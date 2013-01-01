« previous next »
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Doug Collins leads Kelly Loeffler by 2 points in Georgia Senate race

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is leading Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) by 2 points in the Georgia special election to fill the seat of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), with the Democratic candidate a close third, according to the Democratic-leaning Public Policy Polling.

The Public Policy Polling (PPP) poll commissioned by End Citizens United found that Collins would garner 23 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field if the election were held today while Loeffler would collect 21 percent.

Democrat Raphael Warnock came in third at 20 percent.

The polls margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percent, putting Collins, Loeffler and Warnock in a statistical dead heat.

If no candidate manages to reach the 50 percent threshold during the November election, a runoff election between the top two finishers will be held in January 2021.

In head-to-head matchups, the survey found that Collins would beat Warnock 43 percent to 41 percent if the election were held today  a razor-thin lead within the surveys margin of error.

Warnock would beat Loeffler 43 percent to 40 percent, according to the survey, an advantage that is again just within the margin of error.

Collins has the highest favorability rating of the three candidates, though barely, according to PPP.

Thirty-four percent of respondents said they have a favorable opinion of Collins, while 35 percent said they had an unfavorable opinion and 32 percent said they werent sure.

Loeffler registered a 29 percent favorable rating and a 43 percent unfavorable rating, while 28 percent said they werent sure what to think.

Warnock garnered a 32 percent favorable rating and a 33 percent unfavorable rating with 35 percent of respondents saying they werent sure of their opinion, putting him in roughly the same position as Collins.

Support for Warnock increased substantially when respondents were informed of his background as the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, the former pulpit of Martin Luther King, Jr., and being born one of eleven children in a public housing project and also being the first in his family to graduate from college.

The poll found that 36 percent of respondents said they would vote for Warnock when informed of his background, while 23 percent said they would vote for Collins and 18 percent said they would vote for Loeffler.

After being told of Warnocks accomplishments, 44 percent of voters said they would back him in a head-to-head matchup against Collins, while 42 percent said they would support the GOP House member.

When Warnocks life story was included, 46 percent of respondents said they would vote for him over Loeffler while 39 percent said they would support Senate Republican incumbent.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/505001-doug-collins-leads-kelly-loeffler-by-2-points-in-georgia-senate-race
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Biden tells donors: I'm going to get rid of most of Trump's tax cuts 'and a lot of you may not like that'
Kevin Breuninger 
13 hrs ago

Biden's warning to his backers came as the candidate laid out an ambitious suite of policy goals during a virtual campaign fundraiser.
"I'm going to get rid of the bulk of Trump's $2 trillion tax cut," Biden said, "and a lot of you may not like that but I'm going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped up basis."

Biden's warning to his backers came as the candidate laid out an ambitious suite of policy goals during a virtual campaign fundraiser on Monday.

The event raised at least $2 million, CNBC reported.

Biden, who has been largely avoided in-person campaign events throughout the coronavirus pandemic, said the recovery from the health crisis could present an "opportunity" to strengthen the middle class and make sweeping investments in clean energy and infrastructure.

"Folks, this is going to be really hard work and Donald Trump has made it much harder to foot the bill," Biden said, according to a Wall Street Journal reporter's press pool report about the event.

But even before the coronavirus crisis effectively froze the U.S. economy and sent unemployment skyrocketing, Trump's "irresponsible sugar-high tax cuts had already pushed us into a trillion-dollar deficit," Biden said.

"I'm going to get rid of the bulk of Trump's $2 trillion tax cut," Biden continued, "and a lot of you may not like that but I'm going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped up basis."

Biden also said he would raise the corporate tax rate to 28%, which he said would raise an estimated $1.3 trillion over the next decade. The Trump tax cuts had shrunk corporate taxes to 21% from 35%.

"We have to think as big as the challenge we face. But this is America, there is nothing we cannot do if we do it together," Biden said. "But I think the country is ready."

The Trump campaign didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-tells-donors-i-m-going-to-get-rid-of-most-of-trump-s-tax-cuts-and-a-lot-of-you-may-not-like-that/ar-BB167AA3?ocid=mailsignout


All good Joe, but STFU.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Political establishment takes a hit as chaos reigns supreme
Brad Bannon, opinion contributor 
16 hrs ago

More than 120,000 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions are higher than they've been since the 1960's and the economy has tanked. So it shouldn't be a surprise that four out of every five Americans think things in this country are out of control.

Since chaos in this country reigns supreme, it should not be a shock that the political establishment has taken a big hit. The Democratic establishment took one (or a few) on the chin in primaries last week in New York City and in Kentucky. On the Republican side of the aisle, the party's leader President Donald Trump hit a low point in his campaign for a second term.

In New York, the contest was a study in contrasts. Democratic Rep. and chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, a white man, lost his campaign for a 16th term to Jamaal Bowman, an African American man who is a former middle school principal.

The outcome of the Democratic primary in the Bluegrass State, which will decide who will face off against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in November, is still in doubt. Early returns have State Representative Charles Booker, a progressive, leading former Marine pilot Amy McGrath. If Booker does prevail after the mail-in ballots are counted, it will be a major upset. After all, McGrath secured the endorsement of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and raised more than 40 million dollars. Booker spent a small fraction of that, but his campaign caught on when he participated in demonstrations against the killing of an African American E.M.T. Breonna Taylor by Louisville, Ky., police.

The big surge of support for Black candidates after George Floyd's murder played a role in the outcome of the Bowman and Booker campaigns. The other factor was the endorsements the candidates received from the iron triangle of anti-establishment, leftist lawmakers Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). AOC handily won her own primary last week. The growing influence of the progressive power trio represents a significant challenge to the Democratic leaders in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

As worrisome as it is to be part of the Democratic leadership, it's a lot worse to be a power player in the GOP. Donald Trump took over the party lock, stock and barrel in 2016 and now the tides seem to be shifting away from him.

Not only does the GOP establishment have to cope with an American electorate that is disillusioned with the status quo in the U.S., it has the added burden of the crushing weight of a president who has bottomed out when it comes to job approval.

The most telling sign of Trump's decline was his sad standing in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden led Trump in each of the six states by at least six percent. If Biden holds his lead in these states, the Democratic candidate will succeed by a massive Electoral College landslide.

With Trump in the polling dump, the GOP is in danger of being shut out at the national level. In this political environment, Republicans have little chance of winning a majority in the House of Republicans and could lose control of the Senate. McConnell faces a challenge for his own seat this year, which ultimately could mean losing his control of the Senate. If Biden wins, Democrats need a net gain of only three seats to take control of the Senate. Polls indicate that several Republican senators, including Susan Collins (Maine), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Steve Daines (Mont.) and both incumbents in Georgia are facing serious threats to their re-election.

With the leader of their party at a low ebb, Republicans are starting to jump off the sinking ship. Last week corporate power player and former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endorsed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Also last week, dozens of national security experts who served Republican presidents also expressed their support for Biden.

A group of Republican activists and strategists under the banner of the Lincoln Project continue to batter the president with blistering television ads.

Chaos will always rock the political establishment. For Democrats, this means a shift in power away from the pragmatic wing of the party to the progressive wing. The upheaval will be even worse for the GOP establishment because it means a shift out of power completely. That's the price Republicans will pay for their blind loyalty to Donald Trump.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/political-establishment-takes-a-hit-as-chaos-reigns-supreme/ar-BB167laR?ocid=mailsignout
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Poll finds Biden with narrow lead over Trump in Missouri

A new  poll commissioned by Democrats finds former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump by 2 points in Missouri, which went for Trump by 19 points in 2016.

A survey conducted by the Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group finds Biden at 48 percent and Trump at 46. Thats within the surveys 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

The poll was paid for by the campaign of state auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, who is running against Gov. Mike Parson (R). The survey finds Parson in the lead, 47 percent to 40 percent.

However, the survey is the latest sign that Trump is struggling in states that he is expected to win.

Missouri has not gone for the Democratic presidential nominee since former President Bill Clinton carried it in 1996.

The Trump campaign is spending in Iowa, Ohio and Georgia, all of which the president won easily in 2016. Polls show a tight race in Texas, as well.

The poll in Missouri found Biden with 94 percent support from Democrats. Trump is at 87 percent support among Republicans.

Independents in the poll broke for Biden by a 45 to 40 margin.

The Garin-Hart-Yang survey of 800 likely general election voters in Missouri was conducted between June 16 and June 22.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/505239-poll-finds-biden-with-narrow-lead-over-trump-in-missouri
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
https://www.270towin.com

Here's an interesting interactive map here. I played around with it and, being generous to Trump and giving him the usual red states and a battleground or two despite the fact that Biden is currently in all of those the moment (including some always red states), if things really do hold up for Biden the way they seem to be at the moment then there's the very real possibility that he could end up winning 350+ electoral votes while Trump would struggle to get to even 180.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Well I wouldn't read too much into that Missouri poll, but it's definitely clear that Republicans are having to pour money into defending states they would usually consider safe.  That immediately has them on the defensive.

Trump aside, the GOP itself could be buried come November.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:22:15 PM
CNBC
Biden tells donors: I'm going to get rid of most of Trump's tax cuts 'and a lot of you may not like that'
Kevin Breuninger 
13 hrs ago

Biden's warning to his backers came as the candidate laid out an ambitious suite of policy goals during a virtual campaign fundraiser.
"I'm going to get rid of the bulk of Trump's $2 trillion tax cut," Biden said, "and a lot of you may not like that but I'm going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped up basis."

Biden's warning to his backers came as the candidate laid out an ambitious suite of policy goals during a virtual campaign fundraiser on Monday.

The event raised at least $2 million, CNBC reported.

Biden, who has been largely avoided in-person campaign events throughout the coronavirus pandemic, said the recovery from the health crisis could present an "opportunity" to strengthen the middle class and make sweeping investments in clean energy and infrastructure.

"Folks, this is going to be really hard work and Donald Trump has made it much harder to foot the bill," Biden said, according to a Wall Street Journal reporter's press pool report about the event.

But even before the coronavirus crisis effectively froze the U.S. economy and sent unemployment skyrocketing, Trump's "irresponsible sugar-high tax cuts had already pushed us into a trillion-dollar deficit," Biden said.

"I'm going to get rid of the bulk of Trump's $2 trillion tax cut," Biden continued, "and a lot of you may not like that but I'm going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped up basis."

Biden also said he would raise the corporate tax rate to 28%, which he said would raise an estimated $1.3 trillion over the next decade. The Trump tax cuts had shrunk corporate taxes to 21% from 35%.

"We have to think as big as the challenge we face. But this is America, there is nothing we cannot do if we do it together," Biden said. "But I think the country is ready."

The Trump campaign didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-tells-donors-i-m-going-to-get-rid-of-most-of-trump-s-tax-cuts-and-a-lot-of-you-may-not-like-that/ar-BB167AA3?ocid=mailsignout


All good Joe, but STFU.

The trouble is raising taxes won't be enough. They will need to cut government spending too. At 18% unemployment that will not be easy. Raise taxes and you put businesses in difficulties. Conditions aren't exactly great now and corporate debt levels were at record high before the virus. Cut spending and the pain ends up with the already unemployed.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 07:43:25 PM
The trouble is raising taxes won't be enough. They will need to cut government spending too. At 18% unemployment that will not be easy. Raise taxes and you put businesses in difficulties. Conditions aren't exactly great now and corporate debt levels were at record high before the virus. Cut spending and the pain ends up with the already unemployed.

Its America, so it will never happen, but they could cut spending on the military. Spend that money on infrastructure that will boost the economy and provide jobs.

Cutting military spending is unthinkable over there though.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:48:29 PM
Its America, so it will never happen, but they could cut spending on the military. Spend that money on infrastructure that will boost the economy and provide jobs.

Cutting military spending is unthinkable over there though.

I know Biden has said he's against defunding the police, but seeing as they don't need tanks maybe individual states can find ways to free up/reallocate money?  There needs to be a lot of cooperation and coordination between states and federal government to see where they can free up resources.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:48:29 PM
Its America, so it will never happen, but they could cut spending on the military. Spend that money on infrastructure that will boost the economy and provide jobs.

Cutting military spending is unthinkable over there though.

The problem is (and not just for the US) that they spend more than they get in via taxes. What they want with the infrastructure is to spend even more. That needs to be paid for and the burden is essentially put on future tax payers. Spend now, pay later. Biden wants to do more of that. The day interest rates begin to go up (from next to zero) this will go from bad to worse. All of a sudden it will be more expensive to service the debt. They can probably get away with some more spending because the world is in an even worse shape, but for how much longer?
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Former Marine fighter pilot wins closely watched Kentucky Senate primary
2 hrs ago

Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, fended off a challenge from an upstart progressive, Charles Booker, ABC News projects, nabbing the Democratic nomination on Tuesday to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.

McGrath's victory comes a full week after voters headed to the polls last Tuesday in the hard-fought Senate primary -- a delay brought on by the influx of absentee ballots due to the coronavirus and the tougher-than-expected contest shaped by the national unrest over racial injustice and police brutality.

The race wasn't expected to be tight just one month ago, but the campaign was upended in its closing weeks by the fallout from the deaths of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement, including two in the state of Kentucky since mid-March.

Despite having the backing of national Democrats and a formidable war chest, McGrath found herself in an increasingly competitive battle for the nomination with Booker, 35, the youngest Black state lawmaker in Kentucky from the Louisville-area.

Harnessing the energy of the protests and the party's liberal wing, with endorsements from progressive darlings, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Booker offset McGrath's advantages with grassroots momentum in the lead up to in-person voting.

The race emerged as an electoral test of the impact of the movement -- born out of the response to the recent deaths of George Floyd and Louisville's own Breonna Taylor -- on what kind of candidate Democrats want to put forward to meet the moment. It's also a test for a candidate whose life story reflects much of the themes in the demonstrations.

On the eve of the election, Booker told ABC News that he is poised to deliver a shock to the political world, as his candidacy, he said, reflects the movement and momentum that swept him into contention for the nomination.

"We know that we can do the work to end poverty and to end injustice and to address the racial structural inequity that rob so many people have the chance of doing anything more, the struggle," he said. "And so we're fighting back and we're showing the country and the world what Kentucky is made of ... and I'm fired up."

McGrath even acknowledged that Booker's personal connection to the energy fueling the demonstrations across the country made him a formidable opponent.

"His life experience. He has a voice for these things. And I think that that's an important voice. I do believe we need to come together as Democrats to defeat Mitch McConnell," she said.

But McGrath's outsider status withstood Booker's efforts to define her a moderate, more-of-the-same, "pro-Trump Democrat" that is part of the "political establishment."

McGrath entered the Senate race as the preferred candidate of the party establishment, earning the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in February and establishing her campaign as a fundraising behemoth after launching her Senate bid in July 2019, with more than $40 million in her war chest.

Before Tuesday, it was not clear who would ultimately be handed a victory, since some Kentucky counties, including the state's two largest, withheld even partial results until June 30, after all mail ballots were tabulated. Earlier on Tuesday, Booker captured both Jefferson and Fayette counties, which cover Louisville and Lexington, but his edge was not enough to counter McGrath's lead with absentee ballots and some of the more rural parts of the state.

McGrath led Booker 45% to 43% or by just under 12,000 votes, with 95% of the expected vote in.

But now, the former congressional candidate who lost to GOP Congressman Andy Barr in 2018, faces a steeper uphill climb, as she aims to unseat the top Republican in Congress in a state President Donald Trump won by nearly 30 points four years ago.

Within minutes of McGrath scoring her win in the primary, McConnell's campaign welcomed her into the general election ring, already seeking to cast her as a "tool of the Washington Democratic establishment."

"Extreme Amy McGrath is lucky to have gotten out of the primary with a victory, but her reputation sustained significant damage all across Kentucky," said Kate Cooksey, a spokesperson for McConnell's campaign. "McGrath is just another tool of the Washington Democratic establishment who has no idea what matters most to Kentuckians. It's clear this self-proclaimed most liberal person in Kentucky who supports government-run health care and abortion even in the ninth month does not represent Kentucky values. Amy, it's great to have you."

McGrath, pointing to last year's race between Democrat Andy Beshear and then-incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, called for Democrats to unite behind her campaign to unseat McConnell, who has been in office for more than 30 years.

"There can be no removal of Mitch McConnell without unity," she said in a statement after her win. "He's destroyed our institutions for far too long. ... A year after showing the country that Kentucky won't hesitate to replace an incompetent and unpopular incumbent Republican like Matt Bevin, let's do it one more time."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-marine-fighter-pilot-wins-closely-watched-kentucky-senate-primary/ar-BB16aall



This is big.

Racist Kentucky prob wouldn't vote for Booker, but they might like McGrath over Moscow Mitch.  Let's hope Booker throws his full support.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Why do they call them progressive darlings? Could they not just report the names of the people who endorsed Booker?
