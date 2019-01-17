« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 138134 times)

Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 02:58:04 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:54:08 AM
My epidemiology social media feed has jumped into the political feed. Something about Pence's eye being very pink and a potential sign that he's not in peak health.

Both his eyes looked bloodshot right as it began. Trump will still probably tweet that Biden should get drugs-tested before the next debate though.
Offline newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 03:01:10 AM »
When will the first non-lie be told by Pence.
Offline Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 03:02:53 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:58:04 AM
Both his eyes looked bloodshot right as it began. Trump will still probably tweet that Biden should get drugs-tested before the next debate though.

Ta. My stream isn't good enough to really see anything but a bit of red in his left eye and only seen shitty screenshots otherwise.
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 03:06:26 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:01:10 AM
When will the first non-lie be told by Pence.

Probably when God quotes the ninth commandment to him at his judgement, and he mutters "I. Am. Fucked. Mother?!"
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 03:07:05 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:01:10 AM
When will the first non-lie be told by Pence.

I'm not quoting directly but when he said "We've done more for the enviornment than anyone else" and "our land and water is cleaner than it has ever been before" if you were taking shots for every lie you'd be braindead just for that alone.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 03:09:11 AM »
Pence gets asked a question and uses it to respond to something from 5 minutes ago. Rinse and repeat.
Offline skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 03:10:09 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:01:10 AM
When will the first non-lie be told by Pence.

I'm still waiting for him to even answer a question.

"Thank you for the question.  Now, let me drone on about something totally different."
Offline sunny_LFC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 03:11:14 AM »
Harris has been good
Offline oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 03:11:37 AM »
Harris," 20 million people could loose health coverage."
If that's true then only a d/head would vote for Trump knowing the situation right now with Covid.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 03:12:00 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:10:09 AM
I'm still waiting for him to even answer a question.

"Thank you for the question.  Now, let me drone on about something totally different."

"Thank you for that, Susan. In regards to healthcare, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to fund abortions up until babies are born. Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a great Christian who deserves to be nominated to the court."
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 03:19:04 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:11:37 AM
Harris," 20 million people could loose health coverage."
If that's true then only a d/head would vote for Trump knowing the situation right now with Covid.

It is true, and yet the deplorables who would be most affected by it will still vote for their God Emperor because it will own the libs.

Alternatively, if the Senate is won by the Democratic Party, Senator Bernie Sanders will be Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Tough choices ahead.
Offline kavah

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 03:19:54 AM »
The Fly on his head  ;D
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 03:20:59 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:19:54 AM
The Fly on his head  ;D

Highlight of the night  ;D
Offline newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 03:23:36 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:19:54 AM
The Fly on his head  ;D

Flies like to swarm around shit.
Offline oldfordie

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 03:29:31 AM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 03:19:04 AM
It is true, and yet the deplorables who would be most affected by it will still vote for their God Emperor because it will own the libs.

Alternatively, if the Senate is won by the Democratic Party, Senator Bernie Sanders will be Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Tough choices ahead.
I see, so the god fearing lot will vote to make sure the weak and humble pay for their own health care and not bum off the god fearing tax payers.
Offline skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 03:30:12 AM »
And yet again, no response from Pence.  This time on the peaceful transfer of power question.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 03:33:09 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:30:12 AM
And yet again, no response from Pence.  This time on the peaceful transfer of power question.

He's dodged questions all night long. Press Trump long enough and at least he'll give you an answer, even if it's a complete fabrication. Pence squirms his way around them, the slimey fuck.
Offline skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 03:45:09 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:33:09 AM
He's dodged questions all night long. Press Trump long enough and at least he'll give you an answer, even if it's a complete fabrication. Pence squirms his way around them, the slimey fuck.

And the moderator just moves on.  I get that she has to get through a set of questions in a limited time (which is really difficult), but it just makes it easy for someone like Pence to avoid answering and stall with platitudes and misdirections.  Even the tough questions with good set-up end up going unanswered.
Offline Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 03:49:47 AM »
Quote from: sunny_LFC on Today at 03:11:14 AM
Harris has been good

Thought so too. Didn't try to upstage the candidate himself, showed she knew details on things she wanted to talk about. Was interesting the subtext to the two. Pence was 'MAGA hats assemble', which is a bit weird for a campaign which seems to be trailing quite so much unless they're fearing a total meltdown, while Harris seemed to be aiming more for 'we have a plan, put Biden in the White House to start clearing up the mess'.
Offline telekon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 03:51:44 AM »
Did anyone see the fly who made a home on Pence's head?

Anyway, I though Harris did fine, but I thought she could be more sharp in referencing the utter and total disaster Trump/Pence has been.
Her talk on what she did in her legal career was not really interesting or important in comparison.
I liked her "I'm talking... okay?".

Pence creepily comes across as sane and neighbourly. Of course it's a mask, but he has a pleasant appearance; like WP said in the afterwords, he has a way with cameras and such. He kept answering the last question though and kept talking even though he was repeatedly told his time was up. Made him look like a total muppet and bully.
Offline telekon

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 03:58:20 AM »
Biden's fly.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EwVRqKhM9Gg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EwVRqKhM9Gg</a>


Cosmic timing that it lands when he says "it's a great insult".

Was like watching a new sequel to The Omen right there.  Sign from Satan.  :lmao

Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 04:00:50 AM »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:51:44 AM
Did anyone see the fly who made a home on Pence's head?

Anyway, I though Harris did fine, but I thought she could be more sharp in referencing the utter and total disaster Trump/Pence has been.
Her talk on what she did in her legal career was not really interesting or important in comparison.
I liked her "I'm talking... okay?".

Pence creepily comes across as sane and neighbourly. Of course it's a mask, but he has a pleasant appearance; like WP said in the afterwords, he has a way with cameras and such. He kept answering the last question though and kept talking even though he was repeatedly told his time was up. Made him look like a total muppet and bully.

I think it's by design. Attack when you need to but don't make it the highlight of your performance. Biden also looked as though he "missed" more than a few opportunities to attack Trump, but it didn't matter. He brought himself down. Pence did the same, albeit in a far more collected and cool manner. Pence barely answered anything tonight and I think that's telling.
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 04:01:20 AM »
I thought Senator Harris did extremely well.

Whether we like it or not, women in politics have a huge barrier to overcome in order to avoid being seen as 'pushy', 'overbearing', or too assertive. Whilst most of us would have liked to see her destroy Pence as a prosecutor, I think that would have had a negative impact politically. There aren't very many undecideds left, but no need to risk alienating any of them (or the elderly demographic who are currently breaking for Biden) by humiliating an empty old shirt.

Pence embarrassed himself quite enough. Harris looked presidential and measured. Oh, and the fly was the best political metaphor ever.
Online GreatEx

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 04:02:14 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:07:05 AM
"We've done more for the enviornment than anyone else"

This part is true, provided you don't specify whether it's good things or bad things.
Offline sunny_LFC

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 04:08:31 AM »
She did about as well as Biden did against Paul Ryan 8 years ago

And far far better than Tim Kaine vs pence 4 years ago. He was the wrong guy for an already wrong candidate. She wouldve pulled that off with warren or Bernie as her vp
Offline Giono

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 04:16:59 AM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:38:34 AM
It's absolutely bizarre to this non-American how promising to continue fracking is apparently a vote winner.

Rural Pennsylvania.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 05:19:30 AM »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 03:58:20 AM
Biden's fly.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EwVRqKhM9Gg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EwVRqKhM9Gg</a>


Cosmic timing that it lands when he says "it's a great insult".

Was like watching a new sequel to The Omen right there.  Sign from Satan.  :lmao

Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4067 on: Today at 07:03:44 AM »
Its amazing what gets taken away from tv debates like this.


The lasting thing that will stuck in peoples memory from this one is a fly landing on Pence. Pence is a man who no one really likes and now hes a figure of fun.  Thats the debate lost on the grounds of a fly.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 07:24:27 AM »
Not a big fan of Harris due to her tenure as a Prosecutor/AG and in particular her stance on wrongful convictions but glad she did well tonight. Anything that helps oust that racist, meglomaniac is good in my eyes.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/17/opinion/kamala-harris-criminal-justice.html
Offline thejbs

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4069 on: Today at 07:45:01 AM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:19:54 AM
The Fly on his head  ;D

Literally his only black friend.
Offline John C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4070 on: Today at 08:34:51 AM »
Pence was asked how he would specifically replace medicare, he reverted to the previous question about SOCTUS and tried to put Harris on the back-foot about packing the court. She engaged but should have simply said don't ask me questions, you answer this question.

I loved that she interrupted the final question to put a record straight though, and insisted on getting her point out.

What the fuck was all the sneezing about in the background when the last Q was made?

Conversely to Trumps demeanour and attitude, Pence's is evil is calmer. I hope the US is alert to the perniciousness of this lapdog.

You always wonder if someone could have done a bit better but Harris smashed Pence. Pence was weak, he dodged and lied his way through the entire debate.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4071 on: Today at 08:40:12 AM »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CRP7hbtyBKM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CRP7hbtyBKM</a>
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4072 on: Today at 08:47:10 AM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:38:34 AM
It's absolutely bizarre to this non-American how promising to continue fracking is apparently a vote winner.

Tbf America is so huge that fracking is possible in areas that wont cause inconvenience to nearby communities. That doesn't mean there aren't other serious environmental concerns though.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4073 on: Today at 09:00:25 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:03:44 AM
Its amazing what gets taken away from tv debates like this.


The lasting thing that will stuck in peoples memory from this one is a fly landing on Pence. Pence is a man who no one really likes and now hes a figure of fun.  Thats the debate lost on the grounds of a fly.

I think these debates are being defined by candidates trying not to lose rather than trying to win. Easy openings of attack are passed up because they dont want fluff it and have it being next day's talking point. So the fly becomes the show stealer. They do like their corpses after all.

Still it will reflect worse on Pence for those who need convincing. I didn't watch it but it doesn't sound like he made his case very well.
Online Libertine

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4074 on: Today at 09:06:13 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:00:25 AM
I think these debates are being defined by candidates trying not to lose rather than trying to win. Easy openings of attack are passed up because they dont want fluff it and have it being next day's talking point. So the fly becomes the show stealer. They do like their corpses after all.

Still it will reflect worse on Pence for those who need convincing. I didn't watch it but it doesn't sound like he made his case very well.

If nobody wins a debate, the guy 10 points down in the polls is the one who most definitely loses it.
Online Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4075 on: Today at 09:09:17 AM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:06:13 AM
If nobody wins a debate, the guy 10 points down in the polls is the one who most definitely loses it.

Exactly. Which is one of the reasons Trump at least was all guns blazing. Pence is not a risk taker though.
