39 AM
I'm still waiting for someone to burn down the Reichstag and for the Democrats to be blamed.

Something like this will be being planned.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4149 on: Today at 01:31:44 AM
Superb


Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:52:03 PM
Oof, Mayor Pete destroying Trump on Fox here.....

https://twitter.com/PeteButtigieg/status/1314212949255319556


Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:27:03 PM
There's another one he did which was razor sharp. The silence after he stops is lovely.

https://twitter.com/nerdypursuit/status/1313994796218880001
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4150 on: Today at 02:25:34 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:39 AM
I'm still waiting for someone to burn down the Reichstag and for the Democrats to be blamed.

Something like this will be being planned.

I'm fairly certain that Trump open demanding Barr indict Obama, Biden, Pelosi and Clinton this morning (or there would consequences) was the deranged one letting the late October surprise out of the bag. Rounding up one's political opponents just before the election is straight from Putin's playbook.

Now they'll have to go direct to defenestration.

Note that Barr later spent almost no breath at all on condemning an actual right wing terrorist plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, and plenty of time on Buttery Males.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
Reply #4151 on: Today at 03:06:04 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:39 AM
I'm still waiting for someone to burn down the Reichstag and for the Democrats to be blamed.

Something like this will be being planned.
Will a plot to abduct the Governor of Michigan and overthrow the state government due until the false flag operation gets here?
