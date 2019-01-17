Pence was asked how he would specifically replace medicare, he reverted to the previous question about SOCTUS and tried to put Harris on the back-foot about packing the court. She engaged but should have simply said don't ask me questions, you answer this question.



I loved that she interrupted the final question to put a record straight though, and insisted on getting her point out.



What the fuck was all the sneezing about in the background when the last Q was made?



Conversely to Trumps demeanour and attitude, Pence's is evil is calmer. I hope the US is alert to the perniciousness of this lapdog.



You always wonder if someone could have done a bit better but Harris smashed Pence. Pence was weak, he dodged and lied his way through the entire debate.

