US 2020 Election - Primary Season

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2960 on: July 19, 2020, 11:41:58 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 19, 2020, 09:33:27 PM
To be fair, when asked "What do you think is more important - (trying to control the spread of the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy), or (trying to restart the economy, even if it hurts efforts to control the spread of the virus)?", 63% said controlling the spread vs 33% trying to restart the economy.

See Q16. - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v1clZFRQX3VBvmMLwv26Pzgv7wb19phCHTABTQ-HRtU/edit

We can all start calling Gnurglan "33%..."
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2961 on: July 20, 2020, 12:02:50 AM
The 46th President of the United States is currently having a breakdown.I really dislike the bloke but it's hard not to feel something,any other family but the Kardashians would be helping him.


https://twitter.com/AhmedBaba_/status/1284981140277932035
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2962 on: July 20, 2020, 12:24:17 AM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 20, 2020, 12:02:50 AM
The 46th President of the United States is currently having a breakdown.I really dislike the bloke but it's hard not to feel something,any other family but the Kardashians would be helping him.


https://twitter.com/AhmedBaba_/status/1284981140277932035

If he wasn't lying about being diagnosed with bipolar, then someone who cares about him should really be just checking he's on his mood stabilisers and suggesting dialling down a bit and having his pdoc have a chat with him.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2963 on: July 20, 2020, 12:33:12 AM
Quote from: Zeb on July 20, 2020, 12:24:17 AM
If he wasn't lying about being diagnosed with bipolar, then someone who cares about him should really be just checking he's on his mood stabilisers and suggesting dialling down a bit and having his pdoc have a chat with him.

He said that he would give any woman who didn't go through with an abortion $50k a year and he also said that Africa will give $1m to any mother who was worth less than $5m   ;D


Africa is one hell of a generous country.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2964 on: July 20, 2020, 09:36:56 AM
Quote from: Zeb on July 20, 2020, 12:24:17 AM
If he wasn't lying about being diagnosed with bipolar, then someone who cares about him should really be just checking he's on his mood stabilisers and suggesting dialling down a bit and having his pdoc have a chat with him.

He said ages ago he doesn't take his meds as it hinders his creativity.

Obviously most people don't know what he's going to do or say until he's in front of crowd. However, someone close to him should have copped on something was going to go off the rails when he asked for bullet proof vest and got someone to shave 2020 into his head.

Thankfully the only thing todays episode did was more than likely closed the door on him or a Kardashian ever becoming POTUS.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2965 on: July 20, 2020, 10:35:47 AM
Oh dear, Joe Biden doesn not seem smart enough to do this thing, doesn't he?


The incumbent orange will be a better street fighter and will smash Biden's social media game. Democrats only hope is to forensically destroy Trump's record of dealing with Covid. The Maga brigade will not listen though...
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2966 on: July 20, 2020, 11:15:10 AM
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 20, 2020, 10:35:47 AM
Oh dear, Joe Biden doesn not seem smart enough to do this thing, doesn't he?


The incumbent orange will be a better street fighter and will smash Biden's social media game. Democrats only hope is to forensically destroy Trump's record of dealing with Covid. The Maga brigade will not listen though...

Have you seen the polls?
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2967 on: July 20, 2020, 11:20:16 AM
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 20, 2020, 10:35:47 AM
Oh dear, Joe Biden doesn not seem smart enough to do this thing, doesn't he?


The incumbent orange will be a better street fighter and will smash Biden's social media game. Democrats only hope is to forensically destroy Trump's record of dealing with Covid. The Maga brigade will not listen though...

And they won't be enough to re-elect him. As for Biden's social media game, I'd say it's going pretty well so far. They've raised enough cash in the coffers and seem to have hired competent people. Not to mention the TV ads they're putting out. His message is one of hope and optimism for the future with steady plans, while the only message coming out of Trump's campaign in the form of Twitter, TV ads, social media, and the fat c*nt himself is one of doom and fear mongering. Which is ironic in itself given the state he's put the country in.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2968 on: July 20, 2020, 11:42:26 AM
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 20, 2020, 10:35:47 AM
Oh dear, Joe Biden doesn not seem smart enough to do this thing, doesn't he?


The incumbent orange will be a better street fighter and will smash Biden's social media game. Democrats only hope is to forensically destroy Trump's record of dealing with Covid. The Maga brigade will not listen though...


Fuck the magats,at this moment in time Biden will be keeping all the juicy stuff held back plus he isn't having to do many ads as the anti-drumpf republicans are doing them for him.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2969 on: July 20, 2020, 12:27:12 PM
No one can do an attack ad quite like a Republican, so The Lincoln Project is doing a fine job against Trump. Leaves Biden and Super-Pac 43 free to concentrate on the positive messaging.

Trump's only weapon is to claim it'd be worse under Biden; that he's coming for your guns, your cops and your tax dollars so that he can give free health care and abortions to illegal immigrants.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2970 on: July 20, 2020, 01:04:05 PM
Painful watching that from Kanye West. Used to absolutely love the guy (not just the musician) pre-2008 - since then it's like watching a tragedy unfold.

Hope he gets the help he needs.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2971 on: July 20, 2020, 02:01:33 PM
Quote from: GinKop on July 20, 2020, 01:04:05 PM
Painful watching that from Kanye West. Used to absolutely love the guy (not just the musician) pre-2008 - since then it's like watching a tragedy unfold.

Hope he gets the help he needs.

It's the celebrity culture at work I guess.  It can take you years of hard work to fix yourself.  I suppose when you're famous and probably already feeling insecure there's a worry that by the time you come back nobody will even remember you, and it was the adoration of fans that is/was keeping you going. 

You have to get to a position where you're okay with people not being arsed about you, because you are now so grounded and settled that it doesn't really matter.

There's a big stigma attached to mental health medication, that it will affect us or rewire us and we wont be us anymore.  It's a fear of the unknown probably.  I tried them again earlier this year but binned them off because I gained 20 pounds.  No point in anti-depressant related weight gain when you have body dysmorphia, but then I'm probably not at Kanye's level of dysfunction either.

When you're in a situation like that you have to take a time out and focus on getting better.  Sometimes you only need meds in the short term, but not always.  But after you get used to them there's every chance you can be just as creative, even in the long term.

If it's true that he refuses meds because it ruins his creativity then he has to decide which is more important to - creativity or being emotionally stable. 
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2972 on: July 20, 2020, 02:21:32 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on July 20, 2020, 11:20:16 AM
And they won't be enough to re-elect him. As for Biden's social media game, I'd say it's going pretty well so far. They've raised enough cash in the coffers and seem to have hired competent people. Not to mention the TV ads they're putting out. His message is one of hope and optimism for the future with steady plans, while the only message coming out of Trump's campaign in the form of Twitter, TV ads, social media, and the fat c*nt himself is one of doom and fear mongering. Which is ironic in itself given the state he's put the country in.

I really hope you are right, this is positive news indeed.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2973 on: July 20, 2020, 03:43:45 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on July 20, 2020, 12:27:12 PM
No one can do an attack ad quite like a Republican, so The Lincoln Project is doing a fine job against Trump. Leaves Biden and Super-Pac 43 free to concentrate on the positive messaging.

Trump's only weapon is to claim it'd be worse under Biden; that he's coming for your guns, your cops and your tax dollars so that he can give free health care and abortions to illegal immigrants.

Love what TLP is doing.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2974 on: July 20, 2020, 04:00:23 PM
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention for Joe Biden, AP source says

Quote
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party's divergent and often warring factions. As the closing stretch of the campaign nears, that effort will expand to include Republicans disaffected with President Donald Trump.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican and frequent Trump critic, has been approached and is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Biden's behalf next month, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss strategy. Kasich is among a handful of high-profile Republicans likely to become more active in supporting Biden in the fall.

https://eu.cincinnati.com/story/news/2020/07/20/john-kasich-speak-democratic-national-convention-joe-biden-ap-source-says/5470371002/
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2975 on: July 20, 2020, 10:35:33 PM
Biden pledges to overturn Trump's travel ban initially on majority Muslim countries

Quote
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to overturn President Trump's travel ban that initially targeted majority Muslim countries on his first day in office if elected president.

Muslim communities were the first to feel Donald Trumps assault on Black and brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban, Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said while addressing Emgage Action's virtual Million Muslim Votes Summit.

That fight was the opening barrage in what has been nearly four years of constant pressure and insults, and attacks against Muslim American communities," he continued.

Quote
Biden went on to hit Trump's treatment of the Muslim community, saying he was responsible for the rise of Islamaphobia in the U.S.

Donald Trump has fanned the flames of hate in this country across the board through his words, his policies, his appointments, his deeds and he continues to fan those flames, Biden said. Under this administration, weve seen an unconscionable rise in Islamophobia.

The former vice president's remarks came shortly after Emgage Action formally endorsed Biden in a letter to supporters.

Emgage Action is the largest Muslim political group in the country and endorsed former Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the primary.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/508183-biden-pledges-to-overturn-trumps-travel-ban-initially-on-majority-muslim
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2976 on: July 20, 2020, 11:58:42 PM
Rupert Murdoch’s son and daughter-in-law drop more than $2 million to help elect Biden and Democrats

Quote
Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch's son and daughter-in-law are two of the biggest backers of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign, federal filings show.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Murdoch each contributed $615,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The Biden Victory Fund splits donations between Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and 26 state parties. The couple has also contributed to other candidates aiming to unseat Republicans. Kathryn Murdoch is "increasingly giving to Democrats this cycle, including $1 million to help Senate Democrats," The Washington Post reported.

James Murdoch has long been the more liberal of the conservative media mogul's sons, backing Democrats like former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic primary. He and his wife also issued a statement earlier this year criticizing his father's outlets over climate change denial.

James Murdoch told The New Yorker last year that "there are views I really disagree with on Fox." He also discussed internal family tension, revealing that there are "periods" of time when he and his father do not talk.

The couple are not the only Murdochs to back Biden. Rupert Murdoch's wife Jerry Hall sent a $500 check to Biden's campaign in May after previously donating $1,000 to Buttigieg in the primary.

Rupert Murdoch himself has been fairly quiet this campaign cycle, though he has made several donations to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The media mogul has reportedly soured on Trump's chances of winning re-election as polls show Biden surging ahead.

"Rupert thinks Trump is going to crash and burn," a person who spoke to Murdoch about the election told Vanity Fair's Gabe Sherman. "It's a clear-eyed assessment, just based on just looking at the news."

The newly-released FEC filings show that numerous wealthy donors powered the Biden Victory Fund to an $86.4 million haul in its first 68 days. The fund can receive donations up to $620,600, with Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskowitz and Twilio co-founder Jeff Lawson among the maximum donors.

Several Republicans contributed to Biden's fundraising operation, including former California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman, who donated $500,000.

Prominent Democratic donor George Soros also contributed $500,000, while Walt Disney Chairman Bob Iger and filmmaker Steven Spielberg each gave $250,000. Former Democratic presidential rival Tom Steyer donated $360,000, and former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker gave another $300,000.

The fund was launched after Biden officially clinched enough delegates to secure the nomination. The fund, Biden's campaign and the DNC raised a total of $282 million between April and June compared to a $262 million haul by Trump's operation.

https://www.salon.com/2020/07/16/rupert-murdochs-son-and-daughter-in-law-drop-more-than-2-million-to-help-elect-biden-and-democrats/
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 12:07:46 AM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on July 20, 2020, 11:58:42 PM
Rupert Murdochs son and daughter-in-law drop more than $2 million to help elect Biden and Democrats

https://www.salon.com/2020/07/16/rupert-murdochs-son-and-daughter-in-law-drop-more-than-2-million-to-help-elect-biden-and-democrats/



That's called hedging your bets!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 12:19:55 AM
Whatever could be next?! Soros wiring tens of millions to Democrats from his secret underground volcano lair? They're already stealing the election!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 12:34:28 AM
In other campaign funding news

Ilhan Omar has paid new husband’s consulting firm $878,000, filings show
By Ebony BowdenJuly 7, 2020 | 6:17pm | Updated

Quote
WASHINGTON — Rep. Ilhan Omar has continued quietly funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to her new husband’s consulting film, including a $189,000 windfall in March — just weeks after they announced they had tied the knot, campaign data shows.

The payments between the Minneapolis Democratic congresswoman and Tim Mynett prompted at least one ethics complaint in 2019 after The Post first revealed allegations — made by Mynett’s then-wife in her divorce filing — that Omar was having an affair with the member of her political consulting team, who was at the time married to another woman. Omar was married to her second husband at the time.

But that doesn’t appear to have stopped the now-married couple, with Mynett’s E Street Group collecting $292,814.99 from his wife’s campaign this year for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and research services, according to the Federal Election Commission filings.

In total, Mynett has received a whopping $878,930.65 from Omar’s campaign since he began working for her in 2018, raising eyebrows among watchdogs and political law experts who say the practice is rife with cronyism.

The majority of those payments were made after the Somali-born lawmaker’s victory in the solidly Democratic district in the November 2018 midterm elections.

Omar is by far the E Street Group’s biggest client, according to Open Secrets data, with nearly one in every three of Omar’s campaign dollars going to her alleged lover’s firm as of last August, according to the Washington Examiner.

https://nypost.com/2020/07/07/ilhan-omar-has-paid-new-husbands-consulting-firm-878000-filings-show/
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 01:15:08 AM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:19:55 AM
Whatever could be next?! Soros wiring tens of millions to Democrats from his secret underground volcano lair? They're already stealing the election!

Can't wait until Trump calls the Murdoch family leftist shills and that OAN is real America.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 10:17:26 AM
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:15:08 AM
Can't wait until Trump calls the Murdoch family leftist shills and that OAN is real America.

It's not personal, just business. But The Donald - he takes things very personally.

For myself I'm no longer worried about the outcome of the election, only what happens after.  Well, that and federal "agents" going along voter lines demanding to see their ID and ejecting anyone from the line who refuses.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 12:49:43 PM
Biden unveils 'caregiving economy' plan for expanded child care and home care

(CNN) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new tax credits for those who care for children, seniors and disabled people and said he would build tens of thousands of new child-care facilities as part of a plan to bolster what his campaign called the "caregiving economy."

Biden is set to detail his plan in a speech Tuesday afternoon in New Castle, Delaware. It's the third plank of the "build back better" economic platform the former vice president is rolling out in advance of next month's Democratic National Convention.

Biden's plans -- which have included manufacturing and clean energy, and are also expected to include a future speech on how he would address racial injustice in the economy -- have been offered as economic stimulus programs that would restore jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic and add millions more on top of those losses.

Biden's campaign said the plan would cost $775 billion over 10 years. Biden would pay for it by repealing tax breaks for real estate investors who earn more than $400,000 and, according to a campaign document, "taking steps to increase tax compliance for high-income earners."

Of that, $450 billion would go to clearing a waiting list for Medicaid home and community services that, citing Kaiser Family Foundation data, Biden's campaign said numbers more than 800,000 and can last as long as five years.

Once the backlog is cleared, Biden's campaign said, he would propose allowing states to scrap their existing Medicaid home- and community-based care service waivers -- which allow people to receive long-term care in their homes rather than institutional settings -- in favor of a new program with more federal funding.

Biden's campaign also said it would fund the hiring of 150,000 community health care workers.

The plan also includes elements aimed at aiding unpaid caregivers who take care of family members, offering them a $5,000 tax credit and Social Security credits.

Biden's plan also covers early childhood education. He is proposing $8,000 tax credits for families with one child and $16,000 credits for those with two or more children making up to $125,000 per year. Those earning too much to qualify for the full credit, but less than $400,000 per year, would receive partial credits.

Biden's plan also includes an alternative to tax credits. Families earning up to 1.5 times their state's median income could instead have their child care subsidized so that they are paying no more than 7% of their income.

The plan also calls for all 3- and 4-year-olds to have access to free pre-kindergarten. And it promises to expand access to after-school, weekend and summer care to families with children.

In an effort to make child care more widely available, Biden's plan would offer businesses a credit worth half the first $1 million in construction costs to add a child care facility to their existing facilities.

Without offering specifics, the plan also calls for increased pay for early childhood educators and caregivers. The plan points to his proposed "public option" -- a government-run health insurance program -- allowing those who enroll to receive 12 weeks of paid family leave and seven days of paid sick leave.

In a document detailing the plan, Biden's campaign also called on President Donald Trump and Congress to take urgent action to keep child care centers that have had to shutter amid the pandemic open long-term.

"President Trump has failed to effectively respond to the caregiving crisis for months, while exacerbating it by letting the virus continue to spread," the document says. "He should immediately work with Congress to provide emergency relief to save child care centers and family child care providers and support child care workers. This urgent action is critical to investing in the care and education of our youngest children and ensuring that parents and guardians have the support they need to return to work when it is safe to do so."

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/21/politics/joe-biden-caregiving-plan/index.html
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2983 on: Yesterday at 04:39:39 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 12:34:28 AM
In other campaign funding news

Ilhan Omar has paid new husbands consulting firm $878,000, filings show
By Ebony BowdenJuly 7, 2020 | 6:17pm | Updated

https://nypost.com/2020/07/07/ilhan-omar-has-paid-new-husbands-consulting-firm-878000-filings-show/

She's such a snake.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2984 on: Yesterday at 04:40:26 PM
Might this have an impact on the presidential race in Ohio?

UPDATE: Larry Householder, 4 others reportedly in custody, FBI at Ohio House Speakers farm

Quote
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are reportedly in federal custody, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Also in federal custody are former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges, lobbyist Neil Clark, lobbyist and Ohio Civil Rights Commission member Juan Cespedes and political consultant Jeff Longstreth, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Police activity is being reported at Householders farm in Perry County and the U.S. Attorneys office said it is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference today related to $60 million in bribes paid to a state official and associates.

Quote
Householder, a farmer and businessman in Glenford, has led the GOP-controlled Ohio House since January 2019. He previously held the speakers gavel 2001 to 2004 but left due to term limits. He returned to the House in January 2017 and mounted a campaign to become the first lawmaker to recapture the speakership in nearly six decades.

https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/breaking-news-fbi-agents-are-at-ohio-house-speaker-larry-householders-farm/JCKHFEK4ZFH5HJF5O4MCP3BY2M/
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2985 on: Yesterday at 05:50:13 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:40:26 PM
Might this have an impact on the presidential race in Ohio?

UPDATE: Larry Householder, 4 others reportedly in custody, FBI at Ohio House Speakers farm

https://www.daytondailynews.com/news/breaking-news-fbi-agents-are-at-ohio-house-speaker-larry-householders-farm/JCKHFEK4ZFH5HJF5O4MCP3BY2M/

Are they pro-Trump or anti-Trump?
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2986 on: Yesterday at 05:58:35 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:39:39 PM
She's such a snake.
One of many, many example of the cronyism in American politics I'm sure the journalist is going to be extremely busy exposing all the other numerous cases of politicians "quietly funneling" to friends and family.

Then again I doubt it...Don't want to get too many people hot under the collar.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2987 on: Yesterday at 06:02:02 PM
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 05:58:35 PM
One of many, many example of the cronyism in American politics I'm sure the journalist is going to be extremely busy exposing all the other numerous cases of politicians "quietly funneling" to friends and family.

Then again I doubt it...Don't want to get too many people hot under the collar.

I thought "progressives" were meant to represent something better.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2988 on: Yesterday at 06:02:36 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:50:13 PM
Are they pro-Trump or anti-Trump?

Householder is definitely pro-Trump

Quote
Householder was elected back to the Statehouse in November 2016, alongside now-President Donald Trump. He and his family flew to Trumps inauguration in Washington, D.C., in a private plane owned by FirstEnergy, which soon helped underwrite his second campaign for speaker.

https://www.cleveland.com/news/g66l-2019/06/b8b54210341321/long-criticized-as-a-bully-larry-householder-impresses-in-second-stint-as-ohio-speaker-but-how-much-has-he-really-changed-.html
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2989 on: Yesterday at 06:12:37 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:39:39 PM
She's such a snake.

Yeah, hopefully her constituents can rectify the mistake they made two years ago and replace her with another Democrat. I'm not saying she's the only one in Congress to have done such a thing, but as ShakaHislop said, weren't progressive members of "The Squad" supposed to represent something better? You'd almost expect it from a Republican Representative in a deep red state, but not from a progressive Democrat who supposedly ran for office in order to curtail such things.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2990 on: Yesterday at 06:14:06 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:02:36 PM
Householder is definitely pro-Trump

https://www.cleveland.com/news/g66l-2019/06/b8b54210341321/long-criticized-as-a-bully-larry-householder-impresses-in-second-stint-as-ohio-speaker-but-how-much-has-he-really-changed-.html

Ok, that's fine.  I have visions of federal agents arresting prominent Democrats and detaining them until they "volunteer" confessions about a conspiracy to illegally unseat the most popular president in history who has decided he's so good you don't need elections anymore...

If they're pro-Trump, fuck 'em though.  ;)
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2991 on: Yesterday at 06:22:06 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:14:06 PM
Ok, that's fine.  I have visions of federal agents arresting prominent Democrats and detaining them until they "volunteer" confessions about a conspiracy to illegally unseat the most popular president in history who has decided he's so good you don't need elections anymore...

If they're pro-Trump, fuck 'em though.  ;)

I'm sure this is all just one big misunderstanding though...

Quote
He first served as Ohio's House speaker from 2001 to 2004. The FBI launched an investigation in 2004 into allegations that Householder and his aides took kickbacks from vendors and traded legislation for campaign contributions. The investigation ended in 2006 with no charges filed.

Quote
In his latest stint as speaker, Householder oversaw a controversial, Republican-led bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants. House Bill 6, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in June, used ratepayer fees for the $1 billion bailout of the plants in northern Ohio.

The fight to approve the money was long and costly, extending even after the bill was signed into law. An effort to overturn the bailout ultimately failed after it met fierce resistance from well-funded competition. One group was a dark money operation called Generation Now, a 501(c)(4) that was not required to disclose donors under federal law. The group hired blockers to stall signature collectors working for those opposed to the bailout.

https://eu.cincinnati.com/story/news/2020/07/21/ohio-bribery-case-state-official-charged-federal-prosecutors/5477862002/
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2992 on: Yesterday at 09:55:25 PM

Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:40:26 PM
UPDATE: Larry Householder, 4 others reportedly in custody, FBI at Ohio House Speakers farm

Governor Mike DeVine has called for his resignation.

The 82 page criminal complaint documents can be seen here:
https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/politics/2020/07/21/ohio-bribery-case-read-documents-larry-householder-matt-borges/5480513002/
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2993 on: Yesterday at 09:59:52 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:12:37 PM
Yeah, hopefully her constituents can rectify the mistake they made two years ago and replace her with another Democrat. I'm not saying she's the only one in Congress to have done such a thing, but as ShakaHislop said, weren't progressive members of "The Squad" supposed to represent something better? You'd almost expect it from a Republican Representative in a deep red state, but not from a progressive Democrat who supposedly ran for office in order to curtail such things.
Ahhh so that's whats different about her...
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2994 on: Yesterday at 10:01:36 PM
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 09:59:52 PM
Ahhh so that's whats different about her...

Which part are you referring to in Caligula's post? Maybe bold it? Or just spit it out.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2995 on: Today at 12:02:39 AM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:01:36 PM
Which part are you referring to in Caligula's post? Maybe bold it? Or just spit it out.
"The Squad"
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2996 on: Today at 12:11:03 AM
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Reply #2997 on: Today at 12:12:49 AM
